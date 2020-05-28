Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – As with most professional and collegiate sports, the NBA and G-League 2019-20 seasons have been on hiatus since March 12, though the league and many of its teams have opened their training facilities for voluntary use. This is week 11 without sports, but former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball remain busy. This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles some of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities since the stoppage of play.
*****
LATEST NEWS
The NBA is considering a plan that would have all of its teams convene at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando to resume the 2019-20 season in late July. The complex would be the site for all practices, games and housing for players, staff and officials. READ MORE
At the same time, the Turkish Airlines Euroleague and EuroCup events for 2019-20 have been cancelled. READ MORE
*****
FAVORS RUMORS CONTINUE
FanSided considers some potential landing spots for Derrick Favors in free agency this summer and asserts that the New Orleans Pelicans might need to make a trade in order to keep Favors and remain under the luxury tax threshold. READ MORE
In The Athletic, William Guillory and Danny Leroux discuss factors surrounding what the Pelicans may or may not be able to do regarding retaining Favors, or whether the former Tech star might be able to find a better situation as an unrestricted free agent. READ MORE
*****
FOREVER YOUNG
This story could be considered tongue-in-cheek, a writer’s ruminations in the void of no sports activity, but Zach Ciavolella imagines in this Philly Sports Network piece that the Philadelphia 76ers have off-season needs that could be filled by any of five former Sixers, including Thaddeus Young, who spent his first seven NBA seasons (2008-14) with the team. READ MORE
*****
BIG NIGHTS NO ONE SAW COMING
Steven B in his Basketball Network blog ranks 10 of the top single-game performances “no one saw coming,” with Anthony Morrow’s 42-point night for the New Jersey Nets against Minnesota in 2012 ranking No. 9. READ MORE
*****
BOSH GIGS FORMER HEAT MATES
Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh made fun of some of his old teammates in his new web series “Out of Left Field.” Specifically, Bosh picked on fellow Big 3 members LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. READ MORE
*****
SCHAFER SIGNS WITH AISHIN SEA HORSES
SeaHorses Mikawa (B1 League) signed former Tech walk-on Avi Schafer (203-107kg-98). The 22-year-old Japanese center spent last season at Shiga L-Stars. In 41 B1 League games he had 4.1ppg and 4.5rpg. He is a dual citizen owning also American passport. He has been also a member of Japanese international program for some years. Schafer has regularly played for Japanese senior team since 2018 and previously for U19 National Team in 2017. He represented Japan at the Albert Schweitzer International Tournament in Mannheim (Unofficial World Championships U18) four years ago. His stats at that event were 6 games: 5.0ppg, 4.3rpg. Schafer is in his second season as a professional player.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Man I wish I could shoot a jumper from half court at 43 now. I have to settle with the set shot. Still 💵 #starbury #akidfromconeyisland https://t.co/9tEq8mHgHQ
— I AM PEACE STAR (@StarburyMarbury) May 25, 2020
#Thanks @avi_schafer 選手
ホーム開幕で見せたプロ初ダンク以降、豪快かつフレッシュなプレーでアリーナを沸かせてくれたアヴィ。
試合を重ねるごとに自信を深め、これからの日本🇯🇵を背負ってくれると確信しています。目標の東京五輪へ向け、さらなる飛躍を‼️#thanksavi #シェーファーアヴィ幸樹 https://t.co/WChuvfZSkl pic.twitter.com/DHAn2qV620
— 滋 賀 レ イ ク ス タ ー ズ (@shigalakestars) May 27, 2020
🔁移籍情報🔁
滋賀レイクスターズ
シェーファー アヴィ幸樹@avi_schafer
👇
シーホース三河@go_seahorses
#Bリーグ pic.twitter.com/vzcJx7yLpk
— B.LEAGUE（Bリーグ） (@B_LEAGUE) May 27, 2020
三河の皆さん来シーズンよろしくお願いします！ https://t.co/X4oZt2PdY9
— Avi Schafer (@avi_schafer) May 27, 2020
RIP to a legend Coach Sloan 🙏 https://t.co/xYUCiJzuJT
— Thad Young (@yungsmoove21) May 22, 2020
RIP Coach Sloan 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/U0Uz9WDsDK
— Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) May 22, 2020
— Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) May 24, 2020
TB & Peyton could never top this swag. pic.twitter.com/qEEmQOv7HZ
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 24, 2020
ain’t a thing changed pic.twitter.com/aDZaQHKquC
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 20, 2020
Enjoyed this convo with @Sedano 🙌🏿💪🏿 https://t.co/Qycvka2AUZ
— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) May 26, 2020
Beginning of this week’s episode was a special tribute to our little guy, Cupid. RIP bud 🐶❤️. Hope everyone enjoyed Episode 3, because tomorrow Episode 4 drops‼️🙏🏿 Watch the latest episode —> https://t.co/qB30HaPUNZ pic.twitter.com/fs2Rj8yUwM
— Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) May 24, 2020
.@chrisbosh truly is a legend – circa ’08 pic.twitter.com/ti9wi44tqp
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 26, 2020
|PLAYER
|DATA
|STATS
|TEAM
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Number: 22
NBA Experience: 10 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
9.2 ppg
9.9 rpg
1.7 apg
62% FG
|Record: 28-36
Standing: 10th / 21.5 GB
Streak: W2
Last 10: 5-5
|JARRETT JACK
Team: Sioux Falls Skyforce
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 15 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2002-05
Hometown: Fort Washington, Md.
Status: Active/G League
|6-3, 197 lbs
14.0 ppg
3.0 rpg
5.0 apg
51.9% FG
|Record: 22-20
Standing: 6th / 8 GB
Streak: W2
Last 10: 7-3
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Number: 20
NBA Experience: 2 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
8.6 ppg
4.3 rpg
1.6 apg
42.7% FG
|Record: 19-45
Standing: 14th / 30.5 GB
Streak: L3
Last 10: 3-7
|IMAN SHUMPERT
Team: free agent
Number: 10
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: Active
|6-5, 212 lbs
4.2 ppg
2.6 rpg
0.9 apg
32.8% FG
|Released by Brooklyn Nets
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Chicago Bulls
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 13 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
10.3 ppg
4.9 rpg
1.8 apg
44.8% FG
|Record: 22-43
Standing: 11th / 31 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 3-7