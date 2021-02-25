Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young defies trade talk with consistently high-level performance in Chicago … Derrick Favors and the Utah Jazz still in first place in the West … Josh Okogie playing for his third coach in Minnesota … Iman Shumpert plays a game, gets waived … more

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

YOUNG’S HIGH-LEVEL PLAY WITH BULLS MAKES TRADE DIFFICULT

From Bleacher Nation: The veteran forward is arguably the Bulls second-best player (and a rising Sixth Man of the Year candidate). Indeed, he’s been SUCH a pivotal part of this team’s success, that what was originally a given has become a rather tough decision. Yes, we’re talking about a trade. Prior to the season, just about anyone would’ve suggested the Bulls should trade Young for the best offer whenever that deal came around. He was clearly still a useful player, but one that didn’t align with the Bulls long-term plans and didn’t impact winning enough in the short-term to justify keeping around. But while the first part of that still might be true, the latter has completely changed. Read more

From Forbes: Young has long been viewed as an obvious trade candidate, but with this Bulls team in the thick of a playoff race in the terrible Eastern Conference (they’re just two games behind the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers), a deal might not be such a forgone conclusion anymore. Bulls head Billy Donovan has a good thing going with Young as a playmaking big man off the bench who can effectively play the 4 and small-ball 5 on both ends of the floor. After frustrations with his role last season under Jim Boylen, Young is thriving playing closer to the basket while having his passing ability unlocked like never before, and he routinely closes games. Read more

Thaddeus Young is now “Thadgic Johnson”: Television analyst Stacey King — or whoever came up with this one — captured the state of the Bulls extremely well. Veteran forward Thaddeus Young is now “Thadgic Johnson.” Over the last 15 games, Young leads the Bulls in assists at 5.2 per game. He’s using his veteran wisdom to set the tone and make this a pass-first, high-assist team. More from the Chicago Daily Herald

Young reaches 13,000 career points vs. Rockets: But the biggest part of this game for Young was scoring career point No. 13,000 in the second half. Young notched his 13,000th career point near the same point that he can reach 1,000 career regular season games played. This was the 991st career regular season game played for Young, in the Bulls road meeting with the Rockets on Feb. 22. More from Pippen Ain’t Easy

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Thad Young: “Overall, this team is in a great space. We believe we can win every game.”</p>— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) <a href=”https://twitter.com/KCJHoop/status/1364062189368262656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Congrats to Thad Young for crossing 13,000 career points 💪 <a href=”https://t.co/Y2ZXuF4zaL”>pic.twitter.com/Y2ZXuF4zaL</a></p>— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) <a href=”https://twitter.com/chicagobulls/status/1364039795668897792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

FAVORS AND JAZZ CONTINUE TO ROLL

The Utah Jazz continue to pace the field in the Western Conference, winning two of three games to stay atop the conference, while Derrick Favors is unshakeably consistent off the bench, averaging arounf 15-16 minutes and six points per game.

VIDEO: Favors with a dunk vs. the Charlotte Hornets

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>10 years!!! With 1 team!!! Beyond blessed and grateful 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾</p>— Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) <a href=”https://twitter.com/dfavors14/status/1364344415704162306?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>February 23, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

COACHING CHANGE IN MINNESOTA

Josh Okogie is playing for his third coach in his third season. The Timberwolves fired Ryan Saunders on Sunday night and struck a deal to hire Toronto assistant Chris Finch almost immediately. Finch was formally announced as the coach Monday morning.

Wednesday night the Wolves were playing their third straight road game against Chicago, and Okogie had already matched his scoring output from the previous two games, four points in nine minutes, against the Bulls.

SHUMPERT WAIVED BY NETS

Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings was the first contest Iman Shumpert was available to play since signing with the Brooklyn Nets. He scored two points over six minutes in his return from a hamstring injury he sustained after his signing on Jan. 30. And just like that, the guard has been waived by the Nets again; same goes for Andre Roberson and Noah Vonleh.

Reports have Shumpert and Roberson re-joining the Nets, however, after they clear waivers and sign 10-day contracts. Read more

Guard Iman Shumpert and forward Andre Roberson plan to sign 10-day contracts with the Nets when they clear waivers on Friday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Nets maintaining flexibility ahead of guarantee deadline this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 24, 2021

JACK PUSHING IGNITE TOWARD G LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Now more than halfway through the regular season, NBA G League Ignite continues to make its G League playoff push with the team set to take on the Memphis Hustle Wednesday from AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Veteran guard Jarrett Jack is averaging 10.8 points and 4.6 assists in leading Ignite to a 6-3 record thus far.