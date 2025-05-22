Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images
THE FLATS – Off-season news and notes for NBA stars Jose Alvarado and Josh Okogie … Marcus Georges-Hunt lifting his Al Riyadi team to the WASL Finals … Moses Wright, Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher continue to star in Europe … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
JOSE ALVARADO: JOURNEY OF A RISING NBA STAR
In the rapidly evolving landscape of the NBA, players who rise from obscurity to stardom inspire countless fans. Jose Alvarado, a guard for the New Orleans Pelicans, exemplifies this journey. From his humble beginnings to making notable strides in the league, Alvarado’s story is one of resilience, hard work, and talent that resonates with many, particularly young athletes striving for their dreams.
Born on April 12, 1998, in Brooklyn, New York, Jose Alvarado grew up in a neighborhood where basketball was not just a sport but a way of life. He attended the prestigious Christ the King High School, where he showcased his skills prominently. After high school, Alvarado continued to refine his game at Georgia Tech. During his time there, he made headlines for his gritty defense and leadership on the court, eventually earning All-ACC honors.
After going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, Alvarado signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. His tenacity and unique playing style quickly caught the attention of coaches and fans alike. Despite initially starting on the bench, he made a significant impact during the 2021-2022 season, known for his aggressive defense and ability to energize his team. Alvarado’s famous “steal and score” plays solidified his reputation as a hard-nosed competitor.
View this post on Instagram
ALVARADO TRADE TALK
In the intricate dance of the NBA offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves at a crossroads, particularly concerning their backcourt dynamics. The spotlight shines brightly on Ty Jerome, whose commendable performance last season elevated him to a Sixth Man of the Year finalist. However, the question looms large: Can the Cavaliers secure the financials to retain Jerome’s services? This dilemma underscores a broader challenge for the team—ensuring the continuity of skilled leadership on the floor, especially during the moments when stars Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell catch their breath on the sidelines.
Enter Jose Alvarado, a name that has surfaced as a potential linchpin in the Cavaliers’ quest for stability and success. Known for his tenacity and defensive acumen, Alvarado has carved out a niche for himself with the Pelicans, embodying the role of a consistent energizer. Despite concerns about his size and scoring efficiency, his impact on the court is undeniable. Alvarado’s knack for making significant contributions to his team’s success makes him an attractive prospect for the Cavaliers, especially in a scenario where Jerome is no longer in the picture.
2024-25 Season Recap: Jose Alvaradohttps://t.co/n26wqBtBfM
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 28, 2025
GEORGES-HUNT LEADS AL RIYADI TO WASL FINAL
Marcus Georges-Hunt was the key cog in helping steer Al Riyadi back to the FIBA WASL Final following a 97-85 victory over Shabab Al Ahli, Saturday night.
Georges-Hunt was the top-scorer for the Lebanese powerhouse with 23 points, 12 of which he produced in the opening period alone as he bannered their good start that saw the crew race to an 18-8 lead.
The wide-bodied winger shot 10-of-13 from the field, including a 2-of-3 clip from three, and also had 5 rebounds as he proved to be a thorn on the side of his former team, whom he reinforced in the BCL Asia last year.
“It was cool, you know. I’m on the other side,” said Georges-Hunt. “But once we step inside those lines, there’s no friends. It’s just about competing at that point. They’re a pretty good team; they made it to the Semi-Finals.”
“So, that was just a team in our way. And we took care of business,” he added.
More from FIBA Basketball
🇻🇮🇻🇮🇻🇮 Marcus Georges-Hunt was crucial in the win with 24 points and 5 rebounds https://t.co/YBMUMMvhIf
— ISV🇻🇮🇻🇮🇻🇮 (@USVIBASKETBALL) May 19, 2025
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
ALL EYES ON: Michael Devoe 👀
Der US-Guard führt seinen @syntainicsmbc mit einem Double-Double zum Play-In-Sieg gegen die @EWE_Baskets und damit in die #PlayoffsBaby! 💪
📺 Alle Spiele der Playoffs live bei @dynsport.#easycreditbbl #playins pic.twitter.com/OpD0PV5Wja
— easyCredit BBL (@easyCreditBBL) May 15, 2025
One of best rookies in German BBL is Michael Devoe, who has been impressing with his performances, leading Mitteldeutscher to play offs. A G with scoring and passing skills, who contributes to many areas and could be a solid option for higher level clubs.https://t.co/Sb4jm4XTY6
— Phasma Scouting (@PhasmaScouting) May 20, 2025
“Heading into the offseason, Charlotte has the expiring contracts of Jusuf Nurkic ($19.38 million) and Josh Okogie ($7.75 million), who could be trade candidates to watch.” 🤔 https://t.co/O2CTNZJSRr pic.twitter.com/c5UXEaRnUh
— r/CharlotteHornets on Reddit (@HornetsReddit) May 14, 2025
LE DUNK DE QUALITÉ 🔥
Jordan Usher plein de détermination 🚀@JLBourgBasket #BetclicELITE | @DAZN_FR pic.twitter.com/1pHYMpVoCs
— Betclic ELITE (@Betclic_ELITE) May 17, 2025
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
EuroBasket #ProJackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays pro in Germany) was the major contributor in a SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels’ victory against the closely-ranked EWE Baskets (16-16) 110-95 in the German BBL in Thursday night’s game. He had a double-double by scoring 23 points and making 11 passes in 30 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only Devoe’s third season in pro basketball. SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels (17-15) is placed eighth in the BBL. There are only two games left until the end of the Play-In. So now every game will be critical. It’s Devoe’s first year with the team. He has individually a very good season with high stats. Devoe averages 16.0ppg, 3.8rpg and 3.8apg in 34 games he played so far.
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, plays in Lebanon) led his Lebanese team Al Riyadi to an easy victory against the league leader Tabiat (7-5) crushing them 104-77 in the West Asia Super League last Sunday. Georges-Hunt scored 24 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. Sporting Al Riyadi Beirut (13-0) is placed first in the West Asia Super League. So far Al Riyadi won all thirteen games in the Grand-Finals. The Grand-Finals already ended in the West Asia Super League. This season Georges-Hunt has very high stats. He averages 16.8ppg, 4.1rpg, 1.7apg and 1.1spg. Georges-Hunt is a naturalized Virgin Islander.
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, currently in France), who plays in the French Betclic ELITE ProA could not help JL Bourg en Bresse (28-2) in their last game. Despite Usher’s good performance the league leader JL Bourg en Bresse was edged89-86 on the road by the lower-ranked (#4) Cholet Basket. He scored 11 points and added 3 passes in 27 minutes. The Regular Season already ended. It’s Usher’s first season with the team. Usher has relatively good stats this year 14.8ppg, 2.9rpg and 2.1apg in 30 games.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays pro in Spain) led MoraBanc Andorra to a victory against the league outsider Coruna (7-25) 104-91 in the Spanish Liga Endesa in Saturday night’s game. Lammers scored 11 points, grabbed 4 rebounds and made 2 blocks. MoraBanc Andorra (12-20) is placed 13th in the Liga Endesa. There are only two games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game is very crucial. It’s Lammers’ first season with the team. This year he averages 7.8ppg, 4.6rpg and 1.2bpg.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays in Belgium) contributed to an easy victory against the league outsider Belfius Mons-Hainaut crushing them 92-67 in the Belgian Pro Basketball League last Thursday. He scored 13 points, made 8 passes and 3 steals in 38 minutes. Kangoeroes Basket Mechelenis placed ninth in the Pro Basketball League. It’s Heath’s first season with the team. Heath has relatively good stats this year 10.5ppg, 1.5rpg, 6.0apg and 2.5spg in two games.
Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23, currently in Belgium), who plays in the Belgian Pro Basketball League was not able to help Windrose Giants Antwerp in their last game on Tuesday. Despite Franklin’s good performance Windrose Giants Antwerp was badly defeated100-81 on the opponent’s court by the one of league’s weakest teams Oostende (#10). He was the top scorer with 14 points. Franklin also added 6 rebounds. He has relatively good stats this season 12.0ppg and 3.3rpg.
Experienced Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, plays pro in Croatia) was not able to secure a victory for Split in their game against Alkar in the Croatian Premijer Liga. He scored 7 points in 20 minutes. His team lost 72-83. This year Smith averages 9.3ppg, 1.6rpg and 2.9apg in 10 games.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in France) couldn’t help Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball in their game against Limoges CSP Elite in the French Betclic ELITE ProA. Moore scored 8 points and grabbed 6 rebounds. His team was defeated 74-70. This season he averages 6.1ppg and 4.1rpg.
James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20, currently in Dominican Republic) couldn’t help Soles in their game against Marineros in the Dominican Rep. LNB. He scored only 4 points and blocked 2 shots in 45 minutes. It was his first game for Soles this season. His team was edged 81-79.
Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for Olympiacos in Greek GBL
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA few months ago
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Charlotte Hornets in the NBA
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) plays for TED Ankara in Turkish TBL
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League last year
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) plays for Esgueira in Portuguese Liga Betclic
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Brillantes in Venezuelan SPB
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) played for Toros Del Valle in Colombian LBP last year
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Institute of Technology basketball alumni.