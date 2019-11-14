Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Twenty years ago Wednesday, Mark Price’s No. 25 jersey was hung in the rafters at the Quicken Loan Center in Cleveland, where the legendary Tech guard spent nine of his 12 NBA seasons after an All-American career at Georgia Tech. where his number is also retired. The Cavaliers honored their star as part of their 50-year anniversary season.

Josh Okogie continues to give the Minnesota Timberwolves a shot of energy when he comes into games. In a 125-119 victory over Golden State a week ago, Okogie give the Wolves a 115-113 lead in overtime, a rebound putback to give them a 118-116 lead, a steal and a tough rebound with the Wolves up four and 1:10 to play. Okogie finished the night with 14 points on 5 of 10 shooting, seven rebounds and two steals.

After missing three games with an injury, Derrick Favors has gotten back into top form the last two games with the New Orleans Pelicans, posting a pair of double-doubles as the Pelicans split games against Charlotte and Houston. He went for 10 points and 10 rebounds in a win over the Hornets, and 13 and 12 in a loss to the Rockets.

Thaddeus Young , signed to give a youthful Chicago Bulls team veteran leadership, has averaged 10 points and four rebounds per game in 22.8 minutes per game for the 4-7 Bulls, coming off the bench in all 11 games. He has scoffed in double digits five times and has hit 46.5 percent of his shots from the floor.

The 29-year-old guard is filling the roster spot vacated by the suspension of Wilson Chandler for 25 games, and Chris Levert became sidelined with a right thumb sprain. Shumpert has played 446 games in his NBA career, averaging 7.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal per game. Noted more for his defense, he has often guarded the opponent’s top wing player. He was credited for helping a young Sacramento Kings team mature during the year-and-a-half he spent in Sacramento prior to his mid-season trade to the Rockets last season.

Shumpert , who has played eight seasons in the NBA for New York, Cleveland, Sacramento and Houston, helped the Cavaliers to the NBA championship in 2016. He finished last season with the Rockets but was not picked up on the off-season, and now returns to New York, where he began his career as a first-round draft pick of the Knicks.

Alade Aminu (6’10”-F/C-87, graduated ’09, plays pro in Poland) could not help Polski Cukier Torun (1-3) in their last game. Despite his good performance Polski Cukier Torun was badly defeated113-95on the road by the higher-ranked (#3) Sassari. Aminu had a double-double by scoring 13 points and getting 11 rebounds in 30 minutes. It’s Aminu’s first season with the team. This year he averages 8.8ppg, 8.0rpg and 1.3apg in six games he played so far.

Daniel Miller (6’11”-C-91, graduated ’14, plays in Japan) led Sendai 89ers to a 3-point victory over the second-ranked Kagawa FA (9-4) 97-94 in the Japanese B2 League on Tuesday night. Miller was MVP of the game. He recorded a double-double by scoring 30 points and getting 19 rebounds. Miller also added 8 assists, 5 blocks and 3 steals. It was the game of the round between two top 3 ranked teams in group East. Sendai 89ers (10-5) are placed second. But this is still an early stage of the season and everything may happen. Miller has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 15.7ppg, 11.5rpg, 5.3apg, 1.7bpg and 1.2spg.

James White (6’8”-F-93, graduated ’16, currently in Russia) was not able to help Ural Ekaterinburg in their game against CSKA Moscow 2nd team (2-3) in the Russian Superleague 1 (second division), despite his good performance in Tuesday night’s game. He scored 12 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and made 2 blocks in 34 minutes. But Ural Ekaterinburg lost92-85in Moscow to the higher-ranked (#11) CSKA 2nd team. But the season just started, so everything may happen. White has very impressive stats this year 16.8ppg, 9.3rpg and 2.3apg in four games.

Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-91, graduated ’14, plays pro in Turkey) was the major contributor in a 2-point Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul’s victory against the closely-ranked Sibiu (0-3) 83-81 in the FIBA Europe Cup last Wednesday. Golden recorded a double-double by scoring 15 points and making 13 passes. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul (2-1) is placed second in the FIBA Europe Cup. There are only three games left until the end of the FIBA Europe Cup Regular Season. So now every game will be critical. This season Golden has very high stats. He averages 18.0ppg, 3.0rpg, 10.0apg and 1.3spg.

Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-G/F-91, graduated ’12, plays in Australia) was not able to secure a victory for New Zealand Breakers (2-5) in their game against United (4-4) in the Australian NBL, despite his very good performance in Thursday night’s game. He was the top scorer with 26 points. Rice Jr. also added 3 assists (made all of his twelve free throws !!!) in a mere 18 minutes. It was his first game for New Zealand Breakers this season. But New Zealand Breakers were edged104-101in Melbourne by the higher-ranked (#5) United. But the season is still in its first stage and everything can happen.

Zachery Peacock (6’8”-C-87, graduated ’10, currently in France) contributed to an easy victory against the 16th-ranked Le Portel 90-74 in the French Jeep ELITE ProA in Friday night’s game. He recorded 9 points and added 4 assists. Peacock has relatively good stats this season 14.4ppg, 3.9rpg and 2.3apg.

Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-88, graduated ’07, plays pro in the NBA) couldn’t help the Chicago Bulls in their game against the Indiana Pacers in the NBA, despite his good performance in Sunday night’s game. Young recorded 12 points and had 3 steals in 26 minutes. But his team lost 95-108 in the NBA. Young has relatively good stats this year 9.9ppg, 3.6rpg, 1.4apg and 1.2spg in nine games.

Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-95, graduated ’18, plays in Spain) couldn’t help RETAbet BB in their game against La ICL Manresa in the Spanish Liga Endesa. He recorded 7 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. His team was defeated 101-97. This season Lammers averages 6.4ppg and 5.0rpg.

Joshua Heath (6’2”-PG-94, graduated ’17, plays pro in Belgium) led Stella Artois Leuven Bears to an easy victory against the third-ranked Belfius Mons-Hainaut 99-82 in the Belgian Euromillions League last Saturday. He recorded a double-double by scoring 15 points and making 14 passes. Heath has relatively good stats this season 14.7ppg, 3.0rpg and 6.7apg.

Tony Akins (5’11”-G-80) signed for SK Knights in South Korean KBL

Jeremis Smith (6’8”-F-86) played for Bigua in Uruguayan LUB

Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-92) signed for PAOK in Greek A1

Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-88) played for Krka in Slovenian Liga Nova KBM

Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-92) signed for Grand Rapids Drive in the NBA G League

Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-94) signed for Sentjur in Slovenian Liga Nova KBM

Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-F-94) signed for Final Spor in Turkish TBL

Avi Schafer (6’8”-C-98) signed for Shiga L-Stars in Japanese B1 League

Kammeon Holsey (6’8”-F-90) signed for NH Ostrava in Czech Republic NBL

Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-83) plays for Shinshu BW in Japanese B2 League

Evan Jester (6’7”-F-99) signed for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA

Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-93) signed for Bank of Taiwan in Taiwanese SBL

Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-95) plays for Team Charlotte in the Eurobasket S.League

Dion Glover (6’5”-G-78) plays for Bivouac in the Big3

Will Bynum (6’0”-PG-83) plays for Bivouac in the Big3

Anthony Morrow (6’5”-G-85) plays for Bivouac in the Big3

