Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young remains in Chicago as the Bulls make two deadline trades … Derrick Favors and the Jazz have frightening experience on takeoff … Josh Okogie sideline under virus protocols … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
BULLS MAKE DEADLINE DEALS, BUT YOUNG STAYS
The Chicago Bulls made two deadline trades that netted them center Nikola Vucevic from Orlando and Troy Brown and Mo Wagner from Washington, and kept Thaddeus Young in the fold. (See trade details in this 6-day-old story from Fansided)
The Bulls have lost their last five games but remain in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Young has remained steady, averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists while scoring in double digits in four of the five games.
Young returned to the starting five for Chicago’s last two games against Phoenix (19 pts, 10 reb, 4 ast, 28 min) and Golden State 10 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 24 min) while Lauri Markkanen took on a depth role and the Bulls work different rotations around Vucevic. He had come off the bench last Saturday (10 pts, 6 reb, 9 ast in 22 min vs. San Antonio), but Young has averaged 10.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 23.6 minutes per game across his past five appearances.
The Bulls are done waiting. So…now what?
Why Bulls need to start Thaddeus Young with Nikola Vucevic
OKOGIE SIDELINED UNDER NBA HEALTH PROTOCOLS
Josh Okogie (COVID-19 protocols) has missed Minnesota’s last five games due to the league’s health and safety protocols, but he may be able to return soon. The former Georgia Tech star has not played since March 22 against Oklahoma City and was thought to have been re-discovering the best parts of his game under the Timberwolves new coaching staff. He had averaged more than 25 minutes over his last five games.
JAZZ RECOUNT HARROWING MINUTES ABOARD WOUNDED PLANE
As the Utah Jazz were taking off Tuesday afternoon to fly to Memphis for Wednesday night’s game, their chartered plane had struck a flock of birds, shredding the jet’s left engine and spawning a sense of helpless dread as many on board wondered if they were about to die.
Conley recalled how he, Clarkson, Joe Ingles, Derrick Favors, and Miye Oni were all situated between the two wings when “all of a sudden it felt like there was an explosion.”
More from the Salt lake Tribune
#ProJackets on Social Media
🔥4th 40+ of the season for @GTMGH3🔥
Marcus Georges-Hunt tallied a game-high 49 PTS (19-36 FG), 7 REB & 5 AST off the bench, despite Sichuan suffered a 114-106 loss to Shenzhen@CoachReveno @el_baloncesto @hoopnut @GTMBB pic.twitter.com/kwo7gCjR4a
— CGTN Sports Scene (@CGTNSportsScene) April 1, 2021
I owe you an apology Derrick Favors. You are getting it DONE tonight and I’ll always love you anyway 👏 BUT It’s great to see!
— Bandwagon Jazz Fan #8734 (@jazzazzin) March 28, 2021
Jordan Clarkson on Derrick Favors “We’re not getting the best passes to him…but he’s got hands like Julio Jones and he’s just grabbing them.”
— Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) March 27, 2021
Another development that could prove integral: Derrick Favors has looked really good the past several outings. Active defensively, rebounding, nice secondary passing. He’ll be important…
— David J. Smith (@davidjsmith1232) March 25, 2021
To my brothers moving to new homes I wish you all the best of luck and hope you all get the best opportunities possible. Good luck the rest of the way! All love and respect OP, Hutch, Wendell, and DG! ✊🏾✊🏾🤝🏾🤝🏾💯💯
— Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) March 25, 2021
Just a few hours after the trade deadline, I talked to @yungsmoove21 about The Bulls new additions 👀@CalledGame pic.twitter.com/iqXnqiTWun
— KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) March 26, 2021
This is what policing should be more about 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/844XXd8mgK
— Josh Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop) March 30, 2021
Listening to these rumors. #ComeBackCity #BoyLookGood Yes, I can still shoot it! #LetItBeKnown in case y’all forgot! 🔥🔥🔥#LeaveIt pic.twitter.com/R5Rp0z5wjR
— Dennis 3D Scott (@Dennis3DScott) March 27, 2021
#ProJackets in the NBA/G League 2020-21
|PLAYER
|DATA
|NUMBERS
|TEAM
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: Utah Jazz
Number: 15
NBA Experience: 10 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
5.9 ppg
5.5 rpg
0.8 apg
62.8% FG
|Record: 36-11
Standing: 1st / +3 GB
Streak: W7
Last 10: 8-2
|JARRETT JACK
Team: G League Ignite
Number: 3
NBA Experience: 15 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2002-05
Hometown: Fort Washington, Md.
Status: Active/G League
|6-3, 197 lbs
8.9 ppg
3.0 rpg
4.2 apg
42.4% FG
|Record: 8-7
Standing: 8th / 4.0 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 4-6
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Number: 20
NBA Experience: 2 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
4.8 ppg
2.6 rpg
1.2 apg
35.0% FG
|Record: 12-36
Standing: 15th / 24.5 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 4-6
|IMAN SHUMPERT
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: Active
|6-5, 212 lbs
1.0 ppg
0.5 rpg
0.0 apg
25.0% FG
|Record: 33-15
Standing: 1st / +0.5 GB
Streak: W3
Last 10: 8-2
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Chicago Bulls
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 13 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
12.2 ppg
6.5 rpg
4.4 apg
59.0% FG
|Record: 19-27
Standing: 10th / 13 GB
Streak: L5
Last 10: 3-7