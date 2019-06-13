Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS — Derrick Favors, Iman Shumpert and Thaddeus Young begin the offseason in contract limbo … Chris Bosh and Favors have some fun on Jimmy Kimmel Live … Anthony Morrow and Will Bynum join Dion Glover in the Big3 summer league … more in the Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
On Favors, the JNotes Fansided site reports: “Favors has seemingly been on the trade block nearly every year of the past few and many thought he’d be long gone in last summer’s free agency. Instead, the Jazz have held onto Favors and even brought him back last season with a two-year contract with the final year being a team option. Every time the Jazz have opted to stick with Favors, he’s rewarded them with solid play and big moments. Make no mistake, keeping Derrick has been well worth the money as he’s helped the Jazz be a better team on several occasions.”
On Young, the site Clutch Points cites ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, who said that the Pacers are interested in re-signing him. In Young’s case, however, Indiana would only bring him back “at the right price.” Young made 13.8 million in this third year with the Pacers. Young started in 81 games for Indiana, averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.
On Shumpert, the Houston Chronicle reports “In 20 regular-season games with the Rockets, he averaged 4.6 points, making 34.7 percent of his shots and 29.6 percent of his 3s and without the defensive play he had displayed previously in his career or would in the postseason … The Rockets will have Bird rights to sign Shumpert. If they are to have trouble bringing back or landing other reserves when limited to their mid-level exception and minimum contracts, they could have much more flexibility to sign Shumpert.”
Three former Yellow Jackets set to take the court this summer are 2004 Final Four star Will Bynum, four-year sharpshooter Anthony Morrow and star guard Dion Glover, who joined the Big3 with one of the summer league’s four new teams, Bivouac. Bynum and Morrow are new to the 3-on-3 league, while Glover, who coaches in the G League, played the last two seasons with the Trilogy team.
The Big3’s nine-weekend schedule begins June 22 and includes a July 7 stop at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and CBS Sports Network has signed on as the league’s new television partner.
BIVOUAC 🐜🐜🐜 pic.twitter.com/veOx3CBOb8
— BIG3 (@thebig3) May 7, 2019
The June 8 edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live’s “College Knowledge” segment featured a trivial battle between UCLA and Georgia Tech, with Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine and New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jrue Holiday representing the Bruins, and Utah Jazz big man Derrick Favors and retired two-time NBA champ Chris Bosh repping the Yellow Jackets.
LaVine played for UCLA for only one year (2013-14 season), and did not exactly have an iconic one-and-done season, averaging just 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 37 contests. Similarly, Holiday himself was not the standout performer for the Bruins in his single season (2008-09), putting up 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 35 games.
Bosh already showed glimpses of his dominance during his single year (2002-03) with Georgia Tech, averaging 15.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 31 minutes per contest. The same can be said for Favors who played his one year in college during the 2009-10 season. The 6-foot-10 forward/center logged 12.4 rebounds, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 36 appearances for the Yellow Jackets.
|PLAYER
|SEASON STATS
|TEAM RECORD
| DERRICK FAVORS, F
Utah Jazz
Number:15
NBA Experience: 8 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: ACTIVE
| 11.8 ppg
7.4 rpg
1.4 bpg
58.6 FG%
| 50-32 overall
5th – 7 GB
Streak: L 1
Last 10: 8-2
| MARCUS GEORGES-HUNT, F
Maine Red Claws (G League)
Number:13
NBA Experience: 1 season
Years at Georgia Tech: 2012-16
Hometown: College Park, Ga.
Status: ACTIVE
| 13.1 ppg
4.6 rpg
1.7 apg
43.8 FG%
| 19-31 overall
13th – 15 GB
L 2
Last 10: 2-8
| JARRETT JACK, G
Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League)
Number:6
NBA Experience: 13 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2003-05
Hometown: Fort Washington, MD
Status: ACTIVE
| 21.0 ppg
5.0 rpg
6.0 apg
52.9 FG%
| 24-26 overall
8th – 10 GB
Streak: L 1
Last 10: 1-9
| JOSH OKOGIE, G
Minnesota Timberwolves
Number:20
NBA Experience: Rookie
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: ACTIVE
| 7.7 ppg
2.9 rpg
1.2 apg
38.6 FG%
| 36-46 overall
11th – 21 GB
Streak: L 3
Last 10: 4-6
| IMAN SHUMPERT, G
Houston Rockets
Number:9
NBA Experience: 7 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2008-11
Hometown: Oak Park, Ill.
Status: ACTIVE
| 7.5 ppg
3.0 rpg
1.8 apg
37.4 FG%
| 53-29 overall
4th – 4 GB
Streak: L 1
Last 10: 8-2
| THADDEUS YOUNG, F
Indiana Pacers
Number:21
NBA Experience: 11 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: ACTIVE
| 12.6 ppg
6.5 rpg
2.5 apg
52.7 FG%
| 48-34 overall
5th – 12 GB
Streak: W 1
Last 10: 4-6
Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-93, graduated ’16, plays pro in Argentina) led Ferro to a 3-point victory over the closely-ranked Comunicaciones (23-15) 72-69 in the Argentinian La Liga last Friday. He was MVP of the game. Mitchell had a double-double by scoring 19 points and getting 10 rebounds in 32 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his third season in pro basketball. Ferrocarril Oeste (25-13) is placed second in the La Liga. Mitchell has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 15.9ppg, 9.0rpg and 1.6apg in 46 games he played so far.
Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-G/F-91, graduated ’12, plays in Mexico) was the major contributor in a 2-point Halcones de Ciudad Obregon‘s victory against the seventh-ranked Pioneros Los Mochis (15-18) 101-99 in the Mexican CIBACOPA on Saturday night. He recorded a double-double by scoring 27 points and getting 12 rebounds. Rice Jr. also added 9 assists, 2 blocks and 3 steals. Halcones de Ciudad Obregon (21-13) is placed second in the CIBACOPA. It was his team’s fourth consecutive victory in a row. The Regular Season already ended. This season Rice Jr. has very high stats. He averages 23.9ppg, 7.5rpg, 5.2apg and 1.9spg.
Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-88, graduated ’10, currently in Philippines) led Meralco Bolts to a victory over the ninth-ranked Phoenix (1-3) 101-95 in the Filipino PBA in Friday night’s game. He was MVP of the game. Lawal had a double-double by scoring 28 points and getting 26 rebounds. He also added 3 blocks in 39 minutes. Meralco Bolts (3-3) are placed fifth in the PBA. Lawal has very impressive stats this year 28.5ppg, 22.0rpg, 1.3apg and 1.2spg in six games. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-95, graduated ’19, plays pro in the Eurobasket Summer League) could not help the Team France (0-3) in their last game on Monday. Despite Alston’s very good performance the Team France (#6) was crushed 83-53 in a derby game by the Team Ireland. He was the top scorer with 16 points. Alston also added 4 rebounds. The Regular Season already ended in the Eurobasket Summer League. This season Alston averages 9.3ppg, 4.7rpg and 1.7apg. He is a former Eurobasket Summer League player, which is considered top international summer league in the market.
Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:
Avi Schafer (6’8”-C-98) plays for Toyota Alvark Tokyo in Japanese B League
Zachery Peacock (6’8”-C-87) plays for JL Bourg Basket in French Jeep ELITE ProA
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-98) plays for Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA
Iman Shumpert (6’5”-G-90) plays for Houston Rockets in the NBA
Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-91) plays for Utah Jazz in the NBA
Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-88) plays for Indiana Pacers in the NBA
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-95) plays for RETAbet BB in Spanish LEB Gold
Jeremis Smith (6’8”-F-86) plays for Bigua in Uruguayan LUB
Alade Aminu (6’10”-F/C-87) plays for Hapoel SP Tel-Aviv in Israeli Winner League
Trae Golden (6’3”-G-91) plays for Avtodor in Russian VTB
Tony Akins (5’11”-G-80) plays for KCC Egis in South Korean KBL
Will Bynum (6’0”-PG-83) played for Yesilgiresun Belediye in Turkish Folded few months ago
Jarrett Jack (6’3”-PG-83) plays for Sioux Falls Skyforce in the NBA G League
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-94) played for Maine Red Claws in the NBA G League last year
Kammeon Holsey (6’8”-F-90) played for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala last year
Stephon Marbury (6’2”-G-77) played for Beijing Dragons in Chinese CBA last year
Daniel Miller (6’11”-C-91) plays for Sendai 89ers in Japanese B2 League
Quinton Stephens (6’9”-F-95) plays for Leyma Basquet Coruna in Spanish LEB Gold
Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-83) plays for Shinshu BW in Japanese B2 League
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-92) plays for Orasi RAV in Italian Serie A2
Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-94) plays for Contern in Luxembourg N2
Lewis Clinch (6’3”-G-87) plays for Grindavik in Icelandic Dominos League
Keith Jones (6’2”-G) played for Southwest Warriors in the ABA last year
James White (6’8”-F-93) plays for San Lazaro in Dominican Rep. TBS
Joshua Heath (5’11”-PG-94) plays for Ankara D.S.I. in Turkish TBL