Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – As with most professional and collegiate sports, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on March 12, and the G-League followed suit. Some professional leagues overseas continue to operate, and even China recalled players competing in its leagues.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles some of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Yellow Jackets and their activities since the stoppage of play.

Former Tech (1995-96) and New York Knicks star Stephon Marbury, a Brooklyn, N.Y., native who enjoyed a long professional career in China and remains a resident, has been reported to be is working with a company in China to sell 10 million masks to his hometown at cost instead of a profit. CNN’s Anderson Cooper was able to connect with Marbury for an interview, and Marbury also spoke to his hometown New York Post about the effort. Marbury also said in an interview with The Undefeated that he had warned NBA commissioner Adam Silver in early March that the league was at risk in the wake of the virus’ progression in China and.

Second-year pro Josh Okogie, a member of the Nigerian national squad which qualified for the 2020 Olympic games, will have to wait a year to represent his native country in Tokyo. But head coach Mike Brown, a Golden State Warriors assistant coach and former head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, is keeping in touch with his team throughout the developments in the coronavirus crisis.

Veteran Thaddeus Young participated in a team effort by the Chicago Bulls organization, which sent out a message or thanks healthcare professionals and workers who are (mandatorily) working throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Jason Patt of Forbes analyzes the Bulls’ free agent acquisitions last off-season, including Young, who developed into a completely different role from the one in which he thrived with the Indiana Pacers.

In an interview with Zach Lowe of ESPN.com, Thaddeus Young reports that his 6-year-old son, Taylor, is a question machine, Young said: “It’s all day, every day: ‘How long do we have to stay at home? Why this? Why that? What is the coronavirus?'” Read more

From Pelican Debrief.com: In his first full year with a team from outside of Utah, Derrick Favors provided leadership and a hardened on-court presence for a blossoming New Orleans Pelicans locker room. However, he hasn’t done enough to make rejoining the team next season a surefire bet. Christopher Dodson of Forbes magazine also analyzes how Favors might fit in a lineup built around young star Zion Williamson.

William Guillory of The Athletic takes a more glowing position on Favors with the Pelicans, calling him “irreplaceable … His value as a rebounder and rim protecter has been underrated for most of his career, but there was no denying his impact once he missed a big chunk of the season through the first few months.”

Anukul Chauhan wonders in his Essentially Sports blog if the 2003 NBA Draft class, which includes Chris Bosh, was the finest of the past decade. Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report ranks the top 10 NBA trios of all time, with Bosh, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade coming in fourth. Meanwhile, Bosh is online with another hilarious video of family activities while sheltering at home.

Brendan Hedtke from Dunking with Wolves analyzes possibilities for a lineup centered around a two-big scheme with Karl-Anthony Towns and James Johnson, giving Josh Okogie props as one of the best three options to be on the floor around them.

Watch Okogie go for 23 points in a game against the Hawks this year