Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Derrick Favors and the New Orleans Pelicans begin the NBA’s restart tonight with the first of their eight-game sprint to qualify for the playoffs. The Pelicans, who take on Favors’ former team, the Utah Jazz, are one of 22 NBA teams at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla., who will play eight games over the next two weeks to determine the 16-team playoff field.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

NBA PRESENTING NEW LOOK, GAME EXPERIENCE

The league's marketing motto for the restart of the season at Walt Disney World is "Whole New Game," and in many respects, that's very true. The arenas that will be used for the exhibitions, the seeding games that start July 30 and then the playoffs that are scheduled for mid-August through mid-October set up much differently than usual — all with safety during a pandemic very much in mind.

PELICANS’ OUTLOOK FAVORABLE

After New Orleans faces Utah Thursday night, the Pelicans have the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis, Sacramento, Washington, San Antonio, Sacramento again and Orlando in their bid to gain the eighth seed in East. ESPN has New Orleans at No. 14 in its power rankings.

CBSSports.com reported that Derrick Favors logged 13 minutes as a starter during Saturday’s 119-104 scrimmage win over the Nuggets, Favors’ first scrimmage action. He registered six points (3-4 FG), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. “The biggest news here is that Favors looks ready to play, and he should be the team’s starting center once play resumes later this month. The former Jazz big man was averaging 9.2 points and 9.9 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game before play got suspended in early March.”

The Pelicans are excited to have Zion Williamson back from a four-day quarantine resulting from the rookie having to leave Orlando to tend to a family emergency. “The most important thing is we hope everything’s OK with him,” Favors said Saturday, shortly after the NBA revealed the four-day quarantine determination. “He went away for personal reasons. So, it’s good to see. Whatever it was, hope everything went fine and OK and he’s back with us. And I know everybody’s excited to have him back. I know he’s excited to be back.”

OFF-SEASON RUMORS PERSIST ABOUT FAVORS’ FUTURE

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Drew Stiller considers whether the Golden State Warriors might be interested in signing Derrick Favors with the NBA’s taxpayer mid-level exception.

“Derrick Favors — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft — just turned 29 years old July 15. Before reading that sentence, you might have thought the 10-year veteran was 32 or 33. Nope.

So should he be high on the list of players the Warriors might target with the taxpayer mid-level exception (scheduled to be around $6 million) this offseason?

In a vaccum, the answer is “definitely.” But there are myriad variables to consider.”

READ MORE

YOUNG SUBJECT OF TRADE RUMORS

NBC Sports Chicago reports that Thaddeus Young could be the Chicago Bull's most readily available player to trade. Young, 32, is a rock-solid 13-year NBA veteran who gave the Bulls nearly 25 minutes and 10.3 points a game, while shooting 35.3% from three. He gets his points without needing plays run for him. More importantly, he's a quality defender who can disrupt passing lanes with his 7'1″ wingspan. A number of teams could use him at the four to stretch the floor and give them quality minutes every night.

WILL BYNUM TALKS ABOUT HIS GAME, MOVE TO GEORGIA TECH

Georgia Tech Final Four star Will Bynum talked shop on Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles. "Just some backstory: Bynum is the reason for this podcast. We wanted to highlight players that the casual fan might not know, but who the NBA community reveres and honors. Will the Thrill is that hooper. We hear about his start in Chicago, the myth being made. His move to Lute Olson's Arizona and why he left for Georgia Tech. The hours he spent on his craft. His overseas journey. Finally busting into the NBA. To his new life as a trainer. Will talks about the game like the craftsman he is. But don't let his humble nature fool you. The man is a basketball savant and a teacher. He helped D-Rose get his game back solid. He can also hit you with the oral history of how the Shammgod traveled the world and back again. You can't miss this one. It's extra-extra-special. Will means everything to Chicago hoops. His impact is felt throughout the city. It's an honor to have Will Bynum join the show."

In the interview, Bynum relates an interesting reflection on his move from Arizona to Georgia Tech and how he matured in the process.

OKOGIE TO PARTICIPATE IN YOUTH ESSAY CONTEST

The Timberwolves Josh Okogie will be a judge in a youth essay contest focused around criminal justice reform being organized by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and Augsburg University's Urban Debate League in partnership with the Timberwolves and the WNBA's Lynx.

