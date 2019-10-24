Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Okogie scored 11 points with three rebounds in the Timberwolves’ 127-126 opening win over Brooklyn, but it was his defensive stand on Kyrie Irving , who scored 50 points in the game, on the Nets’ final possession of the game that drew raves.

Favors, nursing a hamstring injury suffered in the preseason, started and scored the first two points for his team in the Pelicans’ season-opening 130-122 loss to defending NBA champion Toronto, finishing with six points in 20 minutes.

“They’ve demonstrated an ability to put the team above themselves and the ability to communicate with their teammates in a positive way,” Boylen said. “I haven’t felt they’re worried about getting liked. They’re worried about getting it right. Something we talk about here is leadership over likership. And I think they have a great feel of that.”

Young was a respected leader with the Pacers, and already has earned that in Chicago, having been selected one of the team’s captains by his teammates. In a players’ only vote administered by coach Jim Boylen, Young and Otto Porter Jr. will be captains for the Bulls. Young, a 12-year veteran, long has commanded respect as the consummate teammate. Porter arrived from the Wizards last season and is in his seventh season.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech begins the season with three alumni on NBA rosters, two of them with new teams. After a stellar rookie campaign, Josh Okogie begins his second season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Derrick Favor s begins his first season with the New Orleans Pelicans after nine seasons in Utah, and Thaddeus Young moves from Indiana to the Chicago Bulls.

Top Performers Among the Jackets Last Week

Zachery Peacock (6’8”-C-87, graduated ’10, plays pro in France) could not help JL Bourg Basket (4-1) in their last game. Despite his very good performance JL Bourg Basket lost88-78on the road to the lower-ranked (#9) Levallois. Peacock was the top scorer with 20 points. He also added 4 rebounds and made 2 blocks in 28 minutes. But this is still an early stage of the season and everything may happen. It’s Peacock’s fifth year with the team. Peacock has relatively good stats this season 14.8ppg, 4.4rpg and 2.4apg in five games he played so far.

Alade Aminu (6’10”-F/C-87, graduated ’09, plays in Poland) led Polski Cukier Torun to an easy victory against the 13th-ranked HydroTruck Radom (1-3) crushing them 86-53 in the Polish EBL on Sunday night. Aminu recorded 16 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Polski Cukier Torun (4-0) is placed second in the EBL. So far his team won all four games in the Regular Season. But the season just started, so everything may happen. It’s Aminu’s first year with the team. He has relatively good stats this season 12.0ppg and 4.3rpg.

Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-88, graduated ’10, currently in Slovenia) led his Slovenian team Krka to a 2-point victory against the eighth-ranked Crvena Zvezda (1-2) 79-77 in the ABA League in Sunday night’s game. Lawal scored 14 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in a mere 17 minutes. Krka Novo Mesto (2-1) is placed fourth in the ABA League. But the season is still in it’s first stage and everything can happen. This year Lawal averages 10.0ppg and 4.3rpg in three games. He is a naturalized Nigerian.

Daniel Miller (6’11”-C-91, graduated ’14, plays pro in Japan) was the major contributor in a Sendai 89ers’ victory against the fifth-ranked Bambitious Nara (2-9) 78-62 in the Japanese B2 League last Saturday. He recorded a double-double by scoring 20 points and getting 13 rebounds. Miller also added 5 assists and 3 blocks. Sendai 89ers (7-4) are placed second in East group. But there are still lots of games to play and it’s a long way to go. Miller has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 15.4ppg, 10.4rpg, 4.9apg and 1.7bpg.

Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-92, graduated ’16, plays in Greece) was not able to help PAOK (1-1) in their last game. Despite his good performance PAOK was badly defeated104-88at home by the lower-ranked (#12) Panathinaikos. Smith recorded 12 points in a mere 17 minutes. It’s Smith’s first season with the team. He has very impressive stats this year 20.5ppg, 2.0rpg and 1.3spg in four games.

Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-F-94, graduated ’19, currently in Turkey) was not able to secure a victory for Final Spor in their game against Bandirma Kirmizi in the Turkish TBL (second division). Despite his very good performance in Sunday night’s game He scored 13 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and made 3 blocks. Gueye has relatively good stats this season 12.5ppg, 7.5rpg, 2.5bpg and 3.0spg.

Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-95, graduated ’18, plays pro in Spain) couldn’t help RETAbet BB in their game against Zaragoza in the Spanish Liga Endesa. He cannot count it as his best performance. Lammers scored only 3 points in 16 minutes. His team was crushed by 23 points 84-61. This year he averages 6.4ppg, 4.4rpg and 1.4bpg in five games.

Experienced Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-83, graduated ’05, plays in Japan) led Shinshu BW to an easy victory against the sixth-ranked Koshigaya Alphas crushing them 92-63 in the Japanese B2 League on Wednesday night. He scored 13 points, had 4 boards, passed 5 assists and added 4 steals. This season McHenry has very high stats. He averages 16.5ppg, 8.0rpg, 6.5apg and 1.5spg.

Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-91, graduated ’14, currently in Turkey) couldn’t help Bahcesehir Koleji Istanbul in their game against Fenerbahce in the Turkish BSL. He recorded 7 points and added 5 passes in 25 minutes. His team lost 60-74. Golden has relatively good stats this year 15.0ppg, 2.8rpg and 8.5apg in four games.

Kammeon Holsey (6’8”-F-90, graduated ’14, plays pro in Czech Republic) led NH Ostrava to a victory against the closely-ranked BK Kolin 89-82 in the Czech Republic NBL last Saturday. Holsey recorded 12 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. It was his first game for NH Ostrava this season.

Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:

James White (6’8”-F-93) signed for Ural Ekaterinburg in Russian Superleague 1

Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-98) plays for Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA

Iman Shumpert (6’5”-G-90) played for Houston Rockets in the NBA

Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-91) signed for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA

Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-88) signed for Chicago Bulls in the NBA

Tony Akins (5’11”-G-80) signed for SK Knights in South Korean KBL

Jeremis Smith (6’8”-F-86) played for Bigua in Uruguayan LUB

Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-G/F-91) plays for Halcones de Ciudad Obregon in Mexican CIBACOPA

Jarrett Jack (6’3”-PG-83) played for Sioux Falls Skyforce in the NBA G League

Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-94) signed for Sentjur in Slovenian Liga Nova KBM

Avi Schafer (6’8”-C-98) signed for Shiga L-Stars in Japanese B1 League

Joshua Heath (6’2”-PG-94) signed for Stella Artois Leuven Bears in Belgian Euromillions League

Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-93) signed for Bank of Taiwan in Taiwanese SBL

Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-92) plays for Team Minnesota in the Eurobasket S.League

Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-95) plays for Team Charlotte in the Eurobasket S.League

Dion Glover (6’5”-G-78) plays for Bivouac in the Big3

Will Bynum (6’0”-PG-83) plays for Bivouac in the Big3

Anthony Morrow (6’5”-G-85) plays for Bivouac in the Big3

Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.