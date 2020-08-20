Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Derrick Favors and the New Orleans Pelicans are now gone from the NBA’s bubble at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Pelicans won just two of their eight seeding games and failed to make the playoffs, and Favors did not play in the team’s final two games.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

FAVORS IMPRESSED WITH MENTALITY OF YOUNG PELICANS

Derrick Favors was one of a handful of veterans on the relatively young New Orleans Pelicans team this season, serving as a mentor while also establishing himself on one of the most successful starting fives in the league. In his 10th season in the league, Favors has seen many players come and go in the league. READ MORE

Favors also expressed hope to return to the Pelicans prior to the end of the season. READ MORE

The Pelicans’ head coach, Alvin Gentry, was relieved of his duties following the team’s last game. No word yet on how that will affect former Yellow Jacket Fred Vinson, a longtime assistant coach with the club. READ MORE

FAVORS LOOKS FONDLY ON HIS TIME IN NOLA

The New Orleans Pelicans made a host of high-profile moves in the 2019 off-season but one that flew under the radar was the acquisition of Derrick Favors. The big man, who was entering the final year in his contract, was traded to New Orleans from Utah for a pair of second-round picks. For the first time in his career, Favors was played exclusively as a center in New Orleans and flourished as an integral part on the court. Off the court, he served as a mentor and veteran for a host of young players with the Pelicans this season. READ MORE

Said Favors: “I think I did good. I came in and really just played my role, did my job as a vet, kept guys ready, kept young guys ready, teaching them everything I could help them with and it was fun.”

YOUNG TRADE RUMORS CIRCULATE

Thaddeus Young, 32, is a rock-solid 13-year NBA veteran who gave the Bulls nearly 25 minutes and 10.3 points a game, while shooting 35.3 percent from three. He gets his points without needing plays run for him. More importantly, he’s a quality defender who can disrupt passing lanes with his 7’1″ wingspan. A number of teams could use him at the four to stretch the floor and give them quality minutes every night.

Young has two years, $27.7 million left on his contract, a very reasonable number for the production. That makes him very tradeable. READ MORE

TIMBERWOLVES DRAFT LOTTERY SPECULATION

Minnesota boss Gersson Rosas has been aggressive tinkering with the roster in his first year at the helm, and so the Timberwolves enter this draft without a glaring positional need … If they win the lottery, Anthony Edwards best combines risk with reward in a way that fits their roster, even with the wing trio of Malik Beasley, Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie in the fold. Obi Toppin and Onyeka Okongwu could conceivably share the floor with Towns, but whether Minnesota wants to commit to playing two bigs is unclear. Depending where the pick falls, this should be an intriguing decision. And with the Nets’ first-round pick (No. 17) also in hand, they might have the ammunition to move up if they choose. READ MORE

WOLVES ‘PURIFY’ THEMSELVES IN LAKE MINNETONKA

As Prince eloquently put in the 1984 film masterpiece: “You have to purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka.”

Last Thursday afternoon, Timberwolves players Josh Okogie, Juancho Hernangomez, Naz Reid, and Jake Layman heeded The Purple One’s advice, spending time on a pontoon at the lake west of the Twin Cities. READ MORE

BOSH RELAYS INTERESTING ENCOUNTER ON HONEYMOON FOLLOWING 2011 FINALS

Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh revealed that he had a difficult encounter with Tyson Chandler after Chandler and the Dallas Mavericks defeated Miami in the 2011 NBA Finals. Bosh explained that the encounter occurred during his honeymoon with his wife, Adrienne, in an article on The Last Chip. READ MORE

