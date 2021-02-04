Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Iman Shumpert gets another shot in the NBA, joining the Brooklyn Nets, for whom he last played in the 2018-19 season … Thaddeus Young playing his best basketball for the Chicago Bulls … Derrick Favors continues in limited role as the Utah Jazz surge to the top of the West.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

NETS SIGN SHUMPERT TO HELP DEFENSIVE NEED

The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent guard Iman Shumpert on Saturday. Shumpert (655, 215) most recently appeared in an NBA game with the Nets last season after signing with Brooklyn on Nov. 13, 2019. He appeared in 13 games and recorded averages of 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per contest prior to being waived by the Nets on Dec. 12, 2019. In 459 career games (246 starts) split between Brooklyn (2019), Houston (2019), Sacramento (2018-19), Cleveland (2015-18) and New York (2011-15), the 30-year-old has registered averages of 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.0 minutes per game. Shumpert has also appeared in 79 career postseason games with the Knicks, Cavaliers and Rockets and won an NBA Championship with Cleveland in 2016.

Originally selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by New York, Shumpert earned All-Rookie First Team honors following his debut season. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Oak Park, Ill., native spent three years (2008-11) at Georgia Tech, culminating in his selection to the All-ACC Second Team and the ACC All-Defensive Team as a junior.

YOUNG PLAYING HIS BEST BASKETBALL AS A BULL

The Bulls finally were able to acquire that so called glue guy, the player whose statistics aren’t exceptional but whose value to the team is immeasurable.

He’s the player who chases down the loose ball and the elusive opponent. He finds just not the open teammate, but the open teammate with the best shot. And gets the ball there at the right time in the right place. He’s tough and relentless and the Golden State Warriors call him Draymond Green. He goes by the name of Thaddeus Young with the Bulls.

LIMITED ROLE CONTINUES FOR FAVORS

From CBSSports.com: Derrick Favors missed the last two games with lower back soreness. But he played 19 minutes and scored seven points Sunday in a loss to Denver, and scored six points in 19 minutes in a win over Detroit Tuesday. The 29-year-old has yet to start a game this season and, in fact, he has logged more than 20 minutes just twice while going seven straight games with six or fewer points. The fact that he’s entrenched as Rudy Gobert’s backup limits his upside even when he’s making 57.1 percent of his field-goal attempts during that seven-game stretch of limited production (3.7 points per game).

Meanwhile, the Jazz have won nine of their last 10 games and have taken over first place in the Western Conference.

VIDEO: Derrick Favors with a block vs. the Detroit Pistons

OKOGIE AND TIMBERWOLVES CONTINUE TO STRUGGLE

From CBSSports.com: Josh Okogie has started the Timberwolves‘ last 10 games, but he has not been fantasy-viable during that span. Making another start Monday night, Okogie finished with three points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 22 minutes of action.

He continues to hold a consistent role, but he hasn’t been nearly productive enough over his last 10 games to warrant fantasy attention. During that span, Okogie is averaging 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting a ghastly 28.3 percent from the floor, including 18.2 percent from three.

His Timberwolves team is in last place in the Western Conference at 5-16, having lost eight of the last 10 games.

VIDEO: Okogie with an assist vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers

GEORGES-HUNT CONTINUES TO SHINE IN CHINA

Marcus Georges-Hunt scored a game-high 32 points in Sichuan’s 104-91 win Monday over Guanzhou, his former team. Georges-Hunt was named co-player of the week in the Chinese Basketball Association on Monday after logging 43.0 points, 3.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest over the last week, which included a 68-point effort in a double-overtime win against Shanghai. Read more

HEWITT TO COACH CLIPPERS G LEAGUE TEAM IN 2020-21

Former Georgia tech head coach Paul Hewitt, who has spent the last four years as a scout for the Los Angeles Clippers, has been named to coach their G League affiliate ahead of next month’s start to the season.

Hewitt’s hiring for the Agua Caliente Clippers position marks a return to coaching for the former college coach at Siena, Georgia Tech and George Mason who had worked for the Clippers as a scout since 2016. Hewitt led the Yellow jackets to five NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to the national championship game in 2004 in 11 seasons on The Flats.

NBA LEGEND CHRIS BOSH HITS ALL THE RIGHT NOTES

Whether it’s Shaquille O’Neal’s early aughts diss tracks or Damian Lillard’s more recent foray into the genre, NBA players have long shown a desire to cash in their on-the-court currency for prestige in the recording booth. With few exceptions, these attempts have typically fallen flat. But as he did throughout his decorated basketball career, two-time champion Chris Bosh is showing the versatility to succeed where others have faltered.

