Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Iman Shumpert gets another shot in the NBA, joining the Brooklyn Nets, for whom he last played in the 2018-19 season … Thaddeus Young playing his best basketball for the Chicago Bulls … Derrick Favors continues in limited role as the Utah Jazz surge to the top of the West.
This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.
*****
NETS SIGN SHUMPERT TO HELP DEFENSIVE NEED
The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Iman Shumpert on Saturday. Shumpert (655, 215) most recently appeared in an NBA game with the Nets last season after signing with Brooklyn on Nov. 13, 2019. He appeared in 13 games and recorded averages of 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per contest prior to being waived by the Nets on Dec. 12, 2019. In 459 career games (246 starts) split between Brooklyn (2019), Houston (2019), Sacramento (2018-19), Cleveland (2015-18) and New York (2011-15), the 30-year-old has registered averages of 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.0 minutes per game. Shumpert has also appeared in 79 career postseason games with the Knicks, Cavaliers and Rockets and won an NBA Championship with Cleveland in 2016.
Originally selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by New York, Shumpert earned All-Rookie First Team honors following his debut season. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Oak Park, Ill., native spent three years (2008-11) at Georgia Tech, culminating in his selection to the All-ACC Second Team and the ACC All-Defensive Team as a junior.
*****
YOUNG PLAYING HIS BEST BASKETBALL AS A BULL
The Bulls finally were able to acquire that so called glue guy, the player whose statistics aren’t exceptional but whose value to the team is immeasurable.
He’s the player who chases down the loose ball and the elusive opponent. He finds just not the open teammate, but the open teammate with the best shot. And gets the ball there at the right time in the right place. He’s tough and relentless and the Golden State Warriors call him Draymond Green. He goes by the name of Thaddeus Young with the Bulls.
The Athletic: Young, Markkanen shine, Bulls take crunch-time win over Knicks
ESPN: How Thaddeus Young’s stunning transformation has impacted his fantasy value
*****
LIMITED ROLE CONTINUES FOR FAVORS
From CBSSports.com: Derrick Favors missed the last two games with lower back soreness. But he played 19 minutes and scored seven points Sunday in a loss to Denver, and scored six points in 19 minutes in a win over Detroit Tuesday. The 29-year-old has yet to start a game this season and, in fact, he has logged more than 20 minutes just twice while going seven straight games with six or fewer points. The fact that he’s entrenched as Rudy Gobert’s backup limits his upside even when he’s making 57.1 percent of his field-goal attempts during that seven-game stretch of limited production (3.7 points per game).
Meanwhile, the Jazz have won nine of their last 10 games and have taken over first place in the Western Conference.
VIDEO: Derrick Favors with a block vs. the Detroit Pistons
*****
OKOGIE AND TIMBERWOLVES CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE
From CBSSports.com: Josh Okogie has started the Timberwolves‘ last 10 games, but he has not been fantasy-viable during that span. Making another start Monday night, Okogie finished with three points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 22 minutes of action.
He continues to hold a consistent role, but he hasn’t been nearly productive enough over his last 10 games to warrant fantasy attention. During that span, Okogie is averaging 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting a ghastly 28.3 percent from the floor, including 18.2 percent from three.
His Timberwolves team is in last place in the Western Conference at 5-16, having lost eight of the last 10 games.
VIDEO: Okogie with an assist vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers
*****
GEORGES-HUNT CONTINUES TO SHINE IN CHINA
Marcus Georges-Hunt scored a game-high 32 points in Sichuan’s 104-91 win Monday over Guanzhou, his former team. Georges-Hunt was named co-player of the week in the Chinese Basketball Association on Monday after logging 43.0 points, 3.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest over the last week, which included a 68-point effort in a double-overtime win against Shanghai. Read more
*****
HEWITT TO COACH CLIPPERS G LEAGUE TEAM IN 2020-21
Former Georgia tech head coach Paul Hewitt, who has spent the last four years as a scout for the Los Angeles Clippers, has been named to coach their G League affiliate ahead of next month’s start to the season.
Hewitt’s hiring for the Agua Caliente Clippers position marks a return to coaching for the former college coach at Siena, Georgia Tech and George Mason who had worked for the Clippers as a scout since 2016. Hewitt led the Yellow jackets to five NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to the national championship game in 2004 in 11 seasons on The Flats.
More from the Los Angeles Times
*****
NBA LEGEND CHRIS BOSH HITS ALL THE RIGHT NOTES
Whether it’s Shaquille O’Neal’s early aughts diss tracks or Damian Lillard’s more recent foray into the genre, NBA players have long shown a desire to cash in their on-the-court currency for prestige in the recording booth. With few exceptions, these attempts have typically fallen flat. But as he did throughout his decorated basketball career, two-time champion Chris Bosh is showing the versatility to succeed where others have faltered.
#ProJackets on Social Media
.@imanshumpert already got this love 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/NnfSEfFQup
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 31, 2021
Shumpert is back! #BrooklynTogether pic.twitter.com/8WoIv6whOF
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 31, 2021
Positive way to end the first half.@NBCSChicago | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/iG2wQR0r6a
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 4, 2021
Thad is feeling it 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ubi9dFFXjN
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 4, 2021
Derrick with the double-block#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ssRR5WPleZ
— utahjazz (@utahjazz) February 3, 2021
#ProJackets in the NBA/G League 2020-21
|PLAYER
|DATA
|NUMBERS
|TEAM
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: Utah Jazz
Number: 15
NBA Experience: 10 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
5.9 ppg
5.7 rpg
0.9 apg
59.7% FG
|Record: 16-5
Standing: 1st / +0.5 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 9-1
|JARRETT JACK
Team: G League Ignite
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 15 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2002-05
Hometown: Fort Washington, Md.
Status: Active/G League
|6-3, 197 lbs
0.0 ppg
0.0 rpg
0.0 apg
0.0% FG
|Season begins in February
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Number: 20
NBA Experience: 2 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
5.2 ppg
2.7 rpg
1.4 apg
35.5% FG
|Record: 5-16
Standing: 15th / 11 GB
Streak: L2
Last 10: 2-8
|IMAN SHUMPERT
Team: Brooklyn Nets
Number: 10
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: Active
|6-5, 212 lbs
4.2 ppg
2.6 rpg
0.9 apg
32.8% FG
|Record: 14-9
Standing: 3rd / 2.5 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 7-3
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Chicago Bulls
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 13 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
10.9 ppg
5.3 rpg
4.3 apg
58.5% FG
|Record: 8-12
Standing: 11th / 7 GB
Streak: L2
Last 10: 4-6
YELLOW JACKETS OVERSEAS UPDATE
Updates on selected former Yellow Jackets taken from the website ProBallers.com
James Banks averaged 4.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, playing 10 games with Hapoel Beer Sheva, during the 2020-21 Israel – Winner League regular-season. He set his season-high with 13 points in 18 minutes against Hapoel B-Cure Laser Haifa on December 30, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 8 rebounds in 15 minutes against Hapoel SP Tel Aviv on December 06, 2020. He dished a season-high 1 assists in 34 minutes against Hapoel UNET Credit Holon on December 12, 2020. He scored in double figures 2 times in 10 games.
Marcus Georges-Hunt has established himself as perhaps the best player on his Sichuan Blue Whales team and one of the best in the league as the Chinese Basketball Association is into the second phase of its 2020-21 season (the league is in week 26 of a 38-week season). Georges-Hunt scored a game-best 33 points with seven rebounds and five assists for Sichuan in a loss to the Xinjiang Flying Tigers Wednesday, following up his double-double of 25 points and 10 assists in the Blue Whales close 112-110 loss to Zhejiang the day after Christmas. Sichuan is currently in 10th place in the 19-team league with an 11-12 record.
Trae Golden averaged 30.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game, playing 12 games with Fujian SBS Xunxing Sturgeons, during the 2020-21 China – CBA regular-season. He set his season-high with 54 points in 46 minutes against Shenzhen Aviators on December 12, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 6 rebounds in 32 minutes against Jilin Northeast Tigers on December 19, 2020. He dished a season-high 19 assists in 46 minutes against Shenzhen Aviators on December 12, 2020. He scored in double figures 12 times in 12 games. He had 20 points or more 12 times. He had 30 points or more 5 times. He had 40 points or more 2 times. He had 50 points or more 1 time. He recorded 5 double-doubles.
Ben Lammers averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, playing 3 games with Alba Berlin, during the 2020-21 Germany – easyCredit BB regular-season. He set his season-high with 12 points in 17 minutes against Fraport Skyliners on November 08, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 7 rebounds in 17 minutes against Fraport Skyliners on November 08, 2020. He dished a season-high 2 assists in 11 minutes against EWE Baskets Oldenburg on November 15, 2020. He scored in double figures 1 time in 3 games.
Anthony McHenry averaged 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, playing 21 games with Shinshu Brave Warriors, during the 2020-2021 Japan – B1 League regular-season. He set his season-high with 22 points in 39 minutes against San-en NeoPhoenix on October 21, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds in 38 minutes against Ryukyu Golden Kings on November 15, 2020. He dished a season-high 10 assists in 36 minutes against Hitachi Sun Rockers on October 17, 2020. He scored in double figures 9 times in 21 games. He had 20 points or more 1 time. He recorded 4 double-doubles.
Daniel Miller averaged 12.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, playing 26 games with Sendai 89ers, during the 2020-21 Japan – B2 League regular-season. He set his season-high with 22 points in 33 minutes against Saga Ballooners on December 27, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 19 rebounds in 36 minutes against Bambitious Nara on November 14, 2020. He dished a season-high 9 assists in 27 minutes against Pass lab Yamagata Wyverns on October 03, 2020. He scored in double figures 18 times in 26 games. He had 20 points or more 1 time. He recorded 10 double-doubles.
Zachery Peacock averaged 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, playing 7 games with Bourg-en-Bresse, during the 2020-21 Jeep Elite regular-season. He set his season-high with 22 points in 37 minutes against LDLC ASVEL on October 04, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 6 rebounds in 25 minutes against Nanterre 92 on September 23, 2020. He dished a season-high 5 assists in 25 minutes against Nanterre 92 on September 23, 2020. He scored in double figures 4 times in 7 games. He had 20 points or more 1 time.
Adam Smith averaged 16.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, playing 9 games with AO Ionikos Nikaias, during the 2020-21 Greece – Heba A1 regular-season. He set his season-high with 21 points in 31 minutes against PAOK on December 27, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 4 rebounds in 38 minutes against Iraklis on November 14, 2020. He dished a season-high 7 assists in 38 minutes against Iraklis on November 14, 2020. He scored in double figures 9 times in 9 games. He had 20 points or more 2 times.