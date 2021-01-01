Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Derrick Favors and the Utah Jazz, Josh Okogie and the Timberwolves both 2-2 … Thaddeus Young missed the Chicago Bulls preseason and opener with a leg infection, Bulls win on his return.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

*****

OKOGIE OPTION EXERCISED, BUT HAMSTRING SIDELINES HIM

With a deadline of Tuesday, KSTP Sports reported that the Timberwolves have formally exercised 2021-2022 options on Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver’s rookie contracts. Neither decision comes as a surprise, with both players key parts of the rotation.

KSTP Sports has also reported that Okogie suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday night’s loss vs. the Lakers, and he did not play in Tuesday’s game at the Clippers.

CBSSports.com also reported that Okogie (hamstring) is out Friday against the Wizards. Okogie will miss a second game as he recovers from a left hamstring strain. In his stead, Jake Layman, Anthony Edwards and Jarrett Culver all remain candidates to see extra usage.

More from the Minneapolis Star Tribune

Okogie has averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in three games this season as the Timberwolves are 2-2.

VIDEO: Okogie with a dunk vs. the Lakers

NEWS: Timberwolves Exercise Team Options on Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver Full release: https://t.co/CgnQhWFKzA — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) December 29, 2020

*****

FAVORS BATTLING THROUGH SORE RIGHT KNEE

Derrick Favors missed preseason time with a sore right knee, but he has yet to miss any time in the regular season as yet, and he’s averaging 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 14.8 minutes per game through the first five contests of the season. He scored 10 points (4-8 FG) with five rebounds in a New Year’s Eve loss to Phoenix.

Favors had a chance to meet Okogie on the court when the Jazz and Timberwolves faced off in Salt Lake City the day after Christmas, with the Wolves taking the road victory, 116-111. Favors had five points and six rebounds in 18 minutes, while Okogie played 32 minutes and scored eight points with six boards.

VIDEO: Favors with a dunk against the Timberwolves

VIDEO: Favors talks to the media about playing in front of Jazz fans

VIDEO: Favors with an and-1 vs. Phoenix

*****

YOUNG RETURNS FROM LEG INFECTION

A lower-leg infection kept Thaddeus Young out of Chicago’s first three games, but he made his season debut Thursday night, scoring 15 points (7-12 FG) with three rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes to help the Bulls defeat Washington. After an 0-2 start, Chicago has evened its ledger at 2-2.

From the Chicago Sun-Times: Young thinks the Bulls’ bench can develop into a special unit this season. His actual return might speed the process along. Young, who was sidelined midway through the preseason with a severe infection in his left leg, felt good enough to be listed as active Tuesday, leaving it up to coach Billy Donovan and team trainers whether he’d play against the Wizards. They decided to give it more time, allowing Young another day of practice Wednesday before the Bulls meet the Wizards again Thursday night. Read more