Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Derrick Favors and the Utah Jazz, Josh Okogie and the Timberwolves both 2-2 … Thaddeus Young missed the Chicago Bulls preseason and opener with a leg infection, Bulls win on his return.
This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.
OKOGIE OPTION EXERCISED, BUT HAMSTRING SIDELINES HIM
With a deadline of Tuesday, KSTP Sports reported that the Timberwolves have formally exercised 2021-2022 options on Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver’s rookie contracts. Neither decision comes as a surprise, with both players key parts of the rotation.
KSTP Sports has also reported that Okogie suffered a hamstring strain in Sunday night’s loss vs. the Lakers, and he did not play in Tuesday’s game at the Clippers.
CBSSports.com also reported that Okogie (hamstring) is out Friday against the Wizards. Okogie will miss a second game as he recovers from a left hamstring strain. In his stead, Jake Layman, Anthony Edwards and Jarrett Culver all remain candidates to see extra usage.
Okogie has averaged 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in three games this season as the Timberwolves are 2-2.
VIDEO: Okogie with a dunk vs. the Lakers
NEWS: Timberwolves Exercise Team Options on Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver
FAVORS BATTLING THROUGH SORE RIGHT KNEE
Derrick Favors missed preseason time with a sore right knee, but he has yet to miss any time in the regular season as yet, and he’s averaging 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 14.8 minutes per game through the first five contests of the season. He scored 10 points (4-8 FG) with five rebounds in a New Year’s Eve loss to Phoenix.
Favors had a chance to meet Okogie on the court when the Jazz and Timberwolves faced off in Salt Lake City the day after Christmas, with the Wolves taking the road victory, 116-111. Favors had five points and six rebounds in 18 minutes, while Okogie played 32 minutes and scored eight points with six boards.
VIDEO: Favors with a dunk against the Timberwolves
VIDEO: Favors talks to the media about playing in front of Jazz fans
VIDEO: Favors with an and-1 vs. Phoenix
YOUNG RETURNS FROM LEG INFECTION
A lower-leg infection kept Thaddeus Young out of Chicago’s first three games, but he made his season debut Thursday night, scoring 15 points (7-12 FG) with three rebounds and six assists in 27 minutes to help the Bulls defeat Washington. After an 0-2 start, Chicago has evened its ledger at 2-2.
From the Chicago Sun-Times: Young thinks the Bulls’ bench can develop into a special unit this season. His actual return might speed the process along. Young, who was sidelined midway through the preseason with a severe infection in his left leg, felt good enough to be listed as active Tuesday, leaving it up to coach Billy Donovan and team trainers whether he’d play against the Wizards. They decided to give it more time, allowing Young another day of practice Wednesday before the Bulls meet the Wizards again Thursday night. Read more
Thad Young is in for Lauri today.
#ProJackets on Social Media
I have to tell you: It is truly an honor to be considered for the Hall of Fame—and it’s a blessing to see my name next to so many greats. Basketball has given me everything in my life. And not a day goes by where I don’t realize that.
|PLAYER
|DATA
|NUMBERS
|TEAM
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: Utah Jazz
Number: 15
NBA Experience: 10 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
7.8 ppg
5.3 rpg
1.5 apg
65.0% FG
|Record: 2-2
Standing: t6th / 1.5 GB
Streak: L1
Last 10: 2-2
|JARRETT JACK
Team: Sioux Falls Skyforce
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 15 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2002-05
Hometown: Fort Washington, Md.
Status: Active/G League
|6-3, 197 lbs
0.0 ppg
0.0 rpg
0.0 apg
0.0% FG
|Not currently signed
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Number: 20
NBA Experience: 2 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
8.0 ppg
3.3 rpg
1.7 apg
47.6% FG
|Record: 2-2
Standing: t6th / 1.5 GB
Streak: L2
Last 10: 2-2
|IMAN SHUMPERT
Team: free agent
Number: 10
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: Active
|6-5, 212 lbs
4.2 ppg
2.6 rpg
0.9 apg
32.8% FG
|Not currently signed
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Chicago Bulls
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 13 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
10.3 ppg
4.9 rpg
1.8 apg
58.3% FG
|Record: 2-3
Standing: t10th /2.0 GB
Streak: W2
Last 10: 2-3
YELLOW JACKETS OVERSEAS UPDATE
Updates on selected former Yellow Jackets taken from the website ProBallers.com
James Banks averaged 4.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, playing 10 games with Hapoel Beer Sheva, during the 2020-21 Israel – Winner League regular-season. He set his season-high with 13 points in 18 minutes against Hapoel B-Cure Laser Haifa on December 30, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 8 rebounds in 15 minutes against Hapoel SP Tel Aviv on December 06, 2020. He dished a season-high 1 assists in 34 minutes against Hapoel UNET Credit Holon on December 12, 2020. He scored in double figures 2 times in 10 games.
Marcus Georges-Hunt has established himself as perhaps the best player on his Sichuan Blue Whales team and one of the best in the league as the Chinese Basketball Association is into the second phase of its 2020-21 season (the league is in week 26 of a 38-week season). Georges-Hunt scored a game-best 33 points with seven rebounds and five assists for Sichuan in a loss to the Xinjiang Flying Tigers Wednesday, following up his double-double of 25 points and 10 assists in the Blue Whales close 112-110 loss to Zhejiang the day after Christmas. Sichuan is currently in 10th place in the 19-team league with an 11-12 record.
Trae Golden averaged 30.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game, playing 12 games with Fujian SBS Xunxing Sturgeons, during the 2020-21 China – CBA regular-season. He set his season-high with 54 points in 46 minutes against Shenzhen Aviators on December 12, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 6 rebounds in 32 minutes against Jilin Northeast Tigers on December 19, 2020. He dished a season-high 19 assists in 46 minutes against Shenzhen Aviators on December 12, 2020. He scored in double figures 12 times in 12 games. He had 20 points or more 12 times. He had 30 points or more 5 times. He had 40 points or more 2 times. He had 50 points or more 1 time. He recorded 5 double-doubles.
Ben Lammers averaged 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, playing 3 games with Alba Berlin, during the 2020-21 Germany – easyCredit BB regular-season. He set his season-high with 12 points in 17 minutes against Fraport Skyliners on November 08, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 7 rebounds in 17 minutes against Fraport Skyliners on November 08, 2020. He dished a season-high 2 assists in 11 minutes against EWE Baskets Oldenburg on November 15, 2020. He scored in double figures 1 time in 3 games.
Anthony McHenry averaged 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, playing 21 games with Shinshu Brave Warriors, during the 2020-2021 Japan – B1 League regular-season. He set his season-high with 22 points in 39 minutes against San-en NeoPhoenix on October 21, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds in 38 minutes against Ryukyu Golden Kings on November 15, 2020. He dished a season-high 10 assists in 36 minutes against Hitachi Sun Rockers on October 17, 2020. He scored in double figures 9 times in 21 games. He had 20 points or more 1 time. He recorded 4 double-doubles.
Daniel Miller averaged 12.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, playing 26 games with Sendai 89ers, during the 2020-21 Japan – B2 League regular-season. He set his season-high with 22 points in 33 minutes against Saga Ballooners on December 27, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 19 rebounds in 36 minutes against Bambitious Nara on November 14, 2020. He dished a season-high 9 assists in 27 minutes against Pass lab Yamagata Wyverns on October 03, 2020. He scored in double figures 18 times in 26 games. He had 20 points or more 1 time. He recorded 10 double-doubles.
Zachery Peacock averaged 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, playing 7 games with Bourg-en-Bresse, during the 2020-21 Jeep Elite regular-season. He set his season-high with 22 points in 37 minutes against LDLC ASVEL on October 04, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 6 rebounds in 25 minutes against Nanterre 92 on September 23, 2020. He dished a season-high 5 assists in 25 minutes against Nanterre 92 on September 23, 2020. He scored in double figures 4 times in 7 games. He had 20 points or more 1 time.
Adam Smith averaged 16.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, playing 9 games with AO Ionikos Nikaias, during the 2020-21 Greece – Heba A1 regular-season. He set his season-high with 21 points in 31 minutes against PAOK on December 27, 2020. He grabbed a season-high 4 rebounds in 38 minutes against Iraklis on November 14, 2020. He dished a season-high 7 assists in 38 minutes against Iraklis on November 14, 2020. He scored in double figures 9 times in 9 games. He had 20 points or more 2 times.