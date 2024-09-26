Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

As the NFL calendar shifts to Week 4, we take a look back at the most impactful #ProJackets from the previous week.

Former Tech K Harrison Butker returned to Atlanta, helping the Chiefs improve to 3-0 with a Sunday night football victory over the Falcons in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Butker made yet another strong showing, making all three of his field goal attempts to improve to 7-7 on field goals this season. He drilled a 53-yard field goal on Sunday night, a new season-high. With that field goal, Butker has now made his last nine straight 50+ yard attempts.

Former Tech RB Jordan Mason was a focal point for the 49ers, yet again, in week three, making 19 carries for 77 yards in San Francisco’s loss to the Rams. Mason leads the NFL in carries (67) this season and is second in rushing yards (324), behind only Saquon Barkley. Mason’s 108.0 yards/game average is second in the NFL and his 16 total first downs is also second best in the league, behind only Alvin Kamara.

Former Tech DE Keion White continued his impressive run of form this season, making six tackles (five solo) and a pair of quarterback hits in the Patriots loss to the Jets. While he wasn’t able to record a sack in the game this past Thursday, his 4.0 sacks this season still ranks third in the NFL, behind only Aidan Hutchinson and Will McDonald IV.

This week’s full Pro Jackets roundup:

HARRISON BUTKER (PK – KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Eighth NFL season

Week Three: at Atlanta Falcons: 3-3 FG, 1-2 XP, season-long 53 yard GF in 22-17 win

Week Four: at Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. -TV: CBS)

E.J. JENKINS (TE – PHILADELPHIA EAGLES)

First NFL season

Week Three: at New Orleans Saints: Did not play in 15-12 win.

Week Four: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday at 1 p.m. – TV: FOX)

JORDAN MASON (RB – SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS)

Third NFL season

Week Three: at Los Angeles Rams: 19 carries, 77 yards, 1 TD, 2 rec, 11 yards in 27-24 49ers loss

Week Four: vs. New England Patriots (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. -TV: FOX)

SHAQ MASON (G – HOUSTON TEXANS)

10th NFL season

Week Three: at Minnesota Vikings: Started at RG and played all 67 offensive snaps in 34-7 Texans loss

Week Four: vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S – DALLAS COWBOYS)

Second NFL season

Week Three vs. Baltimore Ravens: made a pair of tackles in 28-25 Cowboys loss

Week Four: at New York Giants (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. – TV: Prime Video)

KEION WHITE (DE – NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Second NFL season

Week Three: at New York Jets 6 total tackles, 6 solo tackles and 2 QB hits in 24-3 Patriots loss

Week Four: at San Francisco 49ers (Sundayat 4:05 p.m. – TV: FOX)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

TE Luke Benson (Los Angeles Chargers)

OT Devin Cochran (Cincinnati Bengals)

S Tre Swilling (New York Jets)

Former Tech DE Tyler Davis (Green Bay Packers) placed on Injury Reserve with a shoulder injury last Tuesday.