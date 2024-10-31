Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

With Week 8 of the National Football League in the rearview mirror, we highlight some of our #ProJackets’ top performances.

Former Tech DE Keion White puts up another monster game for the New England Patriots, totaling four solo tackles and a forced fumble to help the Patriots top the New York Jets. White is now tied for fifth in the NFL for forced fumbles (2) and continues to rank first in several defensive categories for the Patriots. Despite not playing defensive end until college, White continues to improve with each week, making him a cornerstone for the Patriots’ future.

It was another day in the office for former Tech PK Harrison Butker, nailing two field goals and three extra points to lead the Chiefs to a 27-20 victory. Butker made his 55th field goal from the 20-29-yard range on Sunday, and is yet to miss from that range in his career. The Chiefs look to continue their unbeaten season next week, taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Former Tech RB Jordan Mason had a limited workload this week, rushing only six times in the 49ers win over the Dallas Cowboys. Mason suffered a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks and reaggravated the injury in the second quarter on Sunday. Mason did not play the rest of the game and has been listed as ‘day-to-day’ by head coach Kyle Shanahan. The 49ers have a bye this week, giving Mason more time to heal and hopefully allowing him to return the following week.

HARRISON BUTKER (PK – KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Eighth NFL season

Week Eight: at Las Vegas Raiders: 2-2 FG, 3-3 XP in 27-20 Chiefs win.

Week Nine: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday at 8:15 p.m. -TV: ESPN)

JORDAN MASON (RB – SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS)

Third NFL season

Week Eight: vs. Dallas Cowboys: 6 carries for 18 yards rushing in 30-24 49ers win.

Week Nine: BYE

SHAQ MASON (G – HOUSTON TEXANS)

10th NFL season

Week Eight: vs. Indianapolis Colts: Played all 71 offensive snaps in 23-20 Texans win.

Week Nine: at New York Jets (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: Prime Video)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S – DALLAS COWBOYS)

Second NFL season

Week Eight: at San Francisco 49ers: 1 solo tackle in 30-24 Cowboys loss.

Week Nine: at Atlanta Falcons (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. -TV: FOX)

KEION WHITE (DE – NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Second NFL season

Week Eight: vs. New York Jets: 4 solo tackles, 1 forced fumble in 25-22 Patriots win.

Week Nine: at Tennessee Titans (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. -TV: FOX)

ADAM GOTSIS (DT– INDIANAPOLIS COLTS)

Ninth NFL season

Week Eight: at Houston Texans: 2 solo tackles in 23-20 Colts loss.

Week Nine: at Minnesota Vikings (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. -TV: NBC)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OT Devin Cochran (Cincinnati Bengals)

S Tre Swilling (New York Jets)

Former Tech DE Tyler Davis (Green Bay Packers) is on Injury Reserve with a shoulder injury.

