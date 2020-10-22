Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – The NBA season is over, and all of the former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball are in off-season mode … Derrick Favors is a free agent while his 2019-20 team in New Orleans has hired a new coach in Stan Van Gundy, Thaddeus Young and Josh Okogie have completed off-season workouts with the Bulls and Timberwolves, respectively.
This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.
BOSH TO LEAD DRONE RACING STEM PROGRAM
Former NBA champion Chris Bosh is looking to spark the minds of young people through the science of drone racing.
The former Georgia Tech basketball star has partnered with Drone Racing League (DRL) to lead its STEM program. Bosh has been named Dean of DRL Academy, a role where he aims to inspire the next generation of kids while pushing for diversity and inclusion in both tech and sports.
OLIVER INVOLVED IN NEW WOMEN’S BASKETBALL LOCKER ROOM
Georgia Tech women’s basketball unveiled the completed renovation of its locker room and team space on Wednesday, transforming the area into a state-of-the-art space. The locker room was revealed to the student-athletes following the conclusion of the team’s first official practice of the 2020-21 season.
Tech’s “Lethal Weapon 3” legend Brian Oliver was involved in the project, led by his DPR Construction firm and Make3 with assistance from Georgia Tech’s Design and Construction department. Confluence Design Consulting produced the environmental graphics.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Season of Separation ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ngCvPBIwOI
— Josh Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop) October 21, 2020
This Smoothie is 🔥🔥🔥 SipSipMask! #3DLifeStyle #ShootersParadiseUSA pic.twitter.com/WuVvJCgBZe
— Dennis 3D Scott (@Dennis3DScott) October 21, 2020
Happy Birthday ,Mom I love you and I am doing Ok !!! pic.twitter.com/mSa0VuF1ak
— Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) October 22, 2020
I am both proud/excited to have had a hand in the newly renovated @GTWBB Locker Room under @DPRConstruction!!!! Hope @NellOnWheels and the Lady Jackets love their new home!!! #TogetherWeSwarm https://t.co/RlZkrhczx6
— Brian Oliver (@BrianOliver1313) October 14, 2020
#ProJackets in the NBA/G League 2020
|PLAYER
|DATA
|NUMBERS
|TEAM
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: free agent
Number: 22
NBA Experience: 10 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
9.0 ppg
9.8 rpg
1.6 apg
61.7% FG
|Record: 30-42
Standing: 13th / 22.5 GB
Streak: L3
Restart: 2-6
|JARRETT JACK
Team: Sioux Falls Skyforce
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 15 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2002-05
Hometown: Fort Washington, Md.
Status: Active/G League
|6-3, 197 lbs
14.0 ppg
3.0 rpg
5.0 apg
51.9% FG
|Record: 22-20
Standing: 6th / 8 GB
Streak: W2
Last 10: 7-3
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Number: 20
NBA Experience: 2 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
8.6 ppg
4.3 rpg
1.6 apg
42.7% FG
|Record: 19-45
Standing: 14th / 30.5 GB
Streak: L3
Last 10: 3-7
|IMAN SHUMPERT
Team: free agent
Number: 10
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: Active
|6-5, 212 lbs
4.2 ppg
2.6 rpg
0.9 apg
32.8% FG
|Released by Brooklyn Nets
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Chicago Bulls
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 13 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
10.3 ppg
4.9 rpg
1.8 apg
44.8% FG
|Record: 22-43
Standing: 11th / 31 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 3-7