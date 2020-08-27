Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – With the elimination of the New Orleans Pelicans from the NBA’s bubble at Disney’s Wide World of Sports, all of the former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball are again in off-season mode. The NBA playoffs continue with opening round games.
Derrick Favors and Thaddeus Young have seen their coaches both fired in the last two weeks, making their off-season plans even more uncertain. Even Josh Okogie has been the subject of some trade talk in the media,
This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.
PELICANS HAVE TOUGH DECISION TO MAKE AT CENTER
From the New Orleans Times-Picayune: The drop-off between the production the Pelicans’ starting center offered and what the team’s reserves could give was steep enough to ski down. This season, the Pelicans went 24-27 when Derrick Favors played. When he was unavailable, they went 6-15.
New Orleans was arguably thinner at center than any other position, and it showed early in the season when Derrick Favors missed time with knee and back injuries, and then while mourning the death of his mother. The Pelicans did not have Favors in 10 of the 13 consecutive games they lost, a franchise record for futility.
FIRING COACH LEAVES BULLS’ OFF-SEASON UNCERTAIN
The Chicago Bulls fired their coach, Jim Boylen, two weeks ago, leaving executive VP Arturas Karnisovas with decisions to make with both his coaching staff and roster. From NBCSports.com:
“Firing him should have been obvious, especially once the Bulls hired Arturas Karnisovas as team president. Let Karnisovas hire his own coach.
“Chicago’s roster is lacking, though not necessarily hopeless.
“Zach LaVine is more near-star than All-Star – not an ideal centerpiece – but the 25-year-old could continue to improve. Youngsters Coby White, Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. have had too many downs to feel great about their futures, though enough ups to at least be intrigued. Veterans Otto Porter, Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky have underwhelmed but have prior records of success.
A new coach will have pieces to work with.
Karnisovas has more work ahead to upgrade those pieces.”
TIMBERWOLVES RECEIVE FIRST PICK IN NBA DRAFT
Josh Okogie’s team has a chance to draft and add a young star to its roster or use the first pick in the 2020 NBA Draft in a trade to acquire a proven player to join the Timberwolves’ two stars, Karl Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell.
BOSH SHARES EMOTIONS IN REMEMBRANCE OF BRYANT
Chris Bosh had recently shared how Bryant was able to push both Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to levels that they had never reached before in their careers. Bosh was a beneficiary of that, as he, James and Wade won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.
Bryant was one of the most beloved players in the history of the NBA. A Hall of Famer and 18-time All-Star, Bryant played his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA titles.
Before the Covid-19 shutdown, Thaddeus Young had a big night against the Charlotte Hornets. This is the REAL Young performance that people should be caring about. The Thaddeus kind of Young. The Mad Thadder kind of Young. The season-high acquiring kind of Young. The 22 points kind of Young.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
JO or OBJ? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/aH6TK58klJ
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 22, 2020
“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.” How dope was it that I was able to live that out in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. S/o to my brother @tobenwigwe for clearing the song at the end 🙏🏾 #ArrestthecopswhokilledBreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/PpqDNaVgXq
— Josh Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop) August 19, 2020
Post Game Show! NBATV #3DEyeShade SideLineShorty pic.twitter.com/gd5rhRlNxw
— Dennis 3D Scott (@Dennis3DScott) August 23, 2020
She says Dad let’s go by the book store. I said why? She goes I’m trying to get all A’s this year no B’s…
Virtual Learning! #HomeSchool pic.twitter.com/U5GoomU9kM
— Dennis 3D Scott (@Dennis3DScott) August 22, 2020
In this week’s Last Chip, I interview Ray Allen about “The Shot,” –> And if you are unfamiliar with what I’m talking about, delete your account. I’m talking about the play that sent us to overtime against The Spurs. The play that birthed a million memes. https://t.co/ICb3esH5Qs
— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) August 24, 2020
You are still the king of video bombs CB !!! 🤴🏽 https://t.co/j92xEKq6YF pic.twitter.com/f00quOyckD
— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) August 25, 2020
If ya’ll need another 20-second hand washing idea… pic.twitter.com/0i6E0Z4KY1
— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) March 18, 2020
Kob, happy birthday bro. Not a day goes by where I don’t feel your presence and voice pushing me to be the best version of myself. A lot of the times I’m in disbelief that we can’t sit and have dinner together to talk about the 10 projects you are working on — pic.twitter.com/oYtxVq2sdF
— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) August 23, 2020
Happy birthday Kobe your presence is missed on earth! pic.twitter.com/tbeK9B90fm
— I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) August 23, 2020
I am rolling with the @trailblazers Thank you ! pic.twitter.com/Mn7sdPiVdz
— Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) August 25, 2020
|PLAYER
|DATA
|STATS
|TEAM
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Number: 22
NBA Experience: 10 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
9.0 ppg
9.8 rpg
1.6 apg
61.7% FG
|Record: 30-42
Standing: 13th / 22.5 GB
Streak: L3
Restart: 2-6
|JARRETT JACK
Team: Sioux Falls Skyforce
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 15 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2002-05
Hometown: Fort Washington, Md.
Status: Active/G League
|6-3, 197 lbs
14.0 ppg
3.0 rpg
5.0 apg
51.9% FG
|Record: 22-20
Standing: 6th / 8 GB
Streak: W2
Last 10: 7-3
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Number: 20
NBA Experience: 2 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
8.6 ppg
4.3 rpg
1.6 apg
42.7% FG
|Record: 19-45
Standing: 14th / 30.5 GB
Streak: L3
Last 10: 3-7
|IMAN SHUMPERT
Team: free agent
Number: 10
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: Active
|6-5, 212 lbs
4.2 ppg
2.6 rpg
0.9 apg
32.8% FG
|Released by Brooklyn Nets
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Chicago Bulls
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 13 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
10.3 ppg
4.9 rpg
1.8 apg
44.8% FG
|Record: 22-43
Standing: 11th / 31 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 3-7