THE FLATS – Josh Okogie tabbed for the second straight year to participate in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge … Legendary Mark Price to receive Bobby Jones Award by Athletes in Action … Thaddeus Young trade talk continues … That and more in this edition of the Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report.
Minnesota Timberwolves’ second-year player Josh Okogie has been selected to represent the team in the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Challenge. Okogie will make his second-straight appearance on Team World.
In his second NBA season, Okogie is averaging 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 45 games. In the 2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars, Okogie scored 13 points, on 6-of-10 from the field and added four rebounds and four assists as Team USA defeated Team World 161-144.
Since the format changed to Team USA versus Team World, Okogie joins Andrew Wiggins (2015 & 2016), Gorgui Dieng (2015), Zach Lavine (2015 & 2016), Shabazz Muhammad (2015) and Karl-Anthony Towns (2016 & 2017) as Timberwolves players to participate in the game. With Okogie’s selection, it marks the fifth appearance in the last six contests by at least one Timberwolves player.
For the sixth consecutive year, the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world. The game will be televised live by TNT on February 14th at 9 p.m. ET and will also be available on the Watch TNT App and on TNT Overtime.
*****
Okogie has enjoyed a good week with a pair of strong games against Sacramento and Atlanta. The 6-5 guard put up 23 points (8-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three steals, one assist and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday’s loss to his hometown Atlanta Hawks. He submitted 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist across 26 minutes off the bench Monday in the Timberwolves‘ 113-109 loss to the Kings.
Okogie has gone 17-for-18 at the free-throw line over the past three games, a major reason why he’s been able to reach double figures in the scoring column in all three contests.
*****
Legendary Georgia Tech and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mark Price will receive the Bobby Jones Award from Athletes in Action and the NBA Retired Players Association during the upcoming All-Star Weekend in Chicago. The award is named for former Philadelphia 76ers great Bobby Jones
Price was a four-time NBA All-Star, won the 3-Point Shootout at the All-Star weekend back-to-back years and is a member of the exclusive 50-40-90 club (50% from the floor, 40% from the 3-pt-line, and 90% from the FT line). Only seven others in the history of the NBA are in this club: Larry Bird, Reggie Miller, Steph Curry, Steve Nash, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and Malcolm Brogdon. Price won a gold medal on Team USA in the World Championships in 1994 on Dream Team 2, and was a three=time All-American while at Georgia Tech.
*****
With the NBA trade deadline coming up on February 6, speculation continues around the league that Bulls forward Thaddeus Young could be headed to a title-contending team. Stephen Noh of The Athletic writes that a trade would be a win-win for both the Bulls and for Young.
Young’s production has steadily improved over the course of the season, and the 6-8 forward has averaged 10.2 points and hit 47.2 percent from the floor in an average 25.2 minutes over 26 games since mid-December.
Young agreed to a three-year contract with the Bulls in the opening hours of free agency last summer and was expected to add veteran experience and dependable two-way production to one of the league’s youngest teams.
*****
In response to a survey by the Los Angeles Times, Derrick Favors recalled his 20-point, 20-rebound game against the Los Angeles Clippers last November in a game his New Orleans Pelicans won, 132-127. It was the last game his mother, Deandra, saw him play before she died at age 55.
*****
Team Ehingen Urspring (ProA) inked 24-year old American guard Brandon Alston (196-92kg-95, college: Georgia Tech). In his first game he scored 4 points, grabbed 3 rebounds and 3 assists. However, his new team lost to Schalke 81-90.
He played recently at Charlotte in Eurobasket Summer League in Las Vegas1, which helped him to get the job in pro basketball. In three ESL games he averaged 8.3ppg, 4.0rpg and 2.0spg. Alston graduated from Georgia Tech in 2019 and it is his first season as a pro.
AIR OKOGIE pic.twitter.com/f7uBpMxrFi
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 4, 2020
our ⭐️𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙄𝙉𝙂 𝙎𝙏𝘼𝙍 ⭐️ spins his way to the cup pic.twitter.com/tNfXw5Mhwu
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 1, 2020
It was a big week for @CallMe_NonStop.
The @Timberwolves guard saw his high school jersey get retired and was named to the @NBA All-Star Rising Stars challenge! pic.twitter.com/MCFl4PsN6c
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 1, 2020
Thad Young scored 21 points on 9/12 shooting in Sunday’s loss to Toronto.
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 3, 2020
Thad with the steal and the 🔨@nbcschicago | #RunWithUs pic.twitter.com/6EFwvY74LG
— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 2, 2020
GEORGIA TECH NBA UPDATE
|PLAYER
|DATA
|STATS
|TEAM
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Number: 22
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
9.5 ppg
9.8 rpg
1.8 apg
61.7% FG
|Record: 20-31
Standing: 11th / 19.0 GB
Streak: L2
Last 10: 5-5
|JARRETT JACK
Team: Sioux Falls Skyforce
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 13 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2002-05
Hometown: Fort Washington, Md.
Status: Active/G League
|6-3, 197 lbs
13.2 ppg
2.1 rpg
4.5 apg
51.9% FG
|Record: 15-17
Standing: 10th / 8 GB
Streak: L1
Last 10: 6-4
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Number: 20
NBA Experience: 1 season
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
8.5 ppg
4.4 rpg
1.6 apg
40.8% FG
|Record: 15-33
Standing: 14th / 23.5 GB
Streak: L13
Last 10: 0-10
|IMAN SHUMPERT
Team: free agent
Number:
NBA Experience: 12 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-5, 212 lbs
4.2 ppg
2.6 rpg
0.9 apg
32.8% FG
|Released by Brooklyn Nets
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Chicago Bulls
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 8 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
9.6 ppg
4.6 rpg
1.8 apg
44.2% FG
|Record: 19-33
Standing: 9th / 25 GB
Streak: L3
Last 10: 4-6
Georgia Tech Alumni in Pro Basketball
Source: Eurobasket.com
#1. Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-91, graduated ’14, plays pro in Turkey) could not help Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul (6-12) in their game last Sunday. Despite his very good performance Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul was defeated95-91on the road by the higher-ranked Afyon Bld (#12). Golden recorded a double-double by scoring 24 points and making 11 passes. He also added 6 rebounds in 47 minutes. Golden has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 21.9ppg, 4.1rpg and 7.0apg.
#2. Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-88, graduated ’07, plays in the NBA) was not able to help the Chicago Bulls (19-33) in their last game. Despite his very good performance the Chicago Bulls (19-33) were crushed129-102in Toronto by the Raptors. Young was the top scorer with 21 points. He also added 7 rebounds. It was Bulls’ third consecutive loss in a row. Young has relatively good stats this year 9.6ppg, 4.6rpg, 1.8apg and 1.2spg in 51 games he played so far.
#3. Experienced Zachery Peacock (6’8”-C-87, graduated ’10, currently in France), who plays in the French Jeep ELITE ProA was not able to secure a victory for JL Bourg Basket (17-3) in their game last Sunday. Despite his very good performance JL Bourg Basket was defeated84-70in Dijon by the lower-ranked JDA Dijon (#4). Peacock was the second best scorer with 16 points. He also added 4 rebounds and 4 assists in 32 minutes. It’s Peacock’s fifth season with the team. Peacock has relatively good stats this year 13.6ppg, 4.7rpg and 2.2apg.
#4. Alade Aminu (6’10”-F/C-87, graduated ’09, plays pro in Poland) led Polski Cukier Torun to a 1-point victory against the 11th-ranked HydroTruck Radom (8-11) 72-71 in the Polish EBL on Sunday night. Aminu recorded 12 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. Polski Cukier Torun (13-4) is placed fourth in the EBL. It was his team’s first victory after three consecutive loses. It’s Aminu’s first season with the team. He has relatively good stats this year 14.9ppg, 7.5rpg, 1.5apg and 1.6spg in 16 games.
#5. Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-98, graduated ’18, plays in the NBA) couldn’t help the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-34) in their game last Saturday. Despite Okogie’s good performance the Minnesota Timberwolves (15-34) were defeated118-106in Los Angeles by the Clippers. He scored 13 points and grabbed 6 rebounds (was perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line) in 26 minutes. Okogie has relatively good stats this season 8.2ppg, 4.5rpg, 1.6apg and 1.1spg. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
#6. Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-95, graduated ’18, currently in Spain) contributed to a 3-point RETAbet BB’s victory against the closely-ranked Valencia Basket 81-78 in the Spanish Liga Endesa last Sunday. He scored 7 points, grabbed 4 rebounds and made 3 blocks. This year Lammers averages 7.6ppg, 5.0rpg and 2.1bpg in 20 games.
#7. Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-91, graduated ’10, plays pro in the NBA) couldn’t help the New Orleans Pelicans in their game against the Houston Rockets in the NBA. Favors scored 9 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in 24 minutes. His team were defeated 117-109 in the NBA. Favors has relatively good stats this season 9.8ppg, 9.9rpg, 1.8apg and 1.1bpg.
#8. Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-92, graduated ’16, plays in Greece) led his Greek team PAOK to an easy victory against the third-ranked Telekom Baskets 103-84 in the Basketball Champions League in Tuesday night’s game. He scored 15 points. Smith has very impressive stats this year 17.4ppg, 1.5rpg and 1.9apg in 14 games.
#9. Daniel Miller (6’11”-C-91, graduated ’14, currently in Japan) led Sendai 89ers to an easy victory against the fifth-ranked Kumamoto Volters crushing them 89-65 in the Japanese B2 League last Saturday. Miller recorded a double-double by scoring 11 points and getting 14 rebounds. He also added 5 assists, 3 blocks and 3 steals in 31 minutes. Miller has relatively good stats this season 14.6ppg, 10.8rpg, 4.4apg, 1.6bpg and 1.3spg.
#10. Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-83, graduated ’05, plays pro in Japan) was the major contributor in a Shinshu BW’s victory against the fourth-ranked Aomori Watts crushing them 92-57 in the Japanese B2 League on Sunday night. McHenry scored 16 points, had 8 rebounds and dished 7 assists. McHenry has relatively good stats this year 14.6ppg, 8.0rpg, 5.9apg, 1.1bpg and 1.7spg in 29 games
Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:
James White (6’9”-F-93) plays for Ural Ekaterinburg in Russian Superleague 1
Iman Shumpert (6’5”-G-90) played for Brooklyn Nets in the NBA few monts ago
Tony Akins (5’11”-G-80) plays for SK Knights in South Korean KBL
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-94) plays for Guangzhou Long-Lions in Chinese CBA
Jeremis Smith (6’8”-F-86) played for Bigua in Uruguayan LUB last year
Joshua Heath (6’2”-PG-94) plays for Stella Artois Leuven Bears in Belgian Euromillions League
Jarrett Jack (6’3”-PG-83) plays for Sioux Falls Skyforce in the NBA G League
Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-92) plays for Grand Rapids Drive in the NBA G League
Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-94) plays for Sentjur in Slovenian Liga Nova KBM
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-F-94) plays for Final Spor in Turkish TBL
Avi Schafer (6’8”-C-98) plays for Shiga L-Stars in Japanese B1 League
Kammeon Holsey (6’8”-F-90) plays for NH Ostrava in Czech Republic NBL
Quinton Stephens (6’9”-F-95) played for Leyma Basquet Coruna in Spanish LEB Gold last year
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-95) plays for Team Ehingen Urspring in German ProA
Lewis Clinch (6’3”-G-87) played for Grindavik in Icelandic Dominos League last year
Evan Jester (6’7”-F-99) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-G/F-91) plays for Al Fateh in Saudi Arabian SBL
Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-93) plays for Bank of Taiwan in Taiwanese SBL
Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-88) plays for Muharraq in Bahrain Premier League
Will Bynum (6’0”-PG-83) played for Bivouac in the Big3 last year
Anthony Morrow (6’5”-G-85) played for Bivouac in the Big3 last year
Dion Glover (6’5”-G-78) played for Bivouac in the Big3 last year
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.