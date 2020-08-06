Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Derrick Favors and the New Orleans Pelicans are three games into their seeding schedule in the NBA restart, which is taking place at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Pelicans lost twice before defeating Memphis Monday night, leaving them 2.5 games behind the No. 8 seed position for the playoffs. Five games remain, beginning with a Thursday afternoon game against Sacramento.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

*****

FAVORS BIRTHDAY CAKE DISAPPEARS INSIDE BUBBLE

New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors did something a few weeks ago for the first time in his life: He celebrated his birthday during the season. On July 15, the big man turned 29. In normal, non-pandemic times, this would be the offseason. Still, Favors looked forward to celebrating with his teammates. The rookies sang “Happy Birthday” after practice and Favors was notified that a cake awaited him and his teammates in their meal room. But once they arrived, the cake was gone, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. READ MORE

Pelicans-Clippers highlights: Favors feeds Lonzo Ball for a triple

Pelicans back in West race, likely need 5-0 or 4-1 finish plus help

*****

FORBES: YOUNG COULD FIND HIMSELF ON TRADE BLOCK

The Chicago Bulls made Thaddeus Young their top priority in free agency last summer, immediately agreeing with the forward on a three-year deal worth nearly $41 million. The Bulls were banking on Young being a strong veteran presence who would help change the culture, while also delivering stellar two-way play to help the franchise take a big step forward in its rebuild. Instead, Young struggled to start the season as he quickly became frustrated with his role. The 32-year-old started to find a groove as the season went on and he got more playing time due to injuries, but Chicago’s season was already lost at that point. READ MORE

*****

BOSH JOINS VIRTUAL CROWD FOR LAKERS-CLIPPERS

As the 2019-20 NBA season restarts inside the Orlando bubble, the league is doing its best to make sure that fans can still feel close to the action on the court. On way the league is doing that is by having fans appear on LED screens during games. The technology is powered by Microsoft.

Anyone can show up on the screen, and former NBA star Chris Bosh made an appearance during Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. Bosh was never shy about video bombing postgame interviews of his teammates, so this is no surprise. READ MORE

*****

BOSH TALKS LATEST IN NBA BUBBLE

Chris Bosh joined sports talk host Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NBA bubble. Bosh expresses how the Bucks may need to at least make it to the finals, if not win a championship, to keep Giannis. LISTEN

*****

BANKS TO BEGIN PRO CAREER IN ISREAL

James Banks III, who made the ACC All-Defensive team each of the past two years for Georgia Tech, agreed to terms with Hapoel Beer Sheva (Winner League) in Isreal. In 31 games he had 9.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 2.5 bpg last season. Banks represented USA at the FIBA Americas Championships U18 in Valdivia (Chile) four years ago.

READ MORE

*****