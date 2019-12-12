THE FLATS – Still mourning the passing of his mother, Derrick Favors returns to Pelicans … Iman Shumpert is released by Nets … That and more in this edition of the Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report.

Derrick Favors returned to New Orleans this week following the unexpected passing of his mother at the age of 55. Favors, who missed time earlier in the season with right knee soreness, was about to return from that when his mother died. He has averaged 8.3 points and 8.9 rebounds in nine games, not having suited up since Nov. 16. The Pelicans currently sit in 14th place in the Western Conference.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the best record of the teams that have former Yellow Jackets on their rosters, but even they have struggled in the past two weeks, dropping six straight games to fall to 10th place in the West. Second-year man Josh Okogie, Okogie has scored in double digits in three of his last five games since moving to the starting lineup. He is also making 56.3 percent of his three-point attempts over that five-game span, a streak he will try to maintain Friday at home against the Clippers.

Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young produced an all-around stat line against the Hawks on Wednesday with 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals. This was a breakout game of sorts for Young, who hadn’t replicated any of those numbers at all this season. His 32 minutes were a season high and his first cracking 30 all year, as he gathered the second unit late in the second quarter and sparked a 6-0 run that led to a 136-102 victory at the United Center.

Iman Shumpert, who won an NBA championship with Kyrie Irving in Cleveland, has helped the Brooklyn Nets win nine of 13 games, but the Nets confirmed to The Athletic that they are releasing the former Yellow Jacket, making room for Wilson Chandler to return from a 25-game suspension. Shumpert averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game in a reserve role.

In case you missed it, Marcus Georges-Hunt is playing professionally in China after signing with the Guangzhou Long-Lions in Chinese CBA. Jarrett Jack has returned to the NBA’s G League to play with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.