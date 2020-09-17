Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – The NBA playoffs continue from the NBA’s bubble at Disney’s Wide World of Sports, and all of the former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball are in off-season mode. Derrick Favors and Thaddeus Young have seen their coaches both fired, making their off-season plans even more uncertain. Even Josh Okogie has been the subject of some trade talk in the media.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

BOSH ADVOCATES NOV. 3 AS A DAY OFF FOR STUDENT-ATHLETES

Bosh writes in The Players Tribune: “When I was nine years old, my parents took me to Selma, Alabama. Actually, you know what? That’s probably not the best way to put it. My parents didn’t just take me to Selma. They brought me there — all the way from Dallas, Texas, for a family reunion — and then took me to the very bridge where, in 1965, John Lewis and hundreds of peaceful protesters had been brutally attacked and beaten by state police. They took me for a walk across that historic bridge, and then … they took me to school. They told me all about how the civil rights leaders had marched there in an effort to fully secure the rights of African-Americans to vote.”

2020 is about removing every obstacle between people and their right to vote. That includes student-athletes. This week the NCAA can #MakeHistoryWithAVote and give all student-athletes Election Day off – not just this year, but every year. Let’s Go.https://t.co/jy2v2MFqTc — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) September 15, 2020

FAVORS SEASON IN REVIEW IN NEW ORLEANS

From Pelicans.com: There are also some things you can never anticipate, such as Derrick Favors being sidelined for 16 of those games, after his mother Deandra died in November. He missed all but three games of the club’s franchise-record 13-game losing streak. With their starting center back in the mix, the Pelicans started winning with regularity, something Favors was proud to see.

CHECK OUT A GALLERY OF DERRICK FAVORS PHOTOS

Christian Clark of NOLA.com asks what the Pelicans will do at center in the off-season. Favors is about to become a restricted free agent. So how will the Pelicans fill the hole at center? They could bring back Favors on a short-term deal. They could also look to pair Williamson next to a big man who can knock down 3s. The issue is that most of those targets — including Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka and Aron Baynes — all might be out of the Pelicans’ price range. READ MORE

FAVORS TO JAZZ STILL A FAVORITE TOPIC

From the Salt Lake Tribune: Derrick Favors was due to get a poignant highlight video tribute from the Utah Jazz on his first return to Vivint Smart Home Arena with his new team, the New Orleans Pelicans, on Nov. 23, but he didn’t make the trip due to back spasms. READ MORE

From Salt City Hoops: Ideally, the Jazz would find someone to back up (Rudy) Gobert who can still affect shots in the paint. Bonus points if it’s someone who can score a little outside the paint, because that means you could buy them a few minutes each game next to Gobert. If we were to put that into a shorthand for the sake of brevity, they need a Field-goal Alterer with Verticality & Offensive Rim-finishing Skills. We’ll call this prototype a F.A.V.O.R.S. for short. READ MORE

TIMBERWOLVES OFF-SEASON

From SBNation: Holding up the best teams in the league as models makes you realize the Wolves still don’t possess enough guys who can be primary ball handlers in certain situations. If players like Josh Okogie and Jarrett Culver figure to be a part of the team’s future, they’re going to need as many creators as possible around them … both guys are still extremely young and could improve their handle well enough to the point where they could be relied upon as creators/facilitators. READ MORE

From Yahoo!Sports: Despite the presence of Okogie and Culver, the recommendation here is for the Wolves to pick former Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick. READ MORE

THE BULLS AND THADDEUS YOUNG

From the Bulls’ fan site Pippen Ain’t Easy: Any trade discussion involving the Chicago Bulls and veteran forward Thaddeus Young will carry a good amount of salary matching concerns. READ MORE

DENNIS SCOTT DISCUSSES 3-POINT EVOLUTION

From Sports Illustrated: Dennis Scott helped show that big men could shoot threes and thrive in the NBA. Now a Turner Sports analyst, Scott spoke with Sports Illustrated about the continued rise of the three and the 2020 NBA Playoffs. READ MORE

BOSH TALKS NOT GOING TO CHICAGO IN 2010

The Chicago Bulls were Chris Bosh’s second option during the ’10 free agency. Hadn’t he gone to Miami, one of the league’s best power forwards at that time would’ve signed with the Bulls. And the best part is, he wouldn’t have been the only one to do it. Adding Bosh alone to the core of Rose-Deng-Noah sure would’ve created an Eastern Conference juggernaut. Bringing in LeBron/Wade as well would’ve ruined the league. And the Bulls were within striking distance of doing so. READ MORE

