Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS — Derrick Favors, Iman Shumpert and Thaddeus Young begin the offseason in contract limbo … Chris Bosh and Favors have some fun on Jimmy Kimmel Live … Anthony Morrow and Will Bynum join Dion Glover in the Big3 summer league … more in the Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.

On Favors, the JNotes Fansided site reports: “Favors has seemingly been on the trade block nearly every year of the past few and many thought he’d be long gone in last summer’s free agency. Instead, the Jazz have held onto Favors and even brought him back last season with a two-year contract with the final year being a team option. Every time the Jazz have opted to stick with Favors, he’s rewarded them with solid play and big moments. Make no mistake, keeping Derrick has been well worth the money as he’s helped the Jazz be a better team on several occasions.”

On Young, the site Clutch Points cites ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who said that the Pacers are interested in re-signing him. In Young’s case, however, Indiana would only bring him back “at the right price.” Young made 13.8 million in this third year with the Pacers. Young started in 81 games for Indiana, averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.

On Shumpert, the Houston Chronicle reports “In 20 regular-season games with the Rockets, he averaged 4.6 points, making 34.7 percent of his shots and 29.6 percent of his 3s and without the defensive play he had displayed previously in his career or would in the postseason … The Rockets will have Bird rights to sign Shumpert. If they are to have trouble bringing back or landing other reserves when limited to their mid-level exception and minimum contracts, they could have much more flexibility to sign Shumpert.”

Three former Yellow Jackets set to take the court this summer are 2004 Final Four star Will Bynum, four-year sharpshooter Anthony Morrow and star guard Dion Glover, who joined the Big3 with one of the summer league’s four new teams, Bivouac. Bynum and Morrow are new to the 3-on-3 league, while Glover, who coaches in the G League, played the last two seasons with the Trilogy team.

The Big3’s nine-weekend schedule begins June 22 and includes a July 7 stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and CBS Sports Network has signed on as the league’s new television partner.