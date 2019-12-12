THE FLATS – Still mourning the passing of his mother, Derrick Favors returns to Pelicans … Iman Shumpert is released by Nets … That and more in this edition of the Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report.
Derrick Favors returned to New Orleans this week following the unexpected passing of his mother at the age of 55. Favors, who missed time earlier in the season with right knee soreness, was about to return from that when his mother died. He has averaged 8.3 points and 8.9 rebounds in nine games, not having suited up since Nov. 16. The Pelicans currently sit in 14th place in the Western Conference.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have the best record of the teams that have former Yellow Jackets on their rosters, but even they have struggled in the past two weeks, dropping six straight games to fall to 10th place in the West. Second-year man Josh Okogie, Okogie has scored in double digits in three of his last five games since moving to the starting lineup. He is also making 56.3 percent of his three-point attempts over that five-game span, a streak he will try to maintain Friday at home against the Clippers.
Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young produced an all-around stat line against the Hawks on Wednesday with 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals. This was a breakout game of sorts for Young, who hadn’t replicated any of those numbers at all this season. His 32 minutes were a season high and his first cracking 30 all year, as he gathered the second unit late in the second quarter and sparked a 6-0 run that led to a 136-102 victory at the United Center.
Iman Shumpert, who won an NBA championship with Kyrie Irving in Cleveland, has helped the Brooklyn Nets win nine of 13 games, but the Nets confirmed to The Athletic that they are releasing the former Yellow Jacket, making room for Wilson Chandler to return from a 25-game suspension. Shumpert averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game in a reserve role.
In case you missed it, Marcus Georges-Hunt is playing professionally in China after signing with the Guangzhou Long-Lions in Chinese CBA. Jarrett Jack has returned to the NBA’s G League to play with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
The @BrooklynNets are a first class organization from top to bottom. It was great to be with you guys even for the short stay! I’m around. https://t.co/EiqIFAQt3b
— Iman. (@imanshumpert) December 12, 2019
Gotta love the 🐶 in @imanshumpert
My dude takes defense with pride. That 2nd unit is a defensive problem for all teams.With Temple as a Point God at times,it's a nightmare for opposing teams.
DJ & JA working incredibly together is a 👹 bonus! #WeGoHard https://t.co/EUTQxIGOtA
— BK_Way_Leah (@BK_Way_Leah) December 11, 2019
JO would like all of you to know he is the third best golfer on the team 🏌🏿♂️ pic.twitter.com/OYq1cdHplA
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 6, 2019
GEORGIA TECH ALUMNI UPDATE
|PLAYER
|DATA
|STATS
|TEAM
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Number: 22
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
8.3 ppg
8.9 rpg
2.1 apg
62.1% FG
|Record: 6-19
Standing: 14th / 16.0 GB
Streak: L10
Last 10: 3-7
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
Number: 20
NBA Experience: 1 season
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
9.2 ppg
5.0 rpg
1.5 apg
43.7% FG
|Record: 10-14
Standing: 10th / 11.5 GB
Streak: L6
Last 10: 5-5
|IMAN SHUMPERT
Team: free agent
Number:
NBA Experience: 12 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-5, 212 lbs
4.2 ppg
2.6 rpg
0.9 apg
32.8% FG
|Record: 13-11
Standing: 7th / 8.5 GB
Streak: L1
Last 10: 6-4
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: Chicago Bulls
Number: 21
NBA Experience: 8 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
9.0 ppg
4.4 rpg
1.7 apg
41.1% FG
|Record: 9-17
Standing: 11th / 13.5 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 3-7
Other former Georgia Tech players who play pro basketball (courtesy of Eurobasket.com):
Alade Aminu (6’10”-F/C-87, graduated ’09, plays pro in Poland) led Polski Cukier Torun to a victory against the 14th-ranked GTK (4-8) 98-92 in the Polish EBL last Monday. He had a double-double by scoring 17 points and getting 11 rebounds. Aminu also added 4 assists, 2 blocks and 3 steals in 29 minutes. Polski Cukier Torun (10-1) is placed first in the EBL. It was his team’s fifth consecutive victory in a row. Aminu has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 15.1ppg, 7.0rpg, 1.8apg and 1.9spg in 11 games he played so far.
Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-91, graduated ’14, currently in Turkey) was the major contributor in a Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul’s victory against the closely-ranked Buyukcekmece (3-8) 96-81 in the Turkish BSL in Sunday night’s game. He scored 20 points, grabbed 4 rebounds and dished 8 assists in 26 minutes. Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul (2-9) is placed second from the bottom (#15) in the BSL. It was Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul’s first victory after three consecutive loses. Golden has very impressive stats this year 17.4ppg, 3.4rpg and 6.7apg in 11 games.
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-92, graduated ’16, plays pro in Greece) led his Greek team PAOK to a surprising victory over the second-ranked Telekom Baskets (4-3) 85-83 in the Basketball Champions League last Wednesday. Smith was MVP of the game. He recorded 22 points and added 3 assists. PAOK Thessaloniki (3-5) is placed eighth in the Basketball Champions League. It was his team’s third consecutive victory in a row. This season Smith has very high stats. He averages 17.0ppg, 1.8rpg and 2.4apg.
Zachery Peacock (6’8”-C-87, graduated ’10, currently in France), who plays in the French Jeep ELITE ProA was not able to secure a victory for JL Bourg Basket (10-2) in their last game on Saturday. Despite his good performance JL Bourg Basket was crushed101-73in Dijon by the lower-ranked JDA Dijon (#3). Peacock recorded 12 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Peacock has relatively good stats this season 13.1ppg, 4.5rpg and 2.3apg.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-F-94, graduated ’19, plays in Turkey) led Final Spor to a victory over the closely-ranked Balikesir 93-86 in the Turkish TBL (second division) on Wednesday night. He was MVP of the game. Gueye scored 27 points (!!!) and blocked 4 blocks. Gueye has relatively good stats this season 14.4ppg, 7.4rpg, 2.5bpg and 1.1spg.
Experienced Jarrett Jack (6’3”-PG-83, graduated ’05, currently in the NBA G League) couldn’t help the Sioux Falls Skyforce in their game against the Austin Spurs in the NBA G League, despite his very good performance on Friday night. He was the top scorer with 17 points. Jack also added 4 rebounds and 8 assists in 23 minutes. But his team lost 107-116 in the NBA G League. Jack has relatively good stats this year 11.5ppg, 1.5rpg and 5.5apg in four games.
Joshua Heath (6’2”-PG-94, graduated ’17, plays pro in Belgium) was the main contributor in a Stella Artois Leuven Bears’ victory against the closely-ranked Kangoeroes 73-63 in the Belgian Euromillions League last Friday. He was MVP of the game. Heath scored 17 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. This season Heath has very high stats. He averages 15.3ppg, 3.0rpg and 5.0apg.
Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:
James White (6’8”-F-93) signed for Ural Ekaterinburg in Russian Superleague 1
Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-88) played for Krka in Slovenian Liga Nova KBM
Iman Shumpert (6’5”-G-90) signed for Brooklyn Nets in the NBA
Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-91) signed for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-95) plays for RETAbet BB in Spanish Liga Endesa
Tony Akins (5’11”-G-80) signed for SK Knights in South Korean KBL
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-94) signed for Guangzhou Long-Lions in Chinese CBA
Jeremis Smith (6’8”-F-86) played for Bigua in Uruguayan LUB
Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-92) signed for Grand Rapids Drive in the NBA G League
Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-94) signed for Sentjur in Slovenian Liga Nova KBM
Daniel Miller (6’11”-C-91) plays for Sendai 89ers in Japanese B2 League
Avi Schafer (6’8”-C-98) signed for Shiga L-Stars in Japanese B1 League
Kammeon Holsey (6’8”-F-90) signed for NH Ostrava in Czech Republic NBL
Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-83) plays for Shinshu BW in Japanese B2 League
Evan Jester (6’7”-F-99) signed for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-93) signed for Bank of Taiwan in Taiwanese SBL
Dion Glover (6’5”-G-78) plays for Bivouac in the Big3
Will Bynum (6’0”-PG-83) plays for Bivouac in the Big3
Anthony Morrow (6’5”-G-85) plays for Bivouac in the Big3
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-95) plays for Team Charlotte in the Eurobasket S.League
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.