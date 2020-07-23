Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – The NBA is set to return to action with 22 teams next week, concluding a regular season that ended abruptly on March 12 in late July and then conducting playoffs, all at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla. Derrick Favors is the only one of the former Yellow Jackets in the NBA who will be a part of this restart, as his New Orleans Pelicans team is one of the teams currently in the NBA bubble at Disney.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

*****

IN APPRECIATION OF DERRICK FAVORS

When discussing the New Orleans Pelicans, the talk often focuses on a few guys, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Jrue Holiday. While each of them is incredibly important to the team, we often gloss over Derrick Favors‘ contributions, writes Tim Burke in PelicanDebrief.com. It’s understandable that Favors’ impact would get lost with that caliber of talent on the roster, but his efforts deserve recognition. His 9.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 24.2 minutes per game don’t jump off the page, although those numbers don’t paint a full picture of what Favors brings to the table. READ MORE

Pelicans’ head coach Alvin Gentry talked about the important of Favors in the lineup, saying, “Well, because I think he’s a really good anchor for your defense. He’s a very smart player. He’s very good at playing pick-and-roll. If you look at his number pick-and-roll wise, that’s a big key to having a good solid defense in this league, I think. He has the ability to make those plays and (he’s) a good

rebounder and just a smart, smart player. Our guys have a lot of confidence in him, so when he’s out there it gives our overall group that’s on the floor with him a lot of confidence.”

Forward Nicolo Melli added, ““I think we clicked on the Christmas trip when D-Fav came back because he’s probably the big guy with more experience. I don’t want to give a lot of pressure on one guy, but I think D-Fav was healthy finally, and he’s our anchor on defense and on offense.” READ MORE

*****

FAVORS MEETS THE MEDIA

In his Tuesday media availability, Derrick Favors’ covered topics from the Pelicans’ defensive resurgence, Zion Williamson, the message he is wearing on the back of his jersey and recently departed Congressman John Lewis. READ THE FULL TRANSCRIPT

*****

THAD YOUNG SEASON RECAP

Thaddeus Young’s best playing days may be behind him (his career-high of 17.9 points per game came during the 2013-2014 season with the 76ers) but Thad can certainly still contribute on both ends of the floor. Playing in 64 of the 65 games this season, his value as a leader on the practice floor, the team buses and planes, and as an overall NBA professional goes beyond what shows up on a stat sheet. READ MORE

“He’s a dude who you love having on the team,” said Zach LaVine earlier in the season when asked about Young. “You know what he brings. You know his mentality… I love having Thad out there.”

*****

GEORGES-HUNT PLAYING WELL IN TRYING CBA SEASON

Marcus Georges-Hunt is getting good press for his performance this season in the Chinese Basketball Association, but his Guangzhou team is languishing at the bottom of the standings. “Unfortunately for Marcus Georges-Hunt, this season is going to come to an early end this time around. Despite being flawless and consistent all across the course of the league, the shooting guard has failed to get support from his Loong Lions counterparts, something which poured cold water over his unnerving hardwork. READ MORE

*****

SAMPSON SIGNS WITH ROMANIAN TEAM

CSM Focsani 2007 (Liga Nationala) added to their roster former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Robert Sampson (203-102kg-92, college: Georgia Tech). The 28-year-old American forward played this summer at West Adelaide Bearcats in Australian NBL1 Central. The last season Sampson was tested by the Drive in NBA. He has played previously professionally in Argentina (Atenas) and Montenegro (Mornar Bar).

The list of the past achievements is quite long as among others his team won Montenegrin League Regular Season in 2016. Sampson was also voted Eurobasket.com Montenegrin League All-Imports Team back in 2016. Sampson, beginning his sixth season as a professional player, is a former Eurobasket Summer League player, which is considered the top summer league for players who want to play basketball overseas.