Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young continues to draw praise for his high level of play, and also generating trade talk … Derrick Favors and the Utah Jazz continue to roll in the West … Josh Okogie moves back to the bench after 15 starts … Iman Shumpert still sidelined with hamstring … more

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

*****

YOUNG CONTINUES TO DRAW PRAISE FOR HIS HIGH LEVEL PLAY

From NBC Sports Chicago: “Thad (Young) has been, for me personally, the MVP of the team,” teammate Zach LaVine said. “He does a little bit of everything. He can damn near average a triple-double. He makes up for our mistakes defensively, guards some of the best big men every night. Even if he’s undersized, he knows how to play tricks with them. He has been great for us. (Monday night), he showed that again with crucial plays — getting charges and rebounds, being physical. He’s the type of guy you love to have on your team.”

Young is now averaging 11.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, a career-high 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals on career-high 59.7 percent shooting. He has recorded at least one steal in 15 straight games, tied with Chris Paul for the league-high streak.

Read more

From the Chicago Tribune: Young said he has been setting up his own training room on the road for the past few years, complete with recovery machines, stem units for his muscles, bands and other tools he has picked up. It gives him the comfort of an at-home gym, and during the pandemic, it also helps cut down his time in the team training room. His recovery and maintenance routine is one reason Young, in his 13th NBA season, believes he is putting up some of the best production of his career.

Read more

Young averaged 11.9 points (16-for-25 from the floor), 8.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in three games last week, of which the Bulls won two and inched up to ninth place in the Eastern Conference. He has connected on nearly 60 percent of his field goal tries this season. His performance has prompted talk of trading the 32-year-old veteran, and the website Franchise Sports argues a case for three teams to pursue a trade.

Tonight Thaddeus Young is playing like this pic.twitter.com/u1czPSePON — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) February 16, 2021

I cannot stress this enough: Thaddeus Young pic.twitter.com/Cg7QLjFCr8 — Will Gottlieb (@wontgottlieb) February 18, 2021

Thad Young now has a steal in 15 straight games, the longest active streak in the NBA. (H/T @NBCSChicago) pic.twitter.com/mhOTw7SH0p — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 16, 2021

*****

FAVORS AND JAZZ CONTINUE TO ROLL

The Jazz are on an eight-game winning streak and now enjoy a 1.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference. In Utah’s three wins in the last week, Derrick Favors averaged 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds and has gone 9-for-9 from the floor in 17.3 minutes per game.

A nod to the Jazz defense from the Los Angeles Times gave credit to the signing of Favors for helping shore up the team’s defense: “They are two of the six Jazz averaging double figures in scoring, a number that doesn’t include big man Derrick Favors, a key offseason signing who’s helped Utah choke off areas where opponents want to shoot most. The Jazz rank among the NBA’s best in field goal percentage allowed both within five feet and beyond the three-point arc.”

Fantasy evaluation from CBSSports.com: Favors had eight points (2-2 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and a block in Monday’s win over the 76ers. Favors doesn’t play enough minutes to be fantasy-relevant in most leagues, but he continues to be an effective backup to Rudy Gobert at center. Over the last three games, Favors has totaled 24 points on 9-of-9 shooting, while hitting all six of his free throw attempts.

*****

OKOGIE MOVES BACK TO WOLVES BENCH

Josh Okogie had started 15 of the last 16 games, but moved to the bench Sunday as the Timberwolves were in search of a spark against the Lakers, having lost four straight contests. Minnesota won the game. Since the start of February, Okogie is averaging just 4.7 points and 2.9 rebounds, while shooting 30.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three.

VIDEO: Okogie with a three-pointer vs. the Lakers

*****

SHUMPERT REMAINS SIDELINED

Iman Shumpert (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Lakers, Greg Logan of Newsday reports. Shumpert signed with the Nets at the end of January but continues to be sidelined be a hamstring strain and has yet to make his season debut.

*****

JARRETT JACK’S TANK ISN’T EMPTY YET

From SBNation: The 37-year-old’s gas tank as a player is not on empty yet as he’s used the first few games of the season to prove himself capable of still being able to take over and help guide his team to victories.

Jack showed that during his debut game against the Santa Cruz Warriors where his seven points in the 4th quarter was enough to help guide the Ignite to a closely contested 110-104 win. That type of offensive production has been there for the veteran guard as he’s currently averaging 14.7 points, 6 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals on 47% from the field and 67% from beyond the arc on 3 attempts per game.

Read more