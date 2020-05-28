Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – As with most professional and collegiate sports, the NBA and G-League 2019-20 seasons have been on hiatus since March 12, though the league and many of its teams have opened their training facilities for voluntary use. This is week 11 without sports, but former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball remain busy. This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles some of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities since the stoppage of play.

*****

LATEST NEWS

The NBA is considering a plan that would have all of its teams convene at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando to resume the 2019-20 season in late July. The complex would be the site for all practices, games and housing for players, staff and officials. READ MORE

At the same time, the Turkish Airlines Euroleague and EuroCup events for 2019-20 have been cancelled. READ MORE

*****

FAVORS RUMORS CONTINUE

FanSided considers some potential landing spots for Derrick Favors in free agency this summer and asserts that the New Orleans Pelicans might need to make a trade in order to keep Favors and remain under the luxury tax threshold. READ MORE

In The Athletic, William Guillory and Danny Leroux discuss factors surrounding what the Pelicans may or may not be able to do regarding retaining Favors, or whether the former Tech star might be able to find a better situation as an unrestricted free agent. READ MORE

*****

FOREVER YOUNG

This story could be considered tongue-in-cheek, a writer’s ruminations in the void of no sports activity, but Zach Ciavolella imagines in this Philly Sports Network piece that the Philadelphia 76ers have off-season needs that could be filled by any of five former Sixers, including Thaddeus Young, who spent his first seven NBA seasons (2008-14) with the team. READ MORE

*****

BIG NIGHTS NO ONE SAW COMING

Steven B in his Basketball Network blog ranks 10 of the top single-game performances “no one saw coming,” with Anthony Morrow’s 42-point night for the New Jersey Nets against Minnesota in 2012 ranking No. 9. READ MORE

*****

BOSH GIGS FORMER HEAT MATES

Former Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh made fun of some of his old teammates in his new web series “Out of Left Field.” Specifically, Bosh picked on fellow Big 3 members LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. READ MORE

*****

SCHAFER SIGNS WITH AISHIN SEA HORSES

SeaHorses Mikawa (B1 League) signed former Tech walk-on Avi Schafer (203-107kg-98). The 22-year-old Japanese center spent last season at Shiga L-Stars. In 41 B1 League games he had 4.1ppg and 4.5rpg. He is a dual citizen owning also American passport. He has been also a member of Japanese international program for some years. Schafer has regularly played for Japanese senior team since 2018 and previously for U19 National Team in 2017. He represented Japan at the Albert Schweitzer International Tournament in Mannheim (Unofficial World Championships U18) four years ago. His stats at that event were 6 games: 5.0ppg, 4.3rpg. Schafer is in his second season as a professional player.