Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Derrick Favors is thrilled to be back in Utah, where he spent nine seasons … Former Yellow Jackets Thaddeus Young and Josh Okogie ready to begin new seasons with the Bulls and Timberwolves, respectively.
This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.
EXCITEMENT FOR FAVORS’ RETURN TO UTAH IS MUTUAL
From the Salt Lake Tribune: “Quin Snyder coached Derrick Favors in Utah for five seasons — an eternity in the modern NBA, where about half the league changes teams in the offseason. So you can forgive him for not knowing how other coaches may have had different styles when he was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year. But after that experience, Favors is ready to make a declaration.” … Read more
From SLCDunk: “Skip forward to today, and the Jazz have essentially retained the same core team, with one exception, the addition of former Jazz-man and fan favorite, big man Derrick Favors. What effect will this addition have on the team?” Read more
From LakersNation.com: “Favors’ return to the Jazz makes sense as Rudy Gobert alone can not account for Davis, Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell. Utah was unable to compete with Los Angeles last season due to the latter’s more athletic and physically imposing front court, but Favors will put up more resistance when the two teams face off.” Read more
How do the Jazz stack up in Western Conference (Salt Lake Tribune)
PREDICTING THE WOLVES’ STARTING 5
At least one observer foresees a big role for Josh Okogie as NBA camps open. From Sportskeeda: “One position that could be up for grabs in the Minnesota Timberwolves starting 5 will be at the three. With their number one overall pick in the draft this year, the Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards from Georgia. Although an extremely promising young talent, his new team are not in a position where they need a savior to come out of college and lift them up the table.” Read more
#ProJackets in the NBA/G League 2020
|PLAYER
|DATA
|NUMBERS
|TEAM
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: free agent
Number: 22
NBA Experience: 10 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
9.0 ppg
9.8 rpg
1.6 apg
61.7% FG
|Record: 30-42
Standing: 13th / 22.5 GB
Streak: L3
Restart: 2-6
|JARRETT JACK
Team: Sioux Falls Skyforce
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 15 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2002-05
Hometown: Fort Washington, Md.
Status: Active/G League
|6-3, 197 lbs
14.0 ppg
3.0 rpg
5.0 apg
51.9% FG
|Record: 22-20
Standing: 6th / 8 GB
Streak: W2
Last 10: 7-3
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Number: 20
NBA Experience: 2 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
8.6 ppg
4.3 rpg
1.6 apg
42.7% FG
|Record: 19-45
Standing: 14th / 30.5 GB
Streak: L3
Last 10: 3-7
|IMAN SHUMPERT
Team: free agent
Number: 10
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: Active
|6-5, 212 lbs
4.2 ppg
2.6 rpg
0.9 apg
32.8% FG
|Released by Brooklyn Nets
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Chicago Bulls
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 13 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
10.3 ppg
4.9 rpg
1.8 apg
44.8% FG
|Record: 22-43
Standing: 11th / 31 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 3-7