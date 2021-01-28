Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young has near triple-double in Chicago … Derrick Favors continues to push through sore knee to help Jazz win nine of last 10 … Josh Okogie’s and Timberwolves struggling in last place … Jarrett Jack resurfaces with new G League Ignite team.
This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.
*****
FAVORS CONTINUES TO PLAY THROUGH KNEE AND BACK ISSUES
Derrick Favors has battled a sore knee all season long, and was listed a questionable for Wednesday night’s game against the Mavericks. As expected, Favors will played Tuesday against the Knicks despite right knee soreness that has plagued him for much of the season. Over the past five games, he’s averaging 5.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 14.8 minutes.
From CBSSports.com, which grades the Utah Jazz with an A+: If anyone is going to challenge the Los Angeles monopoly on Western Conference contention, it is going to be the Utah team that has finally struck a balance between the competing identities of its past few seasons. The Jazz made a calculated decision in 2019 to emphasize offense by ditching Derrick Favors to sign Bojan Bogdanovic. It knocked them out of the top 10 in defense for the first time since Rudy Gobert became the full-time starter. But with Favors back in the fold and Gobert as dominant as ever, the Jazz are back at No. 7 as of this writing, while Bogdanovic, Donovan Mitchell and a resurgent Mike Conley are leading an offense that has been even better.
*****
BULLS’ YOUNG COULD BE AN ATTRACTIVE TRADE TARGET
Thad Young handled the question so adeptly, it’s almost as if he knew it was coming and slid over in front of it to take a charge — just like he has eight times this season. With Young playing at such a high level and his trade value only rising, what does he want to have happen by the time the March 25 deadline comes and goes? Read more from NBCSports.com
Young just missed a triple-double with 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a loss to the Celtics Monday night.
LIVE: Thaddeus Young media availability after tonight’s loss to Boston https://t.co/ufKQQrPgn0
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 26, 2021
VIDEO: Young with a dunk vs. the Celtics
VIDEO: Young with a 2-pointer vs. the Rockets
*****
YOUNG BUYING STAKE IN AUSTRALIAN PRO TEAM
Bulls forward Thaddeus Young confirmed a report from the New York Times about purchasing a minority stake in the Brisbane Bullets, a team that competes in Australia’s National Basketball League, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago writes.
Young, who has spent the past 14 seasons in the NBA, expects the deal to be finalized soon. The 32-year-old was originally contacted by Kevin Martin, his former teammate and current majority owner of the Bullets, about the possibility. Read more in HoopsRumors.com
*****
OKOGIE AND TIMBERWOLVES STRUGGLING
With Jarrett Culver officially out, Josh Okogie, Anthony Edwards and Jake Layman were all expected to see increased run versus the Warriors on Wednesday.
Okogie attempted no shots and finished with one assist and one steal in 17 minutes Monday in the last-place Timberwolves’ 130-108 loss to the Warriors. Okogie has re-emerged as a starting wing for Minnesota in each of the last six games due mainly to his prowess on the defensive end. He recorded a season-high five thefts just one game earlier
VIDEO: Okogie with assist of the night
VIDEO: Okogie with an assist against the Hawks
VIDEO: Okogie with a dunk against the Magic
Okogie on Minnesota’s vigilant adherence to COVID protocols as the Timberwolves continue to play around a couple of positive cases: “(Timberwolves Basketball Performance and Technology Robby Sikka) and the front office do a great job of following the health and safety protocols. They’ve done a good job of making testing not only available to us but for our families to make sure that whoever is around us has the same resources we have, so they’ve been great.”
*****
GEORGES-HUNT SCORES 68 IN DOUBLE-OT CHINA THRILLER
Marcus Georges-Hunt and former BYU star Jimmer Fredette and produced a scoring masterclass as the Sichuan Blue Whales defeated the Shanghai Sharks in a CBA thriller on Monday.
Fredette amassed a whopping 70-point haul for Shanghai, with Georges-Hunt close behind for Sichuan with a career-high 68 in an enthralling duel between the former NBA players.
Georges-Hunt hit a three to send the game into the second overtime, and his Blue Whales eventually prevailed 136-129.
*****
JARRETT JACK SIGNS WITH G LEAGUE IGNITE
Jarrett Jack is the latest NBA veteran to reinforce Ignite ahead of its maiden season in the NBA G League, the league announced last Friday. Jack, 37, will be tasked in honing the top high school prospects in the select team as they prepare for their eventual leap to the NBA.
The 14-year NBA veteran is a seasoned point guard who had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks, last playing in the 2017-18 season.
Jack posted 10.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds in his NBA career, which included playoff appearances with New Orleans, Golden State, and Brooklyn.
The NBA G League announced that 18 teams, including 17 NBA G League teams and G League Ignite, will take to the court in February at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla. The top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff.
NBA teams without an NBA G League affiliate participating in Orlando will have the opportunity to assign roster players and transfer Two-Way players using the league’s flexible assignment and Two-Way rules. The full list of the 17 participating NBA G League teams is below.
*****
#ProJackets on Social Media
CRAZY duel in the CBA…
Marcus Georges-Hunt: 68 PTS, 5 REB, 22/35 FG, 6/11 3P, 18/24 FT, hit buzzer-beater to force double-OT.
Jimmer Fredette: 70 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST, 18/36 FG, 11/22 3P, 23/23 (!!!) FT.
Georges-Hunt’s team, Sichuan, walked away with the W (136-129) in 2OT.
— Nicola Lupo (@NicolaLupo99) January 25, 2021
View this post on Instagram
As #businessleaders, we need to invest in diversity & inclusion! I’m proud of what @DroneRaceLeague is doing in this area through DRL Academy with Dean @ChrisBosh & excited to inspire the next generation of innovators from all backgrounds. #STEM #MLKDayhttps://t.co/0VXIbUASJs
— Rachel Jacobson (@RachelRJacobson) January 18, 2021
My guy @Dennis3DScott came to my dinner and spoke ,Thank you @Fisk1866 pic.twitter.com/8a3sjp8HOc
— Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) January 25, 2021
#ProJackets in the NBA/G League 2020-21
|PLAYER
|DATA
|NUMBERS
|TEAM
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: Utah Jazz
Number: 15
NBA Experience: 10 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
5.8 ppg
5.6 rpg
0.9 apg
60% FG
|Record: 13-4
Standing: 2nd / 0.5 GB
Streak: W9
Last 10: 9-1
|JARRETT JACK
Team: Sioux Falls Skyforce
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 15 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2002-05
Hometown: Fort Washington, Md.
Status: Active/G League
|6-3, 197 lbs
0.0 ppg
0.0 rpg
0.0 apg
0.0% FG
|Season begins in February
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Number: 20
NBA Experience: 2 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
6.0 ppg
2.9 rpg
1.5 apg
44.4% FG
|Record: 4-12
Standing: 15th / 9 GB
Streak: L1
Last 10: 2-8
|IMAN SHUMPERT
Team: free agent
Number: 10
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: Active
|6-5, 212 lbs
4.2 ppg
2.6 rpg
0.9 apg
32.8% FG
|Not currently signed
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Chicago Bulls
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 13 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
10.3 ppg
4.8 rpg
3.6 apg
58.7% FG
|Record: 7-10
Standing: T10th / 4.5 GB
Streak: L2
Last 10: 4-6
YELLOW JACKETS OVERSEAS UPDATE
Updates on selected former Yellow Jackets taken from the website ProBallers.com
James Banks averaged 4.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, playing 10 games with Hapoel Beer Sheva, during the 2020-21 Israel – Winner League regular-season. He set his season-high with 13 points in 18 minutes against Hapoel B-Cure Laser Haifa on December 30, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 8 rebounds in 15 minutes against Hapoel SP Tel Aviv on December 06, 2020. He dished a season-high 1 assists in 34 minutes against Hapoel UNET Credit Holon on December 12, 2020. He scored in double figures 2 times in 10 games.
Marcus Georges-Hunt has established himself as perhaps the best player on his Sichuan Blue Whales team and one of the best in the league as the Chinese Basketball Association is into the second phase of its 2020-21 season (the league is in week 26 of a 38-week season). Georges-Hunt scored a game-best 33 points with seven rebounds and five assists for Sichuan in a loss to the Xinjiang Flying Tigers Wednesday, following up his double-double of 25 points and 10 assists in the Blue Whales close 112-110 loss to Zhejiang the day after Christmas. Sichuan is currently in 10th place in the 19-team league with an 11-12 record.
Trae Golden averaged 30.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game, playing 12 games with Fujian SBS Xunxing Sturgeons, during the 2020-21 China – CBA regular-season. He set his season-high with 54 points in 46 minutes against Shenzhen Aviators on December 12, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 6 rebounds in 32 minutes against Jilin Northeast Tigers on December 19, 2020. He dished a season-high 19 assists in 46 minutes against Shenzhen Aviators on December 12, 2020. He scored in double figures 12 times in 12 games. He had 20 points or more 12 times. He had 30 points or more 5 times. He had 40 points or more 2 times. He had 50 points or more 1 time. He recorded 5 double-doubles.
Ben Lammers averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, playing 3 games with Alba Berlin, during the 2020-21 Germany – easyCredit BB regular-season. He set his season-high with 12 points in 17 minutes against Fraport Skyliners on November 08, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 7 rebounds in 17 minutes against Fraport Skyliners on November 08, 2020. He dished a season-high 2 assists in 11 minutes against EWE Baskets Oldenburg on November 15, 2020. He scored in double figures 1 time in 3 games.
Anthony McHenry averaged 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, playing 21 games with Shinshu Brave Warriors, during the 2020-2021 Japan – B1 League regular-season. He set his season-high with 22 points in 39 minutes against San-en NeoPhoenix on October 21, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds in 38 minutes against Ryukyu Golden Kings on November 15, 2020. He dished a season-high 10 assists in 36 minutes against Hitachi Sun Rockers on October 17, 2020. He scored in double figures 9 times in 21 games. He had 20 points or more 1 time. He recorded 4 double-doubles.
Daniel Miller averaged 12.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, playing 26 games with Sendai 89ers, during the 2020-21 Japan – B2 League regular-season. He set his season-high with 22 points in 33 minutes against Saga Ballooners on December 27, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 19 rebounds in 36 minutes against Bambitious Nara on November 14, 2020. He dished a season-high 9 assists in 27 minutes against Pass lab Yamagata Wyverns on October 03, 2020. He scored in double figures 18 times in 26 games. He had 20 points or more 1 time. He recorded 10 double-doubles.
Zachery Peacock averaged 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, playing 7 games with Bourg-en-Bresse, during the 2020-21 Jeep Elite regular-season. He set his season-high with 22 points in 37 minutes against LDLC ASVEL on October 04, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 6 rebounds in 25 minutes against Nanterre 92 on September 23, 2020. He dished a season-high 5 assists in 25 minutes against Nanterre 92 on September 23, 2020. He scored in double figures 4 times in 7 games. He had 20 points or more 1 time.
Adam Smith averaged 16.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, playing 9 games with AO Ionikos Nikaias, during the 2020-21 Greece – Heba A1 regular-season. He set his season-high with 21 points in 31 minutes against PAOK on December 27, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 4 rebounds in 38 minutes against Iraklis on November 14, 2020. He dished a season-high 7 assists in 38 minutes against Iraklis on November 14, 2020. He scored in double figures 9 times in 9 games. He had 20 points or more 2 times.