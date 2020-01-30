Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Jarrett Jack , 36, as found a home with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the NBA’s G League, where he has averaged 13.2 points and 4.5 assists in 22 minutes over 19 games (14 starts). Check out a boatload of highlights here .

Young agreed to a three-year contract with the Bulls in the opening hours of free agency last summer and was expected to add veteran experience and dependable two-way production to one of the league’s youngest teams. He is averaging 9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 48 games.

From NBC Sports.com: With the NBA trade deadline coming up on February 6, there has been speculation around the league that Bulls forward Thaddeus Young could be headed to a title-contending team. But his role in the Bulls offense has expanded since reports surfaced in early January that he was unhappy with his role .

Josh Okogie had his No. 5 jersey retired at Shiloh High School during a ceremony Tuesday night. Okogie was a two-time Gwinnett Daily Post player of the year at Shiloh before starring at Georgia Tech and becoming a first-round pick of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018 NBA Draft.He averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a sophomore at Tech before declaring early for the draft. The 6-foot-4 guard, in his second NBA season and still just 21 years old, averages 8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24 minutes.

Especially without Williamson, Favors has stepped up for the Pelicans this season. The 28-year-old big man is averaging 9.9 points and a career-high 10 rebounds per game while shooting a career-best 62.2 percent from the field.

Favors then when on to shoot a perfect 10-10 in the Pelicans’ next game against the Los Angeles Clippers, ending the game with 22 points and 11 rebounds. After a back injury kept Favors out of the lineup in the Pelicans’ next game, the streak ended against the San Antonio Spurs. He still finished with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday’s 121-117 loss to the Spurs, his 12th double-double through 26 appearances.

While New Orleans was basking in the hype of the return of Zion Williamson, Derrick Favors went on a hot streak of hitting 21 consecutive field goal attempts. The streak started for Favors against his former team, the Utah Jazz, when the 6-foot-9 big man finished the game with 21 points and 11 rebounds on 10-12 shooting.

In the midst of the Zion uproar, Derrick Favors carves out his own piece of history … Josh Okogie has his high school jersey retired … That and more in this edition of the Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report.

Today, we lost one of the realest to ever do it. Sad to see you go. Happy to be apart of one of your biggest moments passing MJ in scoring. All respect to the Black Mamba! Fly high my brother. #RIPKobeBryant pic.twitter.com/F7VCe7sE1L

It was such an honor to be able to have my high school jersey retired. I thank God for allowing me to touch lives and use my platform to help people. This Jersey is for everyone who played a role into my growth not only as a Josh the basketball player but as Josh the person! pic.twitter.com/XqhLnTrPIx

Georgia Tech Alumni in Pro Basketball

Alade Aminu (6’10”-F/C-87, graduated ’09, plays pro in Poland) could not help Polski Cukier Torun (2-10) in their last game. Despite his very good performance Polski Cukier Torun lost85-81on the road to the higher-ranked (#6) Lietkabelis. Aminu was the top scorer with 23 points. He also added 5 boards, dished 3 assists and stole 3 balls in 23 minutes. It was Polski Cukier Torun’s third consecutive loss in a row. There are only two games left until the end of the Basketball Champions League Regular Season. So now every game will be critical. It’s Aminu’s first season with the team. Aminu has relatively good stats this year 12.4ppg, 6.9rpg and 1.8apg in 14 games he played so far.

Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-91, graduated ’14, plays in Turkey) led Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul to a surprising victory over the third-ranked Galatasaray (11-3) crushing them 92-71 in a derby game in the Turkish BSL on Saturday night. He was MVP of the game. Golden scored 27 points (!!!), made 7 passes and 3 steals. Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul (6-11) is placed 13th in the BSL. Golden has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 21.8ppg, 4.0rpg and 6.8apg.

Zachery Peacock (6’8”-C-87, graduated ’10, currently in France) led JL Bourg Basket to a victory over the league outsider Le Portel (3-15) 94-82 in the French Jeep ELITE ProA in Saturday night’s game. He was MVP of the game. Peacock scored 19 points in 25 minutes. JL Bourg Basket (16-3) is placed second in the Jeep ELITE ProA. It’s Peacock’s fifth season with the team. He has relatively good stats this year 13.5ppg, 4.7rpg and 2.2apg in 20 games.

Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-92, graduated ’16, plays pro in Greece) was not able to help PAOK (6-8) in their last game on Monday. Despite his very good performance PAOK was crushed117-79in Athens by the leading Panathinaikos. Smith was the top scorer with 25 points. He also added 4 rebounds (was perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line). This season Smith has very high stats. He averages 16.7ppg, 2.1rpg and 1.9apg.

Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-98, graduated ’18, plays in the NBA) was not able to secure a victory for the Minnesota Timberwolves (6-0) in their last game. Despite his very good performance the Minnesota Timberwolves (6-0) lost131-124in Houston to the Rockets. Okogie scored 17 points, had 6 boards, passed 4 assists and added 3 steals in 32 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his second season in pro basketball. Okogie has relatively good stats this year 8.0ppg, 4.4rpg and 1.6apg in 45 games. He is a naturalized Nigerian.

Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-91, graduated ’10, currently in the NBA) contributed to an easy victory against the Boston Celtics 123-108 in the NBA in Sunday night’s game. He recorded a double-double by scoring 15 points and getting 10 rebounds. Favors also added 2 blocks. Favors has relatively good stats this season 10.0ppg, 10.0rpg, 1.9apg and 1.1bpg.

Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-88, graduated ’07, plays pro in the NBA) couldn’t help the Chicago Bulls (2-3) in their last game. Despite his good performance the Chicago Bulls lost111-98in Milwaukee to the Bucks. Young scored 14 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, passed 3 assists and added 2 blocks in 28 minutes. Young has relatively good stats this year 9.2ppg, 4.7rpg, 1.7apg and 1.1spg in 48 games.

#8. Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-94, graduated ’16, plays in China) couldn’t help Guangzhou Long-Lions in their game against Leopards in the Chinese CBA. Despite his very good performance last Tuesday He was the second best scorer with 18 points. Georges-Hunt also added 4 rebounds. This season Georges-Hunt has very high stats. He averages 23.2ppg, 6.1rpg, 3.2apg and 2.2spg. Georges-Hunt is a naturalized Virgin Islander.

Daniel Miller (6’11”-C-91, graduated ’14, currently in Japan) was the main contributor in a Sendai 89ers’ victory against the fifth-ranked Fukushima 72-65 in the Japanese B2 League in Sunday night’s game. Miller was MVP of the game. He had a double-double by scoring 23 points and getting 14 rebounds. Miller also added and 3 steals in 33 minutes. Miller has very impressive stats this year 15.1ppg, 10.8rpg, 4.4apg, 1.6bpg and 1.2spg in 36 games.

Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-95, graduated ’18, plays pro in Spain) couldn’t help RETAbet BB in their game against Gran Canaria in the Spanish Liga Endesa. Lammers recorded 6 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. His team was crushed by 38 points 92-54. This season Lammers averages 7.6ppg, 5.1rpg and 2.1bpg.

