Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – The NBA season is over, and all of the former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball are in off-season mode … Derrick Favors is a free agent while his 2019-20 team in New Orleans has hired a new coach in Stan Van Gundy, Thaddeus Young and Josh Okogie have completed off-season workouts with the Bulls and Timberwolves, respectively.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

*****

BOSH TO LEAD DRONE RACING STEM PROGRAM

Former NBA champion Chris Bosh is looking to spark the minds of young people through the science of drone racing.

The former Georgia Tech basketball star has partnered with Drone Racing League (DRL) to lead its STEM program. Bosh has been named Dean of DRL Academy, a role where he aims to inspire the next generation of kids while pushing for diversity and inclusion in both tech and sports.

READ MORE

*****

OLIVER INVOLVED IN NEW WOMEN’S BASKETBALL LOCKER ROOM

Georgia Tech women’s basketball unveiled the completed renovation of its locker room and team space on Wednesday, transforming the area into a state-of-the-art space. The locker room was revealed to the student-athletes following the conclusion of the team’s first official practice of the 2020-21 season.

Tech’s “Lethal Weapon 3” legend Brian Oliver was involved in the project, led by his DPR Construction firm and Make3 with assistance from Georgia Tech’s Design and Construction department. Confluence Design Consulting produced the environmental graphics.

READ MORE