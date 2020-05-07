Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – As with most professional and collegiate sports, the NBA and G-League 2019-20 seasons have been on hiatus since March 12. We are in week 8 without sports, but former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball remain busy. This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles some of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities since the stoppage of play.

MARIO WEST REFLECTS ON TECH, PRO BASKETBALL AND CURRENT JOB

Former Jacket star Mario West, a member of Georgia Tech’s national runner-up team in 2004 who most recently served as director of player personnel for the Yellow Jackets’ current staff, covers a lot of ground and personal history on the “That Was Awesome” podcast with former Tech student Steven Little. There’s a great little story about wanting to wear the jersey number 4 (his high school number) his freshman year at Tech, which was given to Chris Bosh while West wore number 5. West also recounts his Tech career and offers good insight into the Jackets’ run to the national championship game, the Slam Dunk competition at the 2007 Final Four in Atlanta, and making the Atlanta Hawks’ roster. He is now the director of off-the-court program for the NBA Players Association.

New episode! Former @GTMBB & @ATLHawks player, @MarioWest5, & I talked about going from walk-on to the NBA, challenging @chrisbosh to a game of 1-on-1 to wear the no. 4, the 2004 run to the National Championship game, & a lot more.https://t.co/2W7qsJn1Ac#TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/CeFt0OheIm — That Was Awesome Podcast (@TWAwesomePod) May 4, 2020

BOSH NO LONGER THINKS ABOUT COMEBACK

Former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh was forced to end his NBA career early due to blood clots. And while it hasn’t been easy for him, he has learned to accept it. In an Instagram Live session, Bosh opened up about the thoughts of having a comeback and noted that the basketball chapter of his life is closed, per Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

He also has begun a new weekly YouTube series on what his next career might be. Promises to be entertaining.

In Instagram Live session, Chris Bosh says there no longer are thoughts about a comeback, “Basketball, man, I did it.” Said he worked out as recently a year ago with Juwan Howard and knee swelled up next day. “I have fully expressed myself in the art.” — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) May 4, 2020

The NBA is in the past, so now what? Find out what career I’m going for next in the season premiere of OOLF (Out Of Left Field)! Episodes drop weekly on @youtube! Subscribe –> https://t.co/5N1JCDsdcO pic.twitter.com/DPXEYkxwUK — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) May 5, 2020

MORROW RATES HIGH IN OKC

Anthony Morrow is rated one of the five best free agent signings in the history of the Oklahoma City Thunder/Seattle Supersonics, according to Reid Smith in ClutchPoints. Morrow wound up playing 182 games across two-plus seasons for OKC, averaging 7.7 points and 1.6 rebounds a contest and shooting 39.4 percent from downtown. Morrow left the Thunder in a trade-deadline deal in Feb. 2017 to the Chicago Bulls for Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott. READ MORE

NIGERIA MAY BE STRENGTHENING OLYMPIC TEAM

Josh Okogie’s chances for winning an Olympic medal may be getting better, according to a report on Olympic Channel, if the Nigerian team can gain the services of Brooklyn Nets’ guard Spencer Dinwiddie, whose father was born in Nigeria. Nigeria, who competed in 2012 and 2016 with another former Yellow Jacket, Alade Aminu, would have five NBA players on its team if Dinwiddie is able to join. READ MORE

FAVORS BACK TO JAZZ?

We’re not trying to propagate rumors, but here’s Zachary Padmore of Fansided trying to make a case for a potential reunion of the Jazz and fan favorite Derrick Favors. The former Tech star will be a free agent this summer. READ MORE

BIG 3 FORMATION IN MIAMI AS TOLD BY PAT RILEY

The summer of 2010 was one of the wildest periods in NBA history. That was the summer LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh decided to team up and join the Miami Heat, creating a “Big 3” that would reach the NBA Finals (and win two) in each of the next four seasons. Pat Riley reflected on how the “Big 3” came together during an interview with FOX Sports Sun on Saturday.

NEW VIDEO: Pat Riley looks back on how “The Big 3” came to be with @EReidMiamiHEAT. Some terrific insight on the moves that set up an incredible run of #NBA titles. Watch the “@MiamiHEAT Championship Saturday Marathon” now on FOX Sports Sun! pic.twitter.com/UqcaWloOzv — FOX Sports Sun: HEAT (@FOXSportsHEAT) May 2, 2020

