In case you missed it, Marcus Georges-Hunt is playing professionally in China after signing with the Guangzhou Long-Lions in Chinese CBA. Jarrett Jack has returned to the NBA’s G League to play with the Sioux Falls Skyforce .

Shumpert , who won an NBA championship with Kyrie Irving in Cleveland, is assuming a larger role for the Brooklyn Nets in the absence of the injured Irving since the Nets signed him Nov. 13 . He has averaged 4.7 points and a steal over 18 minutes per game while Brooklyn has gone 6-3 in Irving’s absence.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have the best record of the four teams that have former Yellow Jackets on their rosters, sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference at 10-9. Second-year man Josh Okogie , averaging 8.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game this season, missed Saturday’s game against Houston with a knee injury but played Sunday against Memphis.

Thaddeus Young is averaging 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds trying to lift the Chicago Bulls (7-14, 11 th place in the East) into playoff contention, but he has gotten more notice this week for his burgeoning shoe collection and the special room that he will have for them in the new house he is building in the Dallas-Fort Worth area .

Derrick Favors missed three games because of injury earlier this season, and left the team last week to return to his native Atlanta after his mother passed away at the age of 55. Favors, averaging 8.3 points and 8.9 rebounds this season, has rapidly become one of the most respected members of the Pelicans team .

THE FLATS – Derrick Favors misses time with Pelicans after his mother passes away … Thaddeus Young has a very large shoe collection … Iman Shumpert filling key role for the Nets … That and more in this edition of the Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report.

@bellandre49 just lil a heat not much although I ain’t made it to one of closets yet pic.twitter.com/ffYIguzUwr

Other former Georgia Tech players who play pro basketball (courtesy of Eurobasket.com):

Alade Aminu (6’10”-F/C-87, graduated ’09, plays pro in Poland) was the major contributor in a Polski Cukier Torun’s victory against the closely-ranked Trefl (6-4) 80-63 in the Polish EBL last Saturday. He had a double-double by scoring 19 points and getting 11 rebounds. Aminu also added 3 assists and 2 blocks in 35 minutes. Polski Cukier Torun (1-7) is placed tenth in the EBL. But this is still an early stage of the season and everything may happen. It’s Aminu’s first year with the team. He has relatively good stats this season 14.9ppg, 6.6rpg, 1.6apg and 1.8spg in 10 games he played so far.

Zachery Peacock (6’8”-C-87, graduated ’10, plays in France) led JL Bourg Basket to a victory over the closely-ranked Chalon/Saor (6-5) 79-64 in the French Jeep ELITE ProA on Saturday night. Peacock was MVP of the game. He recorded a double-double by scoring 23 points and getting 10 rebounds. JL Bourg Basket (8-2) is placed third in the Jeep ELITE ProA. But the season just started, so everything may happen. It’s Peacock’s fifth year with the team. Peacock has relatively good stats this season 13.5ppg, 4.7rpg and 2.4apg.

Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-91, graduated ’14, currently in Turkey) was the main contributor in a Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul’s victory against the fourth-ranked Sibiu 80-71 in the FIBA Europe Cup in Wednesday night’s game. Golden was MVP of the game. He scored 20 points and added 3 passes in 23 minutes. Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbulis placed second in group L. It’s Golden’s first season with the team. Golden has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 21.3ppg, 2.7rpg and 7.7apg in six games.

Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-98, graduated ’18, plays pro in the NBA) contributed to a Minnesota Timberwolves’ victory against the San Antonio Spurs (7-14) 113-101 in the NBA last Wednesday. He recorded 11 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. The Minnesota Timberwolves have 10-9 record this season. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen. Okogie has relatively good stats this season 8.5ppg, 5.3rpg, 1.9apg and 1.1spg. He is a naturalized Nigerian.

Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-F-94, graduated ’19, plays in Turkey) could not help Final Spor (4-4) in their last game. Despite his very good performance Final Spor was edged95-94on the road by the higher-ranked (#7) Konyaspor. Gueye had a double-double by scoring 23 points and getting 10 rebounds. He also added 4 blocks in 33 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only Gueye’s first season in pro basketball. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen. It’s Gueye’s first year with the team. He has relatively good stats this season 12.4ppg, 7.8rpg, 2.4bpg and 1.3spg in eight games.

Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-95, graduated ’18, currently in Spain), who plays in the Spanish Liga Endesa was not able to help RETAbet BB (5-6) in their last game on Sunday. Despite Lammers’ good performance RETAbet BB was defeated97-86in Badalona by the higher-ranked Joventut (#5). He scored 10 points, grabbed 5 rebounds and made 4 blocks. This season Lammers averages 6.8ppg, 4.7rpg and 1.5bpg.

Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-88, graduated ’07, plays pro in the NBA) was not able to secure a victory for the Chicago Bulls in their game against the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA. Young scored 5 points and grabbed 9 rebounds in 21 minutes. His team lost 103-107 in the NBA. He has relatively good stats this year 8.8ppg, 4.5rpg and 1.6apg in 21 games.

Iman Shumpert (6’5”-G-90, graduated ’11, plays in the NBA) helped Brooklyn Nets win their game against the Boston Celtics 112-107 in the NBA on Friday night. Shumpert scored 9 points. This season he averages 4.7ppg and 2.4rpg.

Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-92, graduated ’16, currently in Greece) couldn’t help one of league’s weakest teams PAOK in their game against Panionios in the Greek A1. Smith scored 8 points and added 4 assists in 35 minutes. His team lost 87-97. He has very impressive stats this year 16.2ppg, 2.1rpg, 1.9apg and 1.2spg in nine games.

Experienced Jarrett Jack (6’3”-PG-83, graduated ’05, plays pro in the NBA G League) couldn’t help the Sioux Falls Skyforce (5-6) in their last game on Wednesday. Despite his very good performance the Sioux Falls Skyforce (#3) was edged 106-104 in Frisco by the Texas Legends. Jack was the second best scorer with 15 points. He also added 5 passes. This season Jack averages 9.7ppg and 4.7apg.

Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:

James White (6’8”-F-93) signed for Ural Ekaterinburg in Russian Superleague 1

Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-88) played for Krka in Slovenian Liga Nova KBM

Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-91) signed for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA

Tony Akins (5’11”-G-80) signed for SK Knights in South Korean KBL

Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-94) signed for Guangzhou Long-Lions in Chinese CBA

Jeremis Smith (6’8”-F-86) played for Bigua in Uruguayan LUB

Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-G/F-91) signed for New Zealand Breakers in Australian NBL

Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-92) signed for Grand Rapids Drive in the NBA G League

Joshua Heath (6’2”-PG-94) signed for Stella Artois Leuven Bears in Belgian Euromillions League

Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-94) signed for Sentjur in Slovenian Liga Nova KBM

Daniel Miller (6’11”-C-91) plays for Sendai 89ers in Japanese B2 League

Avi Schafer (6’8”-C-98) signed for Shiga L-Stars in Japanese B1 League

Kammeon Holsey (6’8”-F-90) signed for NH Ostrava in Czech Republic NBL

Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-83) plays for Shinshu BW in Japanese B2 League

Evan Jester (6’7”-F-99) signed for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA

Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-93) signed for Bank of Taiwan in Taiwanese SBL

Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-95) plays for Team Charlotte in the Eurobasket S.League

Jason Collier (7’0”-F/C-77) signed for BIBT Great Whites in Bahamas NPBA

Dion Glover (6’5”-G-78) plays for Bivouac in the Big3

Will Bynum (6’0”-PG-83) plays for Bivouac in the Big3

Anthony Morrow (6’5”-G-85) plays for Bivouac in the Big3

Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.