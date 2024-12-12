Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

With a majority of Tech allums either on a bye or on injured reserve, we turn to two Yellow Jackets who made impacts on their respective teams’ victories in Week 14 of the NFL.

Former Tech wide reciever, now tight end for the Eagles, E.J. Jenkins saw action in Philadelphia’s 22-16 victory over Carolina. Jenkins has now played in four games this season and owns the highest run block grade of any Eagle tight end according to Pro Football Focus.

Former Jacket offensive lineman Devin Chochran played in his fifth game of the season with Cincinnati, seeing action on special teams in the Bengals’ 27-20 victory over Dallas. The three-year pro made his NFL debut earlier this season and is continuing to impress as he looks to solidify his foothold in the Bengals main roster, this season.

KEION WHITE (DE – NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Second NFL season

Week 14: BYE Week

Week 15: at Arizona Cardinals (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: CBS)

SHAQ MASON (G – HOUSTON TEXANS)

10th NFL season

Week 14: BYE Week

Week 15: vs Miami Dolphins (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

DEVIN COCHRAN (OT– CINCINNATI BENGALS)

Third NFL season

Week 14: at Dallas Cowboys: Played one snap on special teams in Cincinnati’s 27-20 victory over Dallas.

Week 15: at Tennessee Titans (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

E.J. JENKINS (TE– PHILADELPHIA EAGLES)

First NFL season

Week 14: vs. Carolina Panthers: Saw action on offense and special teams in the Eagles’ 22-16 win.

Week 15: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. – TV: FOX)

One former Jacket is on a practice squad:

S Tre Swilling (New York Jets)

Former Tech DE Tyler Davis (Green Bay Packers), K Harrison Butker (Kansas City Cheifs), S Juanyeah Thomas (Dallas Cowboys) and RB Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers) are on Injury Reserve.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.