Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – As with most professional and collegiate sports, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on March 12, and the G-League followed suit. Some professional leagues overseas continue to operate, and even China recalled players competing in its leagues.

This week’s #ProJackets Report compiles some of the latest news, stories and social media posts on former Yellow Jackets and their activities since the stoppage of play.

Forbes magazine’s Chris Cason offers a profile on the Chicago Bulls’ Thaddeus Young, who is spending his away time with his family, trying to stay in basketball shape and researching investment opportunities and what the future holds for him, his family and his investment fund. He also talked basketball and isolating on 92.9 ESPN Sports Radio in his hometown of Memphis.

Former Georgia Tech student-athlete and NBA player Mario West has joined the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) as the director of its Off the Court Program. West was the Yellow Jackets’ director of player personnel for the first three years of head coach Josh Pastner’s tenure on The Flats.

Life for Georgia Tech Hall of Fame forward Chris Bosh, recently retired from the NBA after a stellar career with the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat, is never slow whether he’s playing basketball or not. He has been busy during this Coronavirus crisis helping get the message out encouraging safety and hygiene measures. The two-time NBA champion turned 36 this week, and there was no shortage of social media traffic recognizing him on his birthday. We’ve compiled many of them below.

New Orleans Pelicans’ standout Derrick Favors talks to Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com about what sparked his interest in basketball when he was growing up in Atlanta.

Former Yellow Jacket standout Alade Aminu, who has forged a long career overseas and played in two Olympic games for Nigeria, is now planning next move after coronavirus shut down the Polish Basketball League. He was able to escape Poland before the virus forced the country to shut down travel. Maria Martin from 11Alive in Atlanta caught up with Aminu.

From Eurobasket.com: James White (204-100kg-93, college: Georgia Tech), 26-year old American forward left Ural Ekaterinburg (Superleague 1). In 11 games in Russia he recorded 12.8ppg, 8.2rpg, 1.4apg and 1.5spg this season. The last summer White played at San Lazaro (TBS) in Dominican Rep. league where in 10 games he averaged 13.9ppg, 6.7rpg, 1.6apg and 1.2bpg. Among many awards his team was regular season runner-up in Sun Belt West Division in 2013. White received also Asia-Basket.com All-PBA Governor’s Cup 2nd Team award back in 2016 at his college time. White has quite traveled the world as his pro career brought him to four different continents (Europe, Asia, Latin America and of course North America). White has played previously professionally in Bulgaria (Beroe), Philippines (Columbian Dyip and Phoenix) and Dominican Republic (Caneros Del Este).

He attended Georgia Institute of Technology until 2016 and it is his fourth season in pro basketball.

