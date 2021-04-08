Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young continues to roll for the Chicago Bulls, and is thrilled about the Bulls’ trade for Nikola Vucevic … Derrick Favors and the Jazz steaming toward the playoffs … Josh Okogie back in Timberwolves’ starting lineup … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

*****

THADDEUS YOUNG KEEPS ROLLING FOR BULLS

Thaddeus Young registered 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday’s 113-97 win over the Pacers.

The 32-year-old has been playing well over his past five games in the starting lineup, averaging 16.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 0.8 steals while shooting 57.8 percent from the field. It seems Young has found a home in the starting lineup with Lauri Markkanen spending the last three games coming off the bench. With the Bulls only 3.0 games behind the Celtics for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, the 14-year veteran should continue starting and producing efficient lines for his fantasy managers the rest of the way.

*****

YOUNG HYPED ABOUT VUCEVIC TRADE, NEW INVESTMENT

Chicago Bulls veteran Thaddeus Young knows all investments come with some risk, and the Bulls knew that as well when they pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade for Nikola Vucevic that saw Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr. and two first-round picks (2021, 2023) head to the Orlando Magic. Like any smart investor, Chicago protected itself by making sure those draft picks have top-four protections, and then some.

Young stayed put after being involved in trade rumors himself, and he’s excited the Bulls took such a big swing at the trade deadline as they try to make a playoff push.

More from Forbes.com

*****

JAZZ THINKING AHEAD TO PLAYOFFS?

At least one writer is as Utah holds a 2.5-game lead in the Western Conference. This from Sarah Todd at the Deseret News:

Soon we are all going to be looking at the calendar and realizing that there is just a month left in the regular season, which wraps up for the Jazz on Sunday, May 16.

Obviously there are a lot of things that could happen between now and the end of the season and the Jazz are not guaranteed the top seed in the West. But, here is what I think would be the most advantageous Western Conference seeding situation for the Jazz as well as being something that is plausible and entertaining at the same time.

How do substitutions and rotations change if the Jazz need to play Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors together through long stretches? If there are injuries or illnesses, who is the next man up?

More from Deseret News

*****

OKOGIE BACK IN STARTING LINEUP AFTER INJURY TO BEASLEY

Josh Okogie started Saturday’s contest against the 76ers. With Malik Beasley (hamstring) out, Okogie rejoined the starting five. Across 21 previous starts this season, he’s averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.6 minutes.

In the game against the 76ers, he scored three points in 25 minutes, then followed with a six-point game in 20 minutes vs. Sacramento.

*****