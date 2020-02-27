THE FLATS – Josh Okogie and Karl Anthony-Towns are the only two Timberwolves left from the 2018 roster … Derrick Favors anchoring Pelicans’ turnaround … Chris Bosh is bothered by not making it into the Basketball Hall of Fame … That and more in this edition of the Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report.
***
From Fox Sports North: In the short 19 months Josh Okogie has been a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, he has already had two different head coaches, been part of two significant franchise-altering trades and has had 30 different teammates. In fact, Okogie and perennial NBA All-Star Karl Anthony-Towns are the only remains of the 2018 Wolves’ roster.
“The fun part is me trying to readjust to the team that I’ve stayed on,” laughed Okogie while at the recent All-Star weekend, where he played in the Rising Stars game. “I think it’s kind of weird, I tell everybody all the time it felt like I got traded, too, because I’m in a whole new team as well. Like I said, the fun part is trying to readjust and to just learn about the guys and try and get used to them.”
***
From the Pelican Debrief: The New Orleans Pelicans have rallied around their soft-spoken center, whose veteran presence has helped the young team through some tough times. Walk into any New Orleans Pelicans’ practice and you may not even know Derrick Favors is there. If not for his 6’10, 265 pound frame he would get lost in the sea of chatter and joke telling among his teammates. Coach Alvin Gentry joked in January that Favors had only spoken his 31st and 32nd word to him since the team acquired the center via trade back in July, but Favors presence has been felt by the young New Orleans Pelicans.
***
From USA Today: Chris Bosh is not hiding his frustration about not being a finalist for this year’s enshrinement class for the Basketball Hall of Fame. The former Miami and Toronto forward released a video statement on social media Tuesday, using some version of the word disappoint — be it “disappointed,” “disappointment” or “disappointing” — no fewer than 15 times in 5 minutes.
Bosh was a surprising omission last week from the class of eight finalists announced by the Hall as still being under consideration for enshrinement this year, a list that included contemporary players Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett. The class of inductees will be revealed in Atlanta on April 4 at the men’s college basketball Final Four, and the Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony is in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Aug. 29.
***
Point guard Adam Smith (185-77kg-92, college: Georgia Tech) left PAOK Thessaloniki (A1). In 18 games , the 27-year-old recorded very impressive stats: 16.3ppg, 2.1rpg and 1.9apg this season. He also played 14 games in where he averaged remarkable 17.4ppg, 1.5rpg and 1.9apg. The last season Smith played at Basket Ravenna Piero Manetti (Serie A) in Italian league. In 33 games he had high stats: 24.0ppg, 3.9rpg, 2.9apg and 1.1spg. Great season indeed as he was voted to Eurobasket.com All-Italian Serie A2 Honorable Mention and League Player of the Week. The list of the past achievements is quite long as among others he was voted Eurobasket.com All-Italian Serie A2 Player of the Year and Eurobasket.com All-Italian Serie A2 Import Player of the Year back in 2017. Smith has played also professionally in France (Chalon/Saor), Turkey (Socar Petkim) and Italy (Orlandina Basket Capo d’Orlando and Orzinuovi).
Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, on Derrick Favors: “He is the most low-maintenance guy I’ve ever coached in my life!” pic.twitter.com/KjfwiWF7g8
— Eric Walden (@tribjazz) January 6, 2020
“They always were there for me when I needed advice, and led me in the right direction.”
Watch as @yungsmoove21 talks about his heroes in honor of Black History Month #BlackRoyalty
📹 Presented by @CrownRoyal: pic.twitter.com/DOOCRiJenk
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 23, 2020
Thad loves the kids ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mvt69OpzMg
— Shekinah Young (@Mrs___Young21) February 27, 2020
#NBARisingStars World Team’s @CallMe_NonStop arrives to Chicago in Air Force 1 Low Off-White MCA University! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/WbRNoIoi85
— 🏀 #NBAKicks 👟 (@NBAKicks) February 13, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I’m not gonna lie and I’ll get right to it, I’m disappointed I won’t be in the HOF this year, especially with this amazing class of players I have looked up to throughout my career. BUT sometimes things don’t work out the way you want, and you HAVE to move on. You can’t sit around feeling sorry for yourself or blaming other people. You have to put in the work and get moving. Work towards your next goal or your next challenge. We’ve all been disappointed in the past, I know I have, especially when my career was cut short. But you can’t stop living your life. So I’m moving forward, will you? Life doesn’t stop‼️Let’s get it🙌🏿 Also, just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has shown me love the past few days. I’ve read all the comments, much appreciated ❤️
GEORGIA TECH NBA UPDATE
|PLAYER
|DATA
|STATS
|TEAM
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Number: 22
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
9.3 ppg
9.8 rpg
1.7 apg
62.5% FG
|Record: 25-33
Standing: 10th / 20 GB
Streak: L1
Last 10: 6-4
|JARRETT JACK
Team: Sioux Falls Skyforce
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 13 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2002-05
Hometown: Fort Washington, Md.
Status: Active/G League
|6-3, 197 lbs
14.0 ppg
3.0 rpg
5.0 apg
51.9% FG
|Record: 20-19
Standing: 7th / 7 GB
Streak: W3
Last 10: 7-3
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Number: 20
NBA Experience: 1 season
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
8.6 ppg
4.3 rpg
1.5 apg
41.9% FG
|Record: 17-40
Standing: 14th / 27.5 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 2-8
|IMAN SHUMPERT
Team: free agent
Number:
NBA Experience: 12 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-5, 212 lbs
4.2 ppg
2.6 rpg
0.9 apg
32.8% FG
|Released by Brooklyn Nets
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Chicago Bulls
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 8 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
10.1 ppg
4.8 rpg
1.7 apg
44.8% FG
|Record: 20-39
Standing: 11th / 30.5 GB
Streak: L1
Last 10: 1-9
Georgia Tech Alumni in Pro Basketball
Source: Eurobasket.com
#1. Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-88, graduated ’07, plays pro in the NBA) could not help the Chicago Bulls (19-37) in their last game. Despite his very good performance the Chicago Bulls (19-37) lost103-93on the road to the Charlotte Hornets. Young had a double-double by scoring 22 points and getting 11 rebounds. He also added and 4 steals in 36 minutes. It was Bulls’ seventh consecutive loss in a row. It’s Young’s first season with the team. Young has relatively good stats this year 9.9ppg, 4.9rpg, 1.7apg and 1.2spg in 55 games he played so far.
#2. Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-91, graduated ’10, plays in the NBA) was not able to help the New Orleans Pelicans in their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (33-22) in the NBA. He scored 8 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. The New Orleans Pelicans (22-33) were defeated123-118in Oklahoma City by the Thunder. It was Pelicans’ first loss after three consecutive victories. Favors has relatively good stats this season 9.5ppg, 9.9rpg and 1.8apg.
#3. Experienced Jarrett Jack (6’3”-PG-83, graduated ’05, currently in the NBA G League) led Sioux Falls Skyforce to an easy victory against the Memphis Hustle (26-11) crushing them 120-97 in the NBA G League on Wednesday night. He scored 11 points, had 7 rebounds and dished 7 assists in 33 minutes. It was the game of the round between two top 2 ranked teams in group W Midwest. The Sioux Falls Skyforce has 18-19 record this season. Jack has relatively good stats this year 13.1ppg, 3.0rpg and 4.6apg in 20 games.
#4. Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-F-94, graduated ’19, plays pro in Turkey) led Final Spor to a victory against the closely-ranked Akhisar Bld (11-8) 72-67 in the Turkish TBL (second division) in Saturday night’s game. He recorded a double-double by scoring 14 points and getting 13 rebounds. Gueye also added 4 blocks; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his first season in pro basketball. Final Spor Genclik Bursa (12-7) is placed third in the TBL. It was his team’s third consecutive victory in a row. Gueye has relatively good stats this season 12.9ppg, 7.8rpg, 2.4bpg and 1.1spg.
#5. Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-83, graduated ’05, plays in Japan) was the major contributor in a Shinshu BW’s victory against the second-ranked Nishinomiya Storks (28-15) 72-62 in the Japanese B2 League last Sunday. He recorded 19 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists in 34 minutes. It was the game of the round between two top 3 ranked teams in group Central. Shinshu Brave Warriors Nagano (34-7) is placed first. It was his team’s fifth consecutive victory in a row. McHenry has relatively good stats this year 14.3ppg, 7.8rpg, 5.9apg and 1.5spg in 33 games.
#6. Daniel Miller (6’11”-C-91, graduated ’14, currently in Japan) contributed to a Sendai 89ers’ victory against the sixth-ranked Earthfriends Tokyo Z 58-48 in the Japanese B2 League on Saturday night. Miller scored 9 points and grabbed 23 rebounds. Miller has relatively good stats this season 14.2ppg, 11.1rpg, 4.3apg, 1.6bpg and 1.3spg.
#7. Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-88, graduated ’10, plays pro in Japan) was not able to secure a victory for Fukuoka Rizing (11-32) in their last game. Despite Lawal’s good performance the sixth-placed Fukuoka Rizing was edged80-78on the opponent’s court by the second-ranked Gunma in the West group. He had a double-double by scoring 13 points and getting 14 rebounds in 28 minutes. Lawal has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 18.5ppg and 11.5rpg in two games. Lawal is a naturalized Nigerian.
#8. Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-95, graduated ’19, plays in Germany) couldn’t help Team Ehingen Urspring in their game against Bayer Giants in the German ProA (second division). He scored 7 points and added 6 passes. His team was defeated 88-81. This season Alston averages 8.3ppg, 2.5rpg and 3.3apg. Worth to mention Alston played also at Eurobasket Summer League, which helped him get the job in pro basketball.
#9. Avi Schafer (6’8”-C-98, graduated ’19, currently in Japan) managed to help Shiga Lakestars in a victory against the sixth-ranked Levanga Hokkaido Sapporo 99-83 in the Japanese B1 League on Sunday night. Schafer scored only 3 points in 8 minutes on the court. This year Schafer averages 3.7ppg and 4.3rpg in 39 games. He is a naturalized Japanese.
Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-95) plays for RETAbet BB in Spanish Liga Endesa
Alade Aminu (6’10”-F/C-87) plays for Polski Cukier Torun in Polish EBL
Zachery Peacock (6’8”-C-87) plays for JL Bourg Basket in French Jeep ELITE ProA
James White (6’9”-F-93) plays for Ural Ekaterinburg in Russian Superleague 1
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-98) plays for Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA
Iman Shumpert (6’5”-G-90) played for Brooklyn Nets in the NBA few monts ago
Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-91) plays for Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul in Turkish BSL
Tony Akins (5’11”-G-80) plays for SK Knights in South Korean KBL
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-92) plays for PAOK in Greek A1
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-94) plays for Guangzhou Long-Lions in Chinese CBA
Jeremis Smith (6’8”-F-86) played for Bigua in Uruguayan LUB last year
Joshua Heath (6’2”-PG-94) plays for Stella Artois Leuven Bears in Belgian Euromillions League
Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-94) played for Sentjur in Slovenian Liga Nova KBM last year
Kammeon Holsey (6’8”-F-90) plays for NH Ostrava in Czech Republic NBL
Quinton Stephens (6’9”-F-95) played for Leyma Basquet Coruna in Spanish LEB Gold last year
Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-92) plays for West Adelaide Bearcats in Australian Premier League
Lewis Clinch (6’3”-G-87) played for Grindavik in Icelandic Dominos League last year
Evan Jester (6’7”-F-99) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-G/F-91) plays for Al Fateh in Saudi Arabian SBL
Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-93) plays for Bank of Taiwan in Taiwanese SBL
Will Bynum (6’0”-PG-83) played for Bivouac in the Big3 last year
Anthony Morrow (6’5”-G-85) played for Bivouac in the Big3 last year
Dion Glover (6’5”-G-78) played for Bivouac in the Big3 last year
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.