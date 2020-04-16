Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – As with most professional and collegiate sports, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on March 12, and the G-League followed suit. We are now into week 5 without sports, but former Yellow Jackets in pro basketball remain busy. This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles some of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Jackets and their activities since the stoppage of play.

*****

Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young is one of three NBA players featured in a recent CNBC.com story focusing on how pro athletes should take the current pause in sports to become more engaged in their finances. Young, who signed a three-year deal worth $43 million ($32 million guaranteed) with the Bulls last summer, said players should ask challenging questions to advisors and all business partners.

Young, 31, said the time off from basketball allows him to learn more details about his business investments. He created the investment firm Reform Ventures, which has holdings in tech companies such as CyberReef Solutions, a cyber security company, and Carbon 3D.

Read more

*****

Dunking with Wolves puts on its hindsight glasses and dives in analyzing where Minnesota Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie, the 20th pick on the 2018 NBA Draft, might be selected in a re-draft based on two seasons of performance and value. A second story focuses on how the former Yellow Jacket star can have a breakout season in his third year with the Timberwolves with improvements in 3-point shooting, paint scoring, and on-ball defense.

*****

From Jonathan Givony at ESPN.com: The Chinese Basketball Association is facing another setback in its efforts to resume play in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Sources told ESPN that league officials met overnight to discuss the fate of its season, which has been on hold since Jan. 24, and elected to postpone its schedule again, this time until at least July. Caught in limbo are more than a dozen Americans, including former Georgia Tech star Marcus Georges-Hunt, who returned to China and have finished their 14-day quarantine period. CBA teams have been conducting basketball activities in varying formats, some with full-contact practices and others through social distancing methods.

Read more

*****

Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Heat remembers seven years ago when Chris Bosh scored 23 points, including the game-winning three-point field goal, to lift Miami over the San Antonio Spurs despite the absence of both LeBron James and Dwyane Wade due to injury.

Read more

*****

Former Yellow Jacket Chris Bosh never fails to entertain through social media, even moreso during the coronavirus crisis and last weekend as he and his family celebrated Easter. “I’m looking forward to making #Easter special for the kids tomorrow. You know me, I’m not going to let a little quarantine keep me from making it exciting for them #BoshFamily,” he wrote.