Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – As with most professional and collegiate sports, the NBA and G-League 2019-20 seasons have been on hiatus since March 12, though the league and many of its teams appear to be settling on plans to resume. This is week 12 without basketball, but former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball remain busy. This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles some of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities of the past week, prior to today’s news.

*****

LATEST NEWS

The NBA’s board of governors has a 12:30 p.m. ET call on Thursday with the intention of approving the league’s plan for a 22-team return in Orlando, Fla., sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski . The final details of that plan are still coming together. By the time you read this, announcements may already have been made. Read more

*****

OKOGIE AND TIMBERWOLVES SUPPORT FLOYD FAMILY

Josh Okogie was among several Timberwolves who attended a press conference and rally led by former NBA player Stephen Jackson on Friday in Minneapolis in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Okogie has given several thoughtful interviews on the situation. Okogie isn’t sure if the Timberwolves will play another game this season, or if they will wear a patch in Floyd’s honor when they play again, but said the team supports the cause going forward.

“They are 100 percent on our side and we have their 100 percent support, anything that we’re doing,” Okogie said. “I know that they’re all for it.”

Forbes | The Athletic | NBA.com

*****

TO SIGN OR NOT TO SIGN

There are players from the 2010 NBA Draft class with more individual honors than Derrick Favors. There are players with higher career scoring. However, few members of that group from a decade ago have consistently won as much as Favors, particularly in recent years. The former Tech star talks to Pelicans.com about his career.

Debate continues over what New Orleans will or won’t do relative to Favors’ impending free agency. From NOLA.com: “They can either bring him back or go out and get a replacement. Whatever they do, the necessity of having a steady, experienced presence inside is clear. In 45 games with Favors in the lineup, the Pelicans went 22-23. In the 19 games he missed, they were 6-13. They were a disaster without him, particularly on the defensive end.” Read more

From Bleacher Report: “…his presence on the floor coincides with a plus-9.2 net rating for the Pels this year, so even load-managed contributions from him figure to be worthwhile going forward.”

Favors also appeared with teammate David West on the May 28 edition of the Pelicans Podcast. Listen

*****

YOUNG DISCUSSES POSSIBLE RESTART

The Chicago Bulls’ Thaddeus Young was on WGN Sports in Chicago last weekend and talked about the NBA’s possible restart next month. Young continues to work out and stay in shape, wondering if his season will continue, and continues to spend time with his family. He also goes on to support the Bulls’ current front office, saying ““The communication is amazing between the two of them. They both reach out and check in with all the players, including myself. They try to keep us abreast in each and every situation going on, whether it’s a hiring or a firing situation, they want us as the players to know first.”

Watch

*****

*****

MORROW REVEALS CURRY NICKNAME FROM ROOKIE SEASON

Steph Curry and Anthony Morrow were teammates with the Warriors only for one season. But they built a friendship during the 2009-10 campaign that carries on to this day. And as we all know, it’s common for people who are good friends to create nicknames for each other. Read more

*****

PEACOCK RE-UPS WITH BOURG

JL Bourg Basket (Jeep ELITE ProA) re-signed 32-year old American center Zachery Peacock (203-107kg-87, college: Georgia Tech). Peacock has played there for the last five seasons of his 11-year professional career. Peacock has played also professionally in Germany (46ers, Eisbaeren Bremerhaven and Deutsche Bank Skyliners), Turkey (Meliksah) and France (Cholet Basket and SO Maritime Boulogne). Among many awards Peacock’s team made it to the French Leaders Cup final in 2019. He received also the Eurobasket.com All-French ProA Player of the Year award and the Eurobasket.com All-French ProA Import Player of the Year award in 2018. Peacock is described as a “big, strong frontcourt player who already is a tremendous rebounder and can shoot the basketball.”