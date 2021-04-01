Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young remains in Chicago as the Bulls make two deadline trades … Derrick Favors and the Jazz have frightening experience on takeoff … Josh Okogie sideline under virus protocols … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

BULLS MAKE DEADLINE DEALS, BUT YOUNG STAYS

The Chicago Bulls made two deadline trades that netted them center Nikola Vucevic from Orlando and Troy Brown and Mo Wagner from Washington, and kept Thaddeus Young in the fold. (See trade details in this 6-day-old story from Fansided)

The Bulls have lost their last five games but remain in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Young has remained steady, averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists while scoring in double digits in four of the five games.

Young returned to the starting five for Chicago’s last two games against Phoenix (19 pts, 10 reb, 4 ast, 28 min) and Golden State 10 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 24 min) while Lauri Markkanen took on a depth role and the Bulls work different rotations around Vucevic. He had come off the bench last Saturday (10 pts, 6 reb, 9 ast in 22 min vs. San Antonio), but Young has averaged 10.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 23.6 minutes per game across his past five appearances.

OKOGIE SIDELINED UNDER NBA HEALTH PROTOCOLS

Josh Okogie (COVID-19 protocols) has missed Minnesota’s last five games due to the league’s health and safety protocols, but he may be able to return soon. The former Georgia Tech star has not played since March 22 against Oklahoma City and was thought to have been re-discovering the best parts of his game under the Timberwolves new coaching staff. He had averaged more than 25 minutes over his last five games.

JAZZ RECOUNT HARROWING MINUTES ABOARD WOUNDED PLANE

As the Utah Jazz were taking off Tuesday afternoon to fly to Memphis for Wednesday night’s game, their chartered plane had struck a flock of birds, shredding the jet’s left engine and spawning a sense of helpless dread as many on board wondered if they were about to die.

Conley recalled how he, Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Derrick Favors, and Miye Oni were all situated between the two wings when “all of a sudden it felt like there was an explosion.”

