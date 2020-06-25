Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – The NBA is set to return to action with 22 teams, concluding a regular season that ended abruptly on March 12 in late July and then conducting playoffs, all at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla. Derrick Favors is the only one of the former Yellow Jackets in the NBA who will be a part of this restart, as his New Orleans Pelicans team is one of the 22 teams gathering at Disney.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles more of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week.

*****

LATEST NEWS

Monday was the deadline for NBA players to return to their home markets. Many players had left their team’s home states to social distance at other residences. Players and essential staff were to receive two tests on Tuesday, and Wednesday was the deadline for players to notify their teams in writing whether or not they planned to participate in the restart. Starting center Derrick Favors, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this fall, told The Athletic he “probably” will join the Pelicans as they try to make a playoff push. Read more from Nola.com

*****

FAVORS’ STEADY INFLUENCE BUOYS PELICANS

To paraphrase something several of his New Orleans teammates have noted throughout the 2019-20 season, Derrick Favors is a man of few words. When he wants to make a point, however, he always has his team’s undivided attention. On a New Orleans squad ranked sixth in the NBA in offensive efficiency since Christmas, the businesslike 6-foot-9, 265-pounder does not put up loud statistics (he’s NOLA’s seventh-leading scorer at 9.2 ppg), nor generate SportsCenter highlights (his 47 dunks in 45 games came with little wasted energy), but his value to New Orleans is undeniable. Read more from the Pelicans official website

*****

FAVORS’ OFF-SEASON STILL TOPIC OF DISCUSSION

Derrick Favors and the Pelicans still have the rest of the season to play, but the former Tech star’s looming free agency continues to spark conversation.

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report rates Favors as one of the seven toughest contract decisions NBA teams will have to make during the off-season, writing that Favors “continues to be one of the NBA’s most underrated big men, but his impact on the Pelicans this season was enormous.”

*****

FOR THADDEUS YOUNG, EVERY DAY IS FATHER’S DAY

But the spirit of that occasion played out at the United Center during almost every Bulls game last season. That’s where, more often than not, the same postgame scene would unfold. Thad Young would exit the Bulls locker room and stroll down the hallway towards the family room. Suddenly, his two young sons would sprint towards him, eating up the distance to envelop their father in a group hug. Read more on NBC Sports Chicago

On Father’s Day, Young shared a heartfelt and deeply personal message to them through the NBA’s official Twitter account and talked at length about a topic near and dear to the current Yellow Jacket team – exercising the right to vote. See the letter here

*****

YOUNG ON ALL-UNDERRATED TEAM

There are certain players, though, who either put up quality numbers or excel at non-box score aspects of the game but are overshadowed by the league’s more recognized players or their own teammates, writes Alexander Wildes on Sportsblog.com, who states further that “Thaddeus Young has been criminally underrated for around 10 years now.”

*****

ANTHONY MORROW USING HIS CHARITY TO ADVANCE EDUCATION

Before the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks, former Tech star and NBA veteran Anthony Morrow spoke out about an incident he experienced three years ago. While picking up his daughter, Morrow was pulled over by a police officer just outside of Atlanta. The officer pulled him out and searched his car. Morrow expressed his concern that the officer was going to plant something on him. Since then, he has become a big advocate for education, specifically when it comes to knowing citizen rights in police encounters. Morrow also uses his platform to encourage folks to vote, specifically in the Black community, in spite of voter suppression efforts. He talked about his efforts in an interview last week with a radio station in his hometown of Charlotte.

*****

JOSH OKOGIE TAKES BIG STEP FORWARD IN SEASON 2

Josh Okogie showed improvement in his points per game, rebounds, assists and field goal percentage in his second season in the NBA, but he did so much more than provide sophomore growth for the 2019-20 Timberwolves. He hasn’t been in the league for long, but it’s evident that Okogie isn’t a player who’s going to pay too much thought to whether or not he’s serving as a starter or a reserve. But it wasn’t all smooth sailing as he navigated the adjustment of his role. Read more on the Timberwolves official website

*****

GEORGES-HUNT BACK IN ACTION IN CHINA

The Chinese Basketball Association is back on the court and playing again, and Marcus Georges-Hunt is starting for his Guangzhou Loong Lions team. The CBA was suspended on Jan. 24 after the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, a week before it was scheduled to return following a spring break at the end of the regular season. The semifinals stage started Saturday, with 20 teams divided into two divisions and limited venues to reduce travel. All stadiums are closed to fans.

The former Tech star has had a strong restart, as you can see from this fantasy report and television listings. He scored 29 points with 15 rebounds in his first game back, a 106-102 win over the Lianoning Flying Leopards. See game report.

*****

TRAE GOLDEN LEAVES TURKISH TEAM

Georgia Tech’s former high-scoring guard Trae Golden (189-93kg-91) is among three American players to leave the Turkish team Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul (BSL) in the last week. In 22 games, the 28-year-old guard recorded very impressive stats: 23.0ppg, 4.3rpg and 7.8apg in a very spectacular season in his career as he was selected Eurobasket.com All-Turkish League Player of the Year, Import Player of the Year and Guard of the Year. He played there also last season. Golden also played 14 games in the FIBA Europe Cup where he averaged remarkable 19.7ppg, 2.8rpg and 8.5apg. He was selected Eurobasket.com All-FIBA Europe Cup Player of the Year, Guard of the Year and Import of the Year. The previous (18-19) season, Golden played at Avtodor in Russian league. In 14 FIBA Europe Cup games he was third best scorer with high stats: 18.3ppg and had 3.0rpg and 5.9apg. He also played 26 games in VTB United League where he got high stats: 18.5ppg, 2.9rpg and 8.3apg. Golden has played also professionally in Cyprus (Etha), Finland (Kobrat), France (Le Portel) and Italy (Chieti).