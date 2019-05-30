Georgia Tech Sells Out Regional Opener

Atlanta Regional Central

THE FLATS – Tickets for Georgia Tech baseball’s Atlanta Regional opener against Florida A&M on Friday night at Russ Chandler Stadium are officially sold out, it was announced Thursday.

Single-session reserved bench and a limited amount of chairbacks remain available for Saturday and Sunday’s games of the NCAA Tournament at Russ Chandler Stadium. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking HERE or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECHTIX.

Full ticketing and Atlanta Regional information can be found on the Regional Central page by clicking HERE.

In its highest ranking since 2005, No. 3 National Seed Georgia Tech is hosting Florida A&M, Coastal Carolina and Auburn at Russ Chandler Stadium on May 31-June 2 (June 3 if necessary).

The Yellow Jackets will first face off against Florida A&M on Friday, May 31. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN3.

