Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – As with most professional and collegiate sports, the NBA and G-League 2019-20 seasons have been on hiatus since March 12. We are in week 6 without sports, but former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball remain busy. Each week, #ProJackets Report compiles some of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities since the stoppage of play.

As usual, Chris Bosh is the busiest man in show business, reaching out to hospitals in the Miami area, Stephon Marbury continues his effort to supply masks to the hospitals in his native New York during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Thaddeus Young has taken full advantage of being out of work by working on his businesses.

STEPHON MARBURY CONTINUES EFFORT TO HELP NEW YORK

As the coronavirus pandemic wears on, former Knicks player Stephon Marbury continue his effort to send 10,000,000 masks to New York. He appeared last weekend on the ACC Network to talk with Dalen Cuff about it.

“I saw what was happening in real-time by being here in China. … I think during these difficult times, all the help that can be put forth by everyone is needed.”@StarburyMarbury on his role in bringing 10 million N95 masks to NYC hospital workers and first responders. pic.twitter.com/iGA9yXbA6H — ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 17, 2020

CHRIS BOSH STILL LOVES MIAMI

The Miami Herald and SI.com/Inside the Heat both reported that, last week, Chris Bosh and his family sent baskets of sweet treats to the workers in the ICU at Memorial Regional Hospital and the ER of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Miami. Each delivery included a cake, a box of 50 cookies and 20 various flavors of tres leches.

We are so grateful to @chrisbosh and @MrsAdrienneBosh and their family for delivering uplifting messages and really sweet treats to our ER #HealthcareHeroes! These thoughtful acts of generosity help lift the spirits of our caregivers working tirelessly on the frontlines! pic.twitter.com/vwhnBebEs3 — Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital (@JDCHospital) April 16, 2020

and their family for delivering uplifting messages and really sweet treats to our ER #HealthcareHeroes! These thoughtful acts of generosity help lift the spirits of our caregivers working tirelessly on the frontlines! pic.twitter.com/QBRJ4R7uiO — Memorial Healthcare System (@mhshospital) April 16, 2020

THADDEUS YOUNG WORKING ON SIDE JOB

With this shelter-in-place NBA hiatus because of the virus, Young has shifted from the basketball court not only to his role as home school math teacher—”not bad so far because they’re doing double digit multiplication”—but the multiple exponents for Reform Ventures, his private equity and investment company that finances startup companies. READ THE FULL STORY

JON BARRY ON QUARANTINE LIFE

Former Georgia Tech star, NBA veteran and current NBA TV analyst Jon Barry, who lives in Atlanta, was one of the local sports figures who chipped into a conversation on quarantine life with Athletic columnist Jeff Schultz, saying “I’ve been to the grocery store more times in the last 3 weeks than I’ve been in the last three years and have actually learned how to use a stove and oven!” READ THE FULL ARTICLE

BLOCKBUSTER FREE AGENT CLASS?

Derrick Favors could be part of one of the greatest free agent classes in NBA history because of the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak, Sam Quinn of CBSSports.com explains. “He is essential to their team. The Pelicans outscore opponents by 5.8 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor, the best figure of any player on their team not named Zion Williamson by a mile.” Quinn believes Favors would have received strong offers in a normal off-season, but perhaps only a short-term contract this season.

CAN OKOGIE BE A STAR FOR WOLVES?

Can Josh Okogie become the third star on the Minnesota Timberwolves team? That’s the question asked of Dylan Jackson of Dunking with Wolves, who says Okogie “is going to be able to get on the floor regardless of how well he shoots. He is way-too-good of an on-ball defender to not receive minutes because of his lack of spacing. That said, if he wants to become a high-level starter, he is going to have to develop his shot into (at least) the low-30 percentage range for 3-pointers.”

LAMMERS CLOSE TO RE-SIGNING WITH SPANISH TEAM

Eurobasket.com reports that Ben Lammers is close to re-sign at RETAbet Bilbao Basket

RETAbet Bilbao Basket (Liga Endesa) is about to confirm 24-year old American center Ben Lammers (208-105kg-95, college: Georgia Tech). He has spent all of his two-year professional career in Spain. In 23 Liga Endesa games he had 7.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg and 1.9 bpg this season. The last season Lammers played also at RETAbet (also in LEB Gold) where in 41 games he recorded 10.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.1 spg and 2.0 bpg. He helped them to win the LEB Gold Play-Off title. Quite impressive season as he was voted Eurobasket.com All-Spanish LEB Gold Center of the Year, named to 1st Team and named to All-Imports Team.

BEST POWER FORWARD ON TWO TEAMS

Chris Bosh is ranked the No. 1 power forward in Miami Heat history, and is also ranked as one of the top five centers for the franchise as well, according to Matthew Schmidt in ClutchPoints.com, while the two-time NBA champion also is ranked the No. 1 power forward in Toronto Raptors history, according to Kriel Ibarrola, also in ClutchPoints.com.

