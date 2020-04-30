Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – As with most professional and collegiate sports, the NBA and G-League 2019-20 seasons have been on hiatus since March 12. We are in week 7 without sports, but former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball remain busy. This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles some of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities since the stoppage of play.

Episodes 3 and 4 of the ESPN documentary series, “The Last Dance,” details the Chicago Bulls’ rise to prominence in the late 1980s as the team battled with and built rivalries with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons. Jacket legends Mark Price and John Salley were immersed in those battles as their teams played adversaries to the Bulls.

Also plenty of news this week from Derrick Favors, Josh Okogie, Iman Shumpert and Anthony Morrow, plus the usual plethora of social media from Chris Bosh.

FORMER JACKETS WEIGH IN ON “THE LAST DANCE”

Former Yellow Jacket teammates John Salley, who won two of his four NBA championships with the Detroit Pistons, and Mark Price, whose Cleveland Cavaliers tangled with the Chicago Bulls in the NBA playoffs in the last 1980s, both had a chance to weigh in this week on some of the events surrounding the Bulls covered in the ongoing ESPN series, “The Last Dance.”

Why did @TheJohnSalley ask Chuck Daly to go back into the final game of the 1991 ECF with mere seconds to go? Because he wanted no part of the No Handshake Business being cooked up on the bench. #TheLastDance @RichEisenShow pic.twitter.com/psi1oZVTux — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 29, 2020

You saw @HARPER04_5‘s reaction on #TheLastDance… Now hear what some of the others had to say about “The Shot.”#Cavs50 pic.twitter.com/APOVSNf0Mq — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 27, 2020

Read more about Salley’s reflections on the Bulls at NBCSports.com, Clutch Points and on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

SALLEY’S POST-NBA MOVIE CAREER

John Salley is one of the most accomplished players that played in the NBA. He was the first player in NBA history to win an NBA title with three different franchises. He and Tim Duncan are the only two players to win titles in three different decades. Salley played on some successful teams, and when his NBA career was over, he had success off the court. He tapped into his acting skills and has played in many movies. Kevin Moore of Sportscasting.com takes a look.

OFF THE COURT WITH DERRICK FAVORS

The 2019-20 season marked a major change for New Orleans trade acquisition Derrick Favors. After spending nearly his entire NBA career in the Mountain time zone while playing for the Utah Jazz for 8.5 years, Favors was dealt to the Pelicans, moving back to the South for the first time since he played college basketball at Georgia Tech a decade ago. READ MORE ON PELICANS.COM | ALVIN GENTRY PRAISES FAVORS’ DEFENSE

FAVORS LIFTS PELICANS DEFENSIVE RESURGENCE

Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com explores how much the New Orleans Pelicans improved defensively after Christmas, and Derrick Favors’ return from injury and the passing of his mother was a large part of their resurgence. The Pelicans improved from 26th to 10th in defensive efficiency, posting an 11-5 record after Christmas. READ MORE

HEAT TEAMMATE REVEALS ROOKIE HAZING WITH BOSH

Tyler Conway of HeatNation.com gets some insight into some of the rookie hazing activities Josh Richardson endured at the hands of Chris Bosh when he joined the Miami Heat. Pretty funny. READ MORE

SHUMPERT LAMENTS BREAKUP OF CAVALIERS

Former Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Iman Shumpert laments the fact the Cavs team that won the 2015-16 NBA title quickly came unglued. Shumpert told Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic “the only way to win a championship is to have a consistency in the guys you bring together.” READ MORE

SHUMPERT WORKING ON ALBUM DURING QUARANTINE

ABC News Radio talks with Teyana Taylor, wife of former Tech star and NBA veteran Iman Shumpert, who reveals that both are working separately on new music albums during their coronavirus quarantine. READ MORE

BOSH AND 2008 REDEEM TEAM TO GET DOCUMENTARY

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade revealed recently that he is producing a documentary on the 2008 United States men’s national basketball team. That team included former Georgia Tech star Chris Bosh and won a gold medal at the Beijing Games. READ MORE

MORROW REFLECTS ON HIS TIME WITH THE THUNDER

Anthony Morrow played for nine teams in eight NBA seasons, but the former sharpshooter most identifies with the Thunder. Morrow logged 182 games in more than two seasons with the Thunder after signing in July 2014. He is one of 18 former players who was set to return to Oklahoma City on the weekend of March 20 for the launch of the Thunder Legacy Network. READ MORE

OKOGIE MAKES A GENEROUS GESTURE

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Shooting guard for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and former Georgia Tech star Josh Okogie left a generous tip at Atlanta restaurant Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles. Okogie left a $300 tip on a large $255 order at a time when many restaurants, including Nana’s, have switched to takeout-only and have seen revenue slow to a trickle. The restaurant described the windfall as a blessing on Instagram, thanking the pro basketball player and complimenting him as humble. SEE THE INSTAGRAM POST HERE.

—————————————————————————————————————–

#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA