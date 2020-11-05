Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – The NBA is in off-season mode, with the league and the players association yet to determine a start date for the 2020-21 season, and the NBA draft coming up Nov. 18 … Derrick Favors is a free agent while his 2019-20 team in New Orleans has hired a new coach in Stan Van Gundy, Thaddeus Young and Josh Okogie have completed off-season workouts with the Bulls and Timberwolves, respectively.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

*****

BOSH TURNS TO MAKING HIP-HOP MUSIC

Former NBA champion Chris Bosh is way deeper than sports. The two-time league champ recently chopped it up about his transition from shooting hoops to dedicating time out of his life to music-making. Truly inspirational and something to check out if you need motivation to try things outside of your own comfort zone.

*****

COULD WOLVES MOVE OKOGIE?

Bleacher Report details five trades that the Minnesota Timberwolves might make for their No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, one of which involves moving Josh Okogie to the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Josh Okogie is a stout defender and forceful finisher, and Jarred Vanderbilt can cover serious ground at both ends. Both are up for new deals after next season, but together they’re equal to or greater than a late first-rounder.”

*****

*****

YOUNG COMPARED TO FORMER DONOVAN-COACHED PLAYERS

Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic writes an interesting piece on new Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan, scouring his 21 years as a college and NBA coach and comparing current Bulls players to equivalent players he has coached, including Thaddeus Young, whom he equates with Udonis Haslem and David Lee.

“Young isn’t the rebounder Lee was, but he is a much better defender. He’s somewhere between two of the best and most accomplished big men Donovan has ever coached. Noah and Horford got the glare that comes with back-to-back championships. But Haslem and Lee laid the foundation for Donovan at Florida.

“The Bulls have a logjam of big men, and none excelled under the circumstances this past season. If Obi Toppin or Deni Avdija is the choice at No. 4 on draft night, Young could be moved before night’s end. But if the Bulls truly are interested in retooling rather than rebuilding, Young remains a valuable piece to have around.”

*****

FAVORS AND THE PELICANS’ OPTIONS

The Athletic’s Danny Leroux outlines a options the New Orleans Pelicans might consider for a number of players this off-season, including Derrick Favors…

“While Ingram’s place on the Pelicans is basically assured with a general idea of contract terms, Favors’ situation is far more fluid. The 28-year old was able to play center full-time without Rudy Gobert on the roster and made a huge difference in New Orleans’ defense as they allowed 108.8 points per 100 possessions when Favors was on the floor and that jumped to 114.2 when he sat, one of the larger margins in the league this season that was even bigger before a disappointing performance in the bubble.”

Christian Clark of NOLA.com writes that the Pelicans and new coach Stan Van Gundy are expected to keep longtime Pelicans assistant coach and former Yellow Jacket Fred Vinson. Two articles here…

*****

OKOGIE CONTINUES COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

Former Tech star Josh Okogie continues his community involvement in social justice on two front.

He joined in as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, in partnership with the Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and Fever, Dallas Mavericks and Wings, and Cleveland Cavaliers participated in the third “Team Up for Change” summit to unite, inspire and activate around a shared commitment and call for racial equality and social justice. The virtual summit tipped off the “Team Up for Change” week of action which will occur from Oct. 22-28 which includes in-market community involvement and the launch of the second episode of Voices, the Timberwolves and Lynx YouTube video series.

The Nigerian-American Okogie also offered his thoughts on the protests to end the operations of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian police force.

The 6-4 shooting guard has come out to give his opinion on the protests and reported killing in his homeland. Okogie who represented Nigeria’s D’tigers at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China took to his official Instagram account to give his thoughts on the situation.

