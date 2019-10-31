Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

In case you missed it, over the summer the New Orleans Pelicans made a big move to upgrade their front line, acquiring a big man who dominated the Atlantic Coast Conference in his one season — winning conference Freshman of the Year and helping his Georgia Tech team to an NCAA Tournament berth. Of course, they also brought in Zion Williamson, but the Pelicans’ acquisition of former Yellow Jackets center/forward Derrick Favors is already paying off. Favors has started and, in the opener, grabbed seven rebounds, scored six points on 3-for-6 shooting, and had two assists and a blocked shot in just under 21 minutes in the season-opener at defending champion Toronto. He followed that up by going for 16 point on 8-for-10 shooting with seven boards in the team’s home opener. He’s basically been the consummate professional and a veteran presence on the court, in addition to serving as a role model and mentor for Williamson. Favors’ professionalism and production should not surprise. In his lone season on the Flats, the former McDonald’s All-American stepped right in, earning 2009-10 ACC Rookie of the Year and made the ACC All-Freshman team, finishing second in the conference in field goal percentage (.613) and blocked shots (74, 2.1 bpg), third in offensive rebounding (108) and defensive rebounding (195) — he was fourth in total boards (303, 8.4 rpg). He also made the 2010 All-ACC Tournament first team, averaging 17.0 points and 9.8 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets recorded a four-point win over North Carolina, a five-point win over No. 19 Maryland and a three-point decision over NC State before falling by four in the championship game to Duke. The New Jersey Nets selected Favors with the third overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, but at that season’s trade deadline, sent him to the Utah Jazz as part of a blockbuster trade despite Favors being on his way to earning NBA All-Rookie second team honors. Over the next eight seasons, Favors became a solid foundation piece for the Jazz as they built up to a team that, over the past three seasons, won 50 games twice. On July 7, eight days before his 28th birthday and a year and a day after he re-signed with Utah, the Jazz traded Favors to New Orleans. The Pelicans saw in him the kind of veteran leader every team craves, and especially one breaking in a potential generational talent like Williamson. Of course, the South Atlanta native believes the move back to the South also will prove beneficial for him. He’s fired up for the upcoming season with the up-and-coming Pelicans. Favors took a few minutes to chat with Ramblinwreck.com prior to a preseason game with the Atlanta Hawks about moving back home, moving Williamson forward, and moving the Pelicans up in the hotly contested Western Conference. (story continues below)

RW.com: How special is it for you returning to Atlanta to play? Favors: “It always feels good, especially with a new team. I’m excited to be here.” RW.com: What do you like about this new team? Favors: “Just the youth on the team, a lot of young guys, a lot of exciting young guys. It should be a fun season, a fun experience, something different for me after being in Utah all those years. So just something different, and I’m excited for the opportunity.” RW.com: What’s the best part of coming back closer to home? Favors: “Being closer, my family can come see me play, they can stay up and watch games now. There are a lot of positives, and I’m excited about it.” RW.com: The first trade is always hard. How was this trade different than the one from New Jersey to Utah? What was your first reaction to finding out about it? Favors: “I was excited. Obviously, just moving closer to home, being with a new group, bringing new energy. Sometimes change is good. I’m happy to be here.” RW.com: You’re in your 11th NBA season and being counted on to show Zion Williamson the ropes. What have you seen in him so far? Favors: “He’s a coachable guy, he listens, he’s always asking for advice, he’s always ready to play, always ready to work. So I think as he gets more experience he’ll be good.” RW.com: In what ways are you still improving your game? Favors: “Just getting more opportunity offensively, being more impactful in the games and playing my game so the team can get better.” RW.com: Everyone talks about New Orleans losing Anthony Davis, but the team brought in a lot of talent. How do you see the team’s potential? Favors: “I think a lot of guys here are ready to prove themselves, younger guys, older guys just want to prove themselves, not coming here trying to be like somebody else or anything. Just trying to come here and trying to build something special here.” RW.com: What’s the one thing you’re most excited about in being in New Orleans? Favors: “Really just being close to home (smiles). It’s like an hour flight. My family can come see me play, a new city, being back down South, there are a lot of positives.”