Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

Championship Sunday is right around the corner and two Yellow Jackets are still competing to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. We break down their divisional round performances and weekend matchups below.

E.J. JENKINS (TE– PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: 14-3 No. 2 Seed (NFC))

First NFL season

Regular Season Stats: 8 games played, 95 snaps, 1 catch, 7 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Jenkins completed his rookie campaign with eight games played on the NFC’s No. 2 seeded Philadelphia Eagles. He caught his first NFL catch and touchdown in Week 18, a 7-yard strike from Tanner McKee to help the Eagles defeat the New York Giants, 20-13. Jenkins finished the season as the No. 1 rated pass blocker among Eagles Tight Ends. His 76.6 pass blcok rating by Pro Football Focus is the 16th best among all NFL tight ends with at least 50 snaps played.

Divisional Round Stats: vs. Los Angeles Rams: N/A

Jenkins saw three snaps in the divisional round last Sunday, as the Eagles have leaned on Dallas Goedert more this postseason. However, the rookie continues to play a roll on this squad, especially with the injury of E.J. Uzomah back in Week 17. Expect to see Jenkins serving as a rotational piece this Sunday as the Eagles face off against the Commanders.

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHUP: Sunday, January 26 – vs. No. 6 Washington Commanders, 3:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

HARRISON BUTKER (K– KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: 15-2 No. 1 Seed (AFC))

Eighth NFL season

Regular Season Stats: Butker played in 13 games for the No. 1 seeded Chiefs this season, making 21-of-25 field goals (84 percent) including a stellar 19-of-20 from inside 50-yards. Butker already owns the Chiefs’ franchise record for postseason points (158). He has 62 career playoff PATs to go along with 32 made field goals, both sitting as the top marks in franchise history. Butker is one of six current Chiefs looking to join the exclusive club of four-time Super Bowl champions. He is hoping to tie Adam Vinatieri as the only kickers in NFL history to lift four Lombardi Trophies.

Divisional Round Stats: vs. Houston Texans: 3-3 FG, 2-2 XP, long of 36-yards.

Butker continues to be a cornerstone in the Chiefs’ playoff dominance, leading the team in scoring with 11 total points. He’s already scored 28 total points since returning from injury and has no plans of stopping. The Chiefs face off against the Bills for the AFC Championship, their fourth playoff matchup in five years.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHUP: Sunday, January 26 – vs. No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.