Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – The NBA playoffs continue at Disney’s Wide World of Sports, and all of the former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball are in off-season mode … Derrick Favors is a free agent, Thaddeus Young and Josh Okogie are both involved in off-season workouts with the Bulls and Timberwolves, respectively.
This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.
OKOGIE’S TIES TO MINNESOTA GROWING
Jon Krawczynski writes in The Athletic that “[Josh] Okogie has not even started his third season with the Wolves, and yet he has been perhaps the most active of the team’s players this summer. Okogie has found his voice in speaking up and participating in protests after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery was shot to death in Georgia, where Okogie was raised. He has partnered with Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph to get supplies to those in need after the riots ravaged businesses and the pandemic slashed jobs. His latest project is teaming up with Home Teams vs. Hunger, an initiative with the sports teams and media outlets in town partnering to raise money and awareness for Second Harvest Heartland and Minnesota’s five food banks.”
RE-SIGN DERRICK FAVORS
That is one of the five roster moves that FanSided’s Matthew Hallet recommends the New Orleans Pelicans must make this off-season, writing “Derrick Favors was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2021 and 2023 second-round pick. To say that this was a steal is an understatement of the highest order. At 29, Favors still has plenty to offer for any team that needs a hard-working big man … Favors does not mind doing the dirty work under the basket. He’s made a career out of it. Last season, he averaged 9.0 points and 9.8 rebounds in just 24.4 minutes per game. This was Favors’ highest rebounding average of his career.”
OKOGIE IMPRESSING IN BUBBLE COMPETITION
Josh Okogie showcased his tenacious defense and offensive repertoire en route to 17 points and the game-winning bucket, and several others continued strong In-Market Program showings.
360 no scope for the win 😂😂😂 @CallMe_NonStop pic.twitter.com/a1eYxCRrh3
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) September 30, 2020
|PLAYER
|DATA
|NUMBERS
|TEAM
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: free agent
Number: 22
NBA Experience: 10 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
9.0 ppg
9.8 rpg
1.6 apg
61.7% FG
|Record: 30-42
Standing: 13th / 22.5 GB
Streak: L3
Restart: 2-6
|JARRETT JACK
Team: Sioux Falls Skyforce
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 15 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2002-05
Hometown: Fort Washington, Md.
Status: Active/G League
|6-3, 197 lbs
14.0 ppg
3.0 rpg
5.0 apg
51.9% FG
|Record: 22-20
Standing: 6th / 8 GB
Streak: W2
Last 10: 7-3
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Number: 20
NBA Experience: 2 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
8.6 ppg
4.3 rpg
1.6 apg
42.7% FG
|Record: 19-45
Standing: 14th / 30.5 GB
Streak: L3
Last 10: 3-7
|IMAN SHUMPERT
Team: free agent
Number: 10
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: Active
|6-5, 212 lbs
4.2 ppg
2.6 rpg
0.9 apg
32.8% FG
|Released by Brooklyn Nets
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Chicago Bulls
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 13 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
10.3 ppg
4.9 rpg
1.8 apg
44.8% FG
|Record: 22-43
Standing: 11th / 31 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 3-7