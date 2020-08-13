Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Derrick Favors and the New Orleans Pelicans have been eliminated from contention for the NBA playoffs, with one game remaining in the league’s seeding schedule, which is taking place at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Pelicans won just one of their four games in the last week, that a 118-107 win over Washington, and are 2-5 in the NBA’s restart.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

FAVORS LEADS PELICANS PAST WIZARDS, LIKES TEAM’S GROWTH

New Orleans center Derrick Favors was a key figure in the Pelicans’ lone win last week, posting a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds with two steals and an assist in his team’s 118-107 win over Washington, a game in which the Pelicans rested rookie phenom Zion Williamson. Favors put up double-digit points for just the second time in five games since the NBA started again. The 29-year-old’s scoring is at a nine-year low at just 9.0 points per game, but he has made up some of the difference with a career-high 9.8 rebounds per contest.

In this interview from Monday after the teams’ practice, Favors speaks about the growth he has seen from a young Pelicans squad this season as they prepare to finish out the season against the Kings and the Magic. The team began the season 7-23, including a 13-game losing streak, and is 23-18 since.

Pelicans-Spurs highlights: Favors gets himself open for a jam

Pelicans-Spurs highlights: Favors takes advantage of defensive mismatch for a slam

FAVORS LOOKS FONDLY ON HIS TIME IN NOLA

The New Orleans Pelicans made a host of high-profile moves in the 2019 off-season but one that flew under the radar was the acquisition of Derrick Favors. The big man, who was entering the final year in his contract, was traded to New Orleans from Utah for a pair of second-round picks. For the first time in his career, Favors was played exclusively as a center in New Orleans and flourished as an integral part on the court. Off the court, he served as a mentor and veteran for a host of young players with the Pelicans this season. READ MORE

Said Favors: “I think I did good. I came in and really just played my role, did my job as a vet, kept guys ready, kept young guys ready, teaching them everything I could help them with and it was fun.”

BOSH EXPRESSES DISPLEASURE WITH FOUL-CALLING IN NBA

NBA legend Chris Bosh was one of the biggest stars of the 2000s. He was drafted by the Toronto Raptors in the iconic 2003 Draft Class. After Vince Carter left the Raptors, Bosh was free to develop as the superstar of the franchise. He had a strong seven years with the team before he left for the Miami Heat. Bosh signed with Miami to join LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. The trio would go to four NBA Finals and win two together.

The Hall of Fame passed on Bosh’s induction this year in favor of Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett. However, Bosh has the career of a Hall of Famer and will make it in soon. Bosh is active on Twitter and talks about the game there. Bosh recently tweeted angrily against the foul-calling in modern NBA games. READ MORE

MARBURY THANKS OLDER BROTHER FOR HIS BASKETBALL CAREER

In a recent interview with the New Yorker, Stephon Marbury fielded a question about what it was like to deal with his fame as a talented high school player in New York City. Marbury stated it wasn’t hard since he had so much support from his family. He also noted, in terms of his professional development and maturity, he was a step ahead of his peers thanks to his older brothers.

Marbury’s brothers all also played basketball. By the time he was in high school, they had all gone off to play college basketball, meaning they were the perfect age to guide Marbury through his own development and transition. Marbury credits his brothers with teaching him, and telling him the things he needed to know in order to navigate his professional growth. WATCH VIDEO

