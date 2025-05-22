Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images

THE FLATS – Off-season news and notes for NBA stars Jose Alvarado and Josh Okogie … Marcus Georges-Hunt lifting his Al Riyadi team to the WASL Finals … Moses Wright, Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher continue to star in Europe … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

JOSE ALVARADO: JOURNEY OF A RISING NBA STAR

In the rapidly evolving landscape of the NBA, players who rise from obscurity to stardom inspire countless fans. Jose Alvarado, a guard for the New Orleans Pelicans, exemplifies this journey. From his humble beginnings to making notable strides in the league, Alvarado’s story is one of resilience, hard work, and talent that resonates with many, particularly young athletes striving for their dreams.

Born on April 12, 1998, in Brooklyn, New York, Jose Alvarado grew up in a neighborhood where basketball was not just a sport but a way of life. He attended the prestigious Christ the King High School, where he showcased his skills prominently. After high school, Alvarado continued to refine his game at Georgia Tech. During his time there, he made headlines for his gritty defense and leadership on the court, eventually earning All-ACC honors.

After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Alvarado signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. His tenacity and unique playing style quickly caught the attention of coaches and fans alike. Despite initially starting on the bench, he made a significant impact during the 2021-2022 season, known for his aggressive defense and ability to energize his team. Alvarado’s famous “steal and score” plays solidified his reputation as a hard-nosed competitor.

More from Info Petite Nation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Octagon Basketball (@octagonbasketball)

ALVARADO TRADE TALK

In the intricate dance of the NBA offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves at a crossroads, particularly concerning their backcourt dynamics. The spotlight shines brightly on Ty Jerome, whose commendable performance last season elevated him to a Sixth Man of the Year finalist. However, the question looms large: Can the Cavaliers secure the financials to retain Jerome’s services? This dilemma underscores a broader challenge for the team—ensuring the continuity of skilled leadership on the floor, especially during the moments when stars Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell catch their breath on the sidelines.

Enter Jose Alvarado, a name that has surfaced as a potential linchpin in the Cavaliers’ quest for stability and success. Known for his tenacity and defensive acumen, Alvarado has carved out a niche for himself with the Pelicans, embodying the role of a consistent energizer. Despite concerns about his size and scoring efficiency, his impact on the court is undeniable. Alvarado’s knack for making significant contributions to his team’s success makes him an attractive prospect for the Cavaliers, especially in a scenario where Jerome is no longer in the picture.

More from Motorcycle Sports

2024-25 Season Recap: Jose Alvaradohttps://t.co/n26wqBtBfM — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 28, 2025

GEORGES-HUNT LEADS AL RIYADI TO WASL FINAL

Marcus Georges-Hunt was the key cog in helping steer Al Riyadi back to the FIBA WASL Final following a 97-85 victory over Shabab Al Ahli, Saturday night.

Georges-Hunt was the top-scorer for the Lebanese powerhouse with 23 points, 12 of which he produced in the opening period alone as he bannered their good start that saw the crew race to an 18-8 lead.

The wide-bodied winger shot 10-of-13 from the field, including a 2-of-3 clip from three, and also had 5 rebounds as he proved to be a thorn on the side of his former team, whom he reinforced in the BCL Asia last year.

“It was cool, you know. I’m on the other side,” said Georges-Hunt. “But once we step inside those lines, there’s no friends. It’s just about competing at that point. They’re a pretty good team; they made it to the Semi-Finals.”

“So, that was just a team in our way. And we took care of business,” he added.

More from FIBA Basketball