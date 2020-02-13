THE FLATS – Josh Okogie tabbed for the second straight year to participate in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge … Legendary Mark Price to receive Bobby Jones Award by Athletes in Action … That and more in this edition of the Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report.
For the second-straight year, Timberwolves wing Josh Okogie will be representing the team at All-Star Weekend as part of the Rising Stars Challenge. The second-year wing born in Nigeria will be representing Team World in Chicago on Friday night.
In his second season, Okogie is averaging career-highs of 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. His 41.3 field goal percentage is also a career-high. Okogie has been especially hot lately, averaging 14.4 points per game while shooting 53.8 percent from the field.
In last year’s Rising Stars Challenge in Charlotte, Okogie finished with 13 points, four rebounds and four assists in nearly 19 minutes.
For the sixth consecutive year, the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world. The game will be televised live by TNT on Friday at 9 p.m. ET and will also be available on the Watch TNT App and on TNT Overtime.
From the Minneapolis Star-Tribune:
Over the past week, Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie saw some of his best friends on the team head to other destinations. Gorgui Dieng is gone, so is Andrew Wiggins and the Wolves traded Jeff Teague last month as part of a massive roster overhaul.
Those were three of Okogie’s closest friends on the team, and at first it was a blow for Okogie to take.
“Initially my reaction was kind of like, ‘Whoa. Everybody’s gone,’ ” Okogie said. “That’s the hardest part about this job. You form relationships with guys and you form memories and you don’t forget, but it slips your mind sometimes that it’s still a business and the business of basketball is you might get traded.”
Legendary Georgia Tech and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mark Price will receive the Bobby Jones Award from Athletes in Action and the NBA Retired Players Association during the upcoming All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The award is named for former Philadelphia 76ers great Bobby Jones.
Price was a four-time NBA All-Star, won the 3-Point Shootout at the All-Star weekend back-to-back years and is a member of the exclusive 50-40-90 club (50% from the floor, 40% from the 3-pt-line, and 90% from the FT line). Only seven others in the history of the NBA are in this club: Larry Bird, Reggie Miller, Steph Curry, Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and Malcolm Brogdon. Price won a gold medal on Team USA in the World Championships in 1994 on Dream Team 2, and was a three=time All-American while at Georgia Tech.
Thaddeus Young posted 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds, two blocks, an assist, and a steal over 33 minutes in Tuesday’s 126-114 road loss to the Wizards. The Bulls have dropped six straight games and sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.
Young has now started for nine straight games after a slew of injuries to the Bulls’ starting lineup. He’s performed well in a starting role and has recorded double-digit scoring efforts in each contest. Young is averaging 12.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, two steals, 1.7 assists, and 0.4 blocks over this nine-game stretch as a starter.
Derrick Favors finished with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Saturday’s 124-117 win over the Pacers. The Pelicans have won three games in a row and hold 11th place in the Western Conference.
Favors hauled in double-digit boards for the fourth time in the last five games, as he continues to average a career-best 10.0 rebounds through 34 appearances. He’s also managing career highs in assists and field-goal percentage. Nevertheless, even with Zion Williamson (ankle) sitting this one out, Favors didn’t receive a ton of minutes, and he has seen more than 24 minutes in only three of the eight games Williamson has played thus far.
Love forever. @22wiggins @GorguiDieng pic.twitter.com/HwxXhIa3pT
— Josh Okogie (@CallMe_NonStop) February 6, 2020
GEORGIA TECH NBA UPDATE
|PLAYER
|DATA
|STATS
|TEAM
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Number: 22
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
9.5 ppg
9.9 rpg
1.8 apg
62.8% FG
|Record: 23-31
Standing: 11th / 18.5 GB
Streak: W3
Last 10: 6-4
|JARRETT JACK
Team: Sioux Falls Skyforce
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 13 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2002-05
Hometown: Fort Washington, Md.
Status: Active/G League
|6-3, 197 lbs
13.2 ppg
2.6 rpg
4.5 apg
51.9% FG
|Record: 17-18
Standing: 9th / 8 GB
Streak: L1
Last 10: 6-4
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Number: 20
NBA Experience: 1 season
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
8.6 ppg
4.4 rpg
1.6 apg
41.2% FG
|Record: 16-37
Standing: 14th / 25 GB
Streak: L2
Last 10: 1-9
|IMAN SHUMPERT
Team: free agent
Number:
NBA Experience: 12 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-5, 212 lbs
4.2 ppg
2.6 rpg
0.9 apg
32.8% FG
|Released by Brooklyn Nets
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Chicago Bulls
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 8 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
9.7 ppg
4.7 rpg
1.7 apg
44.1% FG
|Record: 19-36
Standing: 10th / 27.5 GB
Streak: L6
Last 10: 3-7
Georgia Tech Alumni in Pro Basketball
Source: Eurobasket.com
#1. Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-91, graduated ’14, plays pro in Turkey) could not help Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul (6-13) in their game last Sunday. Despite his very good performance Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul was crushed100-79in a derby game by the leading Fenerbahce. Golden recorded a double-double by scoring 28 points and making 14 passes. He also added 4 rebounds in 37 minutes. It’s Golden’s first season with the team. Golden has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 22.3ppg, 4.1rpg and 7.4apg.
#2. Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-95, graduated ’18, plays in Spain) was the major contributor in a 3-point RETAbet BB’s victory against the closely-ranked Unicaja Malaga (11-6) 98-95 in the Spanish Liga Endesa in Saturday night’s game. He scored 17 points, had 5 rebounds and made 2 blocks; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only Lammers’ second season in pro basketball. RETAbet Bilbao Basket (13-8) is placed fifth in the Liga Endesa. This year Lammers averages 8.0ppg, 5.0rpg and 2.1bpg in 21 games he played so far.
#3. Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-98, graduated ’18, currently in the NBA), who plays in the NBA was not able to help the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-37) in their game last Wednesday. Despite Okogie’s very good performance the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-37) were defeated127-120on the road by the Atlanta Hawks. He was the second best scorer with 23 points. Okogie also added 3 steals in 37 minutes. Okogie has relatively good stats this season 8.6ppg, 4.3rpg, 1.5apg and 1.1spg. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
#4. Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-91, graduated ’10, plays pro in the NBA) led New Orleans Pelicans to a victory against the Indiana Pacers (32-23) 124-117 in the NBA on Saturday night. He had a double-double by scoring 15 points and getting 11 rebounds. The New Orleans Pelicans have 22-32 record this season. It was his team’s third consecutive victory in a row. Favors has relatively good stats this year 9.5ppg, 9.9rpg and 1.8apg in 35 games.
#5. Experienced Zachery Peacock (6’8”-C-87, graduated ’10, plays in France) contributed to an easy victory against the 11th-ranked Pau-Lacq-Orthez (9-14) crushing them 84-62 in the French Jeep ELITE ProA in Friday night’s game. He scored 12 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in 24 minutes. JL Bourg Basket (15-8) is placed fifth in the Jeep ELITE ProA. It’s Peacock’s fifth season with the team. Peacock has relatively good stats this year 13.2ppg, 4.7rpg and 2.1apg.
#6. Joshua Heath (6’2”-PG-94, graduated ’17, currently in Belgium) contributed to a 3-point Stella Artois Leuven Bears’ victory against the 12th-ranked Antwerp Giants 83-80 in the Belgian Euromillions League last Saturday. Heath scored 18 points and added 5 assists. He has relatively good stats this year 11.5ppg, 2.3rpg and 4.8apg in 12 games.
#7. Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-88, graduated ’07, plays pro in the NBA) was not able to secure a victory for the Chicago Bulls (19-36) in their game last Thursday. Despite his good performance the Chicago Bulls were defeated125-119in New Orleans by the Pelicans. Young recorded 11 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in 31 minutes. He has relatively good stats this season 9.7ppg, 4.7rpg, 1.7apg and 1.2spg.
#8. Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-88, graduated ’10, plays in Japan) couldn’t help Fukuoka Rizing in their game against Kumamoto Volters in the Japanese B2 League, despite his very good performance in Sunday night’s game. Lawal was the top scorer with 24 points. He also added 9 rebounds. It was his first game for Fukuoka Rizing this season. But his team lost 86-93. Lawal is a naturalized Nigerian.
#9. Tony Akins (5’11”-G-80, graduated ’02, currently in South Korea) contributed to a 1-point SK Knights’ victory against the eighth-ranked Samsung Thunders 93-92 in a derby game in the South Korean KBL last Sunday. Akins scored 7 points and added 6 passes in 21 minutes. This season he averages 3.4ppg, 1.4rpg and 1.9apg. Akins is a naturalized South Korean.
#10. Daniel Miller (6’11”-C-91, graduated ’14, plays pro in Japan) led Sendai 89ers to a 3-point victory over the fifth-ranked Koshigaya Alphas 58-55 in the Japanese B2 League on Sunday night. Miller was MVP of the game. He had a double-double by scoring 14 points and getting 11 rebounds. Miller also added 3 assists and 2 blocks. He has relatively good stats this year 14.6ppg, 10.8rpg, 4.3apg, 1.7bpg and 1.3spg in 40 games.
Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:
Alade Aminu (6’10”-F/C-87) plays for Polski Cukier Torun in Polish EBL
James White (6’9”-F-93) plays for Ural Ekaterinburg in Russian Superleague 1
Iman Shumpert (6’5”-G-90) played for Brooklyn Nets in the NBA few monts ago
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-92) plays for PAOK in Greek A1
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-94) plays for Guangzhou Long-Lions in Chinese CBA
Jeremis Smith (6’8”-F-86) played for Bigua in Uruguayan LUB last year
Jarrett Jack (6’3”-PG-83) plays for Sioux Falls Skyforce in the NBA G League
Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-94) plays for Sentjur in Slovenian Liga Nova KBM
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-F-94) plays for Final Spor in Turkish TBL
Avi Schafer (6’8”-C-98) plays for Shiga L-Stars in Japanese B1 League
Kammeon Holsey (6’8”-F-90) plays for NH Ostrava in Czech Republic NBL
Quinton Stephens (6’9”-F-95) played for Leyma Basquet Coruna in Spanish LEB Gold last year
Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-83) plays for Shinshu BW in Japanese B2 League
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-95) plays for Team Ehingen Urspring in German ProA
Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-92) plays for West Adelaide Bearcats in Australian Premier League
Lewis Clinch (6’3”-G-87) played for Grindavik in Icelandic Dominos League last year
Evan Jester (6’7”-F-99) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-G/F-91) plays for Al Fateh in Saudi Arabian SBL
Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-93) plays for Bank of Taiwan in Taiwanese SBL
Dion Glover (6’5”-G-78) played for Bivouac in the Big3 last year
Anthony Morrow (6’5”-G-85) played for Bivouac in the Big3 last year
Will Bynum (6’0”-PG-83) played for Bivouac in the Big3 last year
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.