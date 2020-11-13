Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – The NBA is in off-season mode for a brief time, with the league and the players association having agreed to a start date of Dec. 22 for the 2020-21 season, and the NBA draft next week (Nov. 18) … Derrick Favors remains a free agent while his 2019-20 team in New Orleans has hired a new coach in Stan Van Gundy, Thaddeus Young and Josh Okogie have completed off-season workouts with the Bulls and Timberwolves, respectively.
This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.
QUESTIONS PELICANS MUST ANSWER BY NEXT WEEK
From NOLA.com: Last season, the Pelicans fell to pieces any time Derrick Favors wasn’t in the lineup. When Favors played, they went 22-23. When he was unavailable, they went 6-13. Jaxson Hayes is good for at least one highlight dunk per game, but the 20-year-old still needs time to learn the basics of the game before he’s ready to take on a starting role.
Favors, who averaged 9.0 points and 9.8 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game last season, is an unrestricted free agent. Sources told The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate that the 10-year NBA veteran would be receptive to playing for new coach Stan Van Gundy.
From Pelican Debrief: The Pelicans will definitely need a center if Derrick Favors leaves but it is probably the weakest position in the draft, with few guys who really fit what the Pelicans need.
Also from Pelican Debrief: Another part that gets glossed over when discussing Favors with New Orleans is how great a rebounder he is. Sure, averaging 9.8 rebounds per game doesn’t sound like something that would come from an elite rebounder and indeed Favors 501 total rebounds this season was nearly half of what the league leader Rudy Gobert had (916) but Favors did that in 1,100 fewer minutes. Favors was in the 90th percentile of “bigs” in terms of grabbing offensive rebounds and the 89th percentile on the defensive end. The only players to rank ahead of him in both categories were noted rebound gurus Enes Kanter, Andre Drummond, Dwight Howard, Hassan Whiteside, Clint Capela, and world-famous giant Boban Marjanovic.
SHOULD THADDEUS YOUNG STAY WITH THE BULLS?
From the Athletic: Thaddeus Young and Tomáš Satoranský were good free-agent acquisitions last summer for the Bulls … But a new management team is now in place. And while the wait continues for actual transactions in the Arturas Karnisovas era, it’s worth pondering what will come of the Bulls’ oldest two players. The new regime is under no obligation to Young or Satoranský, although every team seeks the skills and selfless mentality each possesses. Both could return. Then there’s the possibility of it being one and done for them in Chicago.
SIXERS PLAYOFF REWIND
The Philadelphia 76ers returned home in the 2009 NBA Playoffs with a 1-1 split and they now owned the home-court advantage with the Orlando Magic. In the edition of the playoff rewind, we take a look back at a clutch bucket from a former fan favorite.
EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
Here is the weekly review of the top performing Yellow Jackets alumni, who are currently playing in pro basketball.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-95, graduated ’18, plays pro in Germany) led ALBA Berlin to a victory against the 15th-ranked Skyliners (0-1) 79-66 in the German BBL on Sunday night. He recorded 12 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks in a mere 17 minutes. It was his first game for ALBA Berlin this season. His team is placed first in the BBL. But this is still an early stage of the season and everything may happen. It’s Lammers’ first year with the team.
Avi Schafer (6’8”-C-98, graduated ’19, plays in Japan) contributed to an easy victory against the eighth-ranked Shinshu BW (4-9) 85-67 in the Japanese B1 League in Sunday night’s game. He scored 15 points and grabbed 4 rebounds; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only Schafer’s second season in pro basketball. SeaHorses Mikawa (8-5) is placed second in West group. But the season just started, so everything may happen. This year Schafer averages 7.2ppg, 4.6rpg and 1.5apg in 13 games he played so far. He is a naturalized Japanese.
Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-93, graduated ’16, currently in Uruguay) contributed to Nacional’s victory against the sixth-ranked Defensor (1-4) 80-67 in a derby game in the Uruguayan LUB last Monday. He scored 11 points in a mere 18 minutes. It was his first game for Nacional this season. His team is placed third in Places 1-6 group. It was Nacional’s third consecutive victory in a row.
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-92, graduated ’16, plays pro in Greece) could not help Ionikos Nikaias (0-3) in their last game. Despite his very good performance Ionikos Nikaias lost79-66on the road to the second-ranked Charilaos. Smith was the second best scorer with 16 points. So far Ionikos Nikaias lost all three games in the Regular Season. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen. It’s Smith’s first year with the team. He has relatively good stats this season 14.3ppg, 1.3rpg and 4.3apg in three games.
Daniel Miller (6’11”-C-91, graduated ’14, plays in Japan) was not able to help Sendai 89ers (8-3) in their game last Saturday. Despite his very good performance the fourth-placed Sendai 89ers (8-3) were badly defeated75-59on the opponent’s court by the lower-ranked Fukushima (#5) in the East group. Miller was the second best scorer with 15 points. He also added 7 rebounds, 3 assists and made 2 blocks in 37 minutes. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen. Miller has relatively good stats this season 12.3ppg, 8.6rpg, 4.0apg, 1.3bpg and 1.1spg.
Experienced Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-83, graduated ’05, currently in Japan) faced previously mentioned Avi Schafer in the Japanese B1 League last game. McHenry, who plays in the Japanese B1 League was not able to secure a victory for Shinshu BW (4-9) in their last game. Despite his good performance the eighth-placed Shinshu BW was badly defeated85-67at home by the second-ranked Aishin Sea Horses in the West group. McHenry had a double-double by scoring 12 points and getting 11 rebounds. He also added 7 assists. McHenry has relatively good stats this year 12.9ppg, 7.9rpg, 5.2apg, 1.6bpg and 1.1spg in nine games.
James Banks (6’10”-F/C-98, graduated ’20, plays pro in Israel) contributed to a H.Beer Sheva’s victory against the seventh-ranked M.Rishon 98-84 in the Israeli Winner League on Wednesday night. Banks scored 6 points, had 5 rebounds and made 2 blocks in 21 minutes. This season Banks averages 3.0ppg, 3.5rpg and 3.0bpg.
Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:
- Zachery Peacock (6’8”-C-87) plays for JL Bourg Basket in French Jeep ELITE ProA
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-98) plays for Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-88) plays for Chicago Bulls in the NBA
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-G/F-91) played for Juventus in Lithuanian LKL
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-91) signed for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-94) signed for Jiangsu Nangang Dragons Nanjing in Chinese CBA
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-F-94) signed for Maccabi Ashdod/Be’er Tuvia in Israeli National League
- Kammeon Holsey (6’8”-F-90) played for Mykolaiv in Ukrainian Superleague
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-88) played for Fukuoka Rizing in Japanese B2 League
- Joshua Heath (6’2”-PG-94) plays for Stella Artois Leuven Bears in Belgian Euromillions League
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-95) played for Team Ehingen Urspring in German ProA
- Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-92) signed for Focsani in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-99) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.
