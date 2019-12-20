Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

The Hall of Fame will reveal the full schedule of Enshrinement events on January 20, 2020. For the latest news and updates, follow @hoophall on Twitter and Instagram.

The Enshrinement ceremony will take place in Springfield, Mass., August 29, 2020. Tickets for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Enshrinement ceremony and various events surrounding the ceremony will be on-sale at a later date.

A press conference announcing the Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2020 will be held during NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for Friday, February 14th in Chicago, Illinois. The entire Class of 2020, including those selected by the direct elect committees, will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta, Georgia in early April.

Bosh was made the fourth overall pick in 2003 by Toronto in the NBA Draft and went on to earn two NBA titles with the Miami Heat. He is an 11-time NBA All-Star and also was a member of the USA bronze medal team at the 2006 World Championships.

A member of the Gold-medal-winning USA Basketball team at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, Bosh became part of Georgia Tech basketball’s return to national prominence in the mid-2000s. In his one season on The Flats, Bosh earned second-team All-ACC honors and was the scoring and rebounding leader for a Yellow Jacket team that advanced to the quarterfinals of the NIT. Though he entered the NBA Draft following his freshman year, he helped set the stage, along with future Tech Hall of Famers Jarrett Jack and B.J. Elder, for the Jackets’ run to the NCAA championship game in 2004. While at Tech, he was named the ACC Rookie of the Year and a Freshman All-America by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

THE FLATS – Former Georgia Tech star Chris Bosh is among a number of high-profile first-time nominees for The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame that were announced Thursday by the organization.

Truly an honor. My career ended earlier than expected and that hurt immensely. To come to this point being nominated for the Hall of Fame with my heroes is truly an amazing feeling. #HOF20 pic.twitter.com/I0dlBgnBoW

Georgia Tech Alumni in Pro Basketball

Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-91, graduated ’14, plays pro in Turkey) could not help Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul (1-1) in their game last Wednesday. Despite his very good performance the third-placed Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul (1-1) was defeated105-90on the road by the second-ranked Enisey in the group L of FIBA Europe Cup. Golden was the top scorer with 31 points. He also added 9 assists in 37 minutes. There are only four games left until the end of the FIBA Europe Cup Second Stage. So now every game will be critical. It’s Golden’s first season with the team. Golden has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 20.4ppg, 2.4rpg and 8.0apg.

Alade Aminu (6’10”-F/C-87, graduated ’09, plays in Poland) was not able to help Polski Cukier Torun (2-7) in their last game. Despite his very good performance Polski Cukier Torun was badly defeated121-102in Manresa by the higher-ranked (#3) La ICL. Aminu was the second best scorer with 19 points. He also added 4 rebounds. It was Polski Cukier Torun’s sixth consecutive loss in a row. Aminu has relatively good stats this year 11.9ppg, 7.4rpg and 1.9apg in 11 games he played so far.

Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-92, graduated ’16, currently in Greece), who plays in Greece was not able to secure a victory for PAOK (3-6) in their game last Tuesday. Despite his very good performance PAOK was defeated 89-80 at home by the higher-ranked Falco-Vulcano (#3). Smith was the top scorer with 31 points (went 6 for 6 at the free throw line) in 35 minutes. It’s Smith’s first season with the team. This year he has very high stats. Smith averages 18.6ppg, 1.7rpg and 2.2apg.

Zachery Peacock (6’8”-C-87, graduated ’10, plays pro in France) couldn’t help JL Bourg Basket (11-2) in their last game. Despite Peacock’s very good performance JL Bourg Basket lost85-70in Nanterre to the lower-ranked (#5) JSF Nanterre. He was the top scorer with 22 points. It’s Peacock’s fifth season with the team. Peacock has relatively good stats this year 13.7ppg, 4.4rpg and 2.1apg in 14 games.

Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-88, graduated ’07, plays in the NBA) led Chicago Bulls to an easy victory against the Atlanta Hawks (6-22) crushing them 136-102 in the NBA in Wednesday night’s game. Young scored 15 points, grabbed 9 boards, dished 6 assists and stole 3 balls in 33 minutes. The Chicago Bulls have rather weak 10-19 record this season. Young has relatively good stats this year 8.8ppg, 4.4rpg, 1.8apg and 1.1spg.

Jarrett Jack (6’3”-PG-83, graduated ’05, currently in the NBA G League) led Sioux Falls Skyforce to a 3-point victory over the Iowa Wolves 98-95 in the NBA G League last Saturday. He was MVP of the game. Jack scored 28 points (!!!), grabbed 5 rebounds and dished 5 assists. Jack has relatively good stats this year 14.0ppg, 2.4rpg and 4.1apg in eight games.

Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-98, graduated ’18, plays pro in the NBA) couldn’t help the Minnesota Timberwolves (10-15) in their game last Wednesday. Despite his good performance the Minnesota Timberwolves were defeated127-116in Salt Lake City by the Utah Jazz. Okogie scored 13 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in 31 minutes. Okogie has relatively good stats this season 8.8ppg, 4.9rpg and 1.5apg. He is a naturalized Nigerian.

Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-91, graduated ’10, plays in the NBA) couldn’t help the New Orleans Pelicans in their game against the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He scored 7 points, grabbed 9 boards, handed out 3 passes and blocked 3 shots. His team lost 101-108 in the NBA. Favors has relatively good stats this year 7.5ppg, 8.6rpg and 1.9apg in 13 games.

Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-95, graduated ’18, currently in Spain) contributed to a 2-point RETAbet BB’s victory against the closely-ranked Burgos 95-93 in the Spanish Liga Endesa last Saturday. He recorded 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks in 23 minutes. This season Lammers averages 7.0ppg, 4.9rpg and 1.6bpg.

Daniel Miller (6’11”-C-91, graduated ’14, plays pro in Japan) couldn’t help Sendai 89ers in their game against Gunma in the Japanese B2 League, despite his very good performance last Wednesday. Miller had a double-double by scoring 20 points and getting 15 rebounds. He also added 3 blocks. But his team lost 66-70. Miller has relatively good stats this year 14.8ppg, 11.3rpg, 4.5apg, 1.7bpg and 1.3spg in 26 games.

Other former Georgia Tech players who play in pro basketball:

James White (6’8”-F-93) signed for Ural Ekaterinburg in Russian Superleague 1

Iman Shumpert (6’5”-G-90) played for Brooklyn Nets in the NBA

Tony Akins (5’11”-G-80) signed for SK Knights in South Korean KBL

Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-94) signed for Guangzhou Long-Lions in Chinese CBA

Jeremis Smith (6’8”-F-86) played for Bigua in Uruguayan LUB

Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-G/F-91) signed for New Zealand Breakers in Australian NBL

Joshua Heath (6’2”-PG-94) signed for Stella Artois Leuven Bears in Belgian Euromillions League

Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-92) signed for Grand Rapids Drive in the NBA G League

Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-94) signed for Sentjur in Slovenian Liga Nova KBM

Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-F-94) signed for Final Spor in Turkish TBL

Avi Schafer (6’8”-C-98) signed for Shiga L-Stars in Japanese B1 League

Kammeon Holsey (6’8”-F-90) signed for NH Ostrava in Czech Republic NBL

Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-83) plays for Shinshu BW in Japanese B2 League

Evan Jester (6’7”-F-99) signed for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA

Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-93) signed for Bank of Taiwan in Taiwanese SBL

Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-88) signed for Muharraq in Bahrain Premier League

Dion Glover (6’5”-G-78) plays for Bivouac in the Big3

Will Bynum (6’0”-PG-83) plays for Bivouac in the Big3

Anthony Morrow (6’5”-G-85) plays for Bivouac in the Big3

Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-95) plays for Team Charlotte in the Eurobasket S.League

Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.