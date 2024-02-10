Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

THE FLATS – Nine #ProJackets have been narrowed down to two as the NFL season has also been narrowed down to two in the season finale, Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nev.

For the first time since 2017, former Yellow Jackets will be squaring off in the Big Game, as running back Jordan Mason for the San Francisco 49ers will face off against kicker Harrison Butker for the Kansas City Chiefs.

So far this postseason, Butker has been unconscious, going a perfect 7-for-7 on field goals and 7-for-7 on PATs after finishing the season with a 94.3 completion percentage (eighth-best in the NFL). He’s also a whopping 5-for-5 on kicks from 50 yards or longer.

Butker will be chasing history on Sunday as he only needs three field goals to pass Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski for most field goals in Super Bowl history.

In 18 career postseason games, Butker is 28-of-32 on field goals and 61-of-64 on PATs for 145 points.

On the flipside, Mason will be making his first Super Bowl appearance in just his second year in the league. This season, Mason has appeared in 17 games and taken 40 carries for 206 yards and a career-best three touchdowns. He’s averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

Despite not having a career yet this postseason, Mason has played in five career playoff games as a young pro, giving him plenty of experience heading into Super Bowl LVIII.