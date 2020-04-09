Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – As with most professional and collegiate sports, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on March 12, and the G-League followed suit. Some professional leagues overseas continue to operate, and even China recalled players competing in its leagues.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles some of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Yellow Jackets and their activities since the stoppage of play.

*****

Watch a great feature story here on former Georgia Tech guard Shaun Fein (1999-2001), currently head coach of the Long Island Nets team in the G-League, and his assistant coach Mike Babul, brother of another former Tech standout, Jon Babul. Fein, a teammate of Jon’s while at Tech, was a key member of the Jackets’ NCAA Tournament team in 2001 who canned a shot from the corner at the buzzer to defeat Kentucky in 2000 at Phillips arena.

A friendship that goes beyond basketball, Head Coach Shaun Fein and Assistant Coach Mike Babul have been friends for 20 years and that relationship and friendship has flourished on and off the court pic.twitter.com/1KLonWwAkh — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) April 4, 2020

*****

Josh Okogie Teaches Ball Handling as Part of Jr. NBA at Home: Minnesota Timberwolves’ Josh Okogie (Nigeria) is one of the most recent players to get involved with Jr. NBA at Home, a free interactive content series providing basketball skills and drills featuring NBA and WNBA players that can be completed individually and in limited space to inspire boys and girls around the world to stay active in a healthy and safe way, especially for those who are unable to play with friends and teammates, but still want to be active, work on their game and connect with the NBA family. Okogie shares a few ball handling drills that young people can try at home.

*****

From the Oklahoman: Nine-year NBA pro Anthony Morrow read a book to a group of first graders on Thursday, and after the virtual class came a question and answer session. A teacher asked Morrow which organization he most enjoyed playing for.

*****

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report ranks his five most underrated players in the NBA this past season, with Derrick Favors coming in at No. 2. “Not surprisingly, the Pelicans’ defense improves by 5.3 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor, the second-highest swing among all their rotation players and one of the largest differentials in the league … Favors is the glue guy who helps hold everything and everyone together”

*****

The Chicago Sun-Times takes a deep look at the Bulls’ signing of Thaddeus Young last off-season and concludes that the former Tech star will be moved at some point.

*****

NBCSports.com takes a close look at the Minnesota Timberwolves and plans for the off-season and building a winning team round Karl-Anthony Towns and De’Angelo Russell, with Josh Okogie a key member of the roster.

