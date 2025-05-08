Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

EuroBasket #ProJackets Weekly Update

Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC

Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays pro in France) could not help JL Bourg en Bresse (16-12) in their last game. Despite his good performance JL Bourg en Bresse lost 92-96 on the road to the lower-ranked (#7) Le Mans. Usher scored 11 points, had 4 rebounds and dished 4 assists in 31 minutes. It was JL Bourg en Bresse’s fourth consecutive loss in a row. There are only two games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game will be critical. Usher has relatively good stats this year 14.8ppg, 3.0rpg and 2.1apg in 28 games he played so far.

Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays in Germany) was not able to help SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels in their game against ALBA Berlin (17-14) in the German BBL. Despite his very good performance on Wednesday night Devoe was the top scorer with 17 points. He also added 6 rebounds. There are only three games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game is very crucial. Devoe has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 15.5ppg, 3.7rpg and 3.4apg.

Experienced Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, currently in Croatia) was not able to secure a victory for Split (2-1) in their game against Zadar (28-3) in the Croatian Premijer Liga, despite his very good performance in Sunday night’s game. He was the top scorer with 14 points. Smith also added 4 rebounds in a mere 16 minutes. But Split was crushed87-65 on the opponent’s court by the leading Zadar. There are only two games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game will be important. This year Smith averages 9.4ppg, 1.9rpg and 2.7apg in seven games.

Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23, plays pro in Belgium) was the major contributor in a Windrose Giants Antwerp’s victory against the closely-ranked Den Bosch (20-15) 98-79 in the BNXT League in Wednesday night’s game. Franklin recorded a double-double by scoring 18 points and getting 11 rebounds. He also added 3 assists; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only Franklin’s second season in pro basketball. Windrose Giants Antwerp (22-13) is placed sixth in the BNXT League. It was his team’s third consecutive victory in a row. There are only two games left until the end of the BNXT League Regular Season. So now every game will be extremely important. It’s Franklin’s first year with the team. He has relatively good stats this season 10.9ppg, 5.5rpg and 1.5apg.

Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in France) couldn’t help Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball (11-17) in their game against Gravelines-Dunkerque (12-16) in the French Betclic ELITE ProA, despite his very good performance in Sunday night’s game. He was the top scorer with 17 points in 24 minutes; not bad, considering it’s only Moore’s second season in pro basketball. But Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball was badly defeated91-75 on the opponent’s court by the higher-ranked (#10) Gravelines-Dunkerque. It was Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball’s fifth consecutive loss in a row. There are only two games left until the end of the Regular Season. This year Moore averages 6.0ppg and 4.1rpg in 28 games.

Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, currently in Greece) couldn’t help Olympiacos in their game against Real Madrid in the Euroleague. Wright scored only 4 points. His team was defeated 80-72. This season Wright averages 5.1ppg and 2.5rpg.

Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays pro in Belgium) couldn’t help Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen in their game against Okapi Aalst in the BNXT League, despite his very good performance in Wednesday night’s game. Heath was the top scorer with 16 points. He also added 8 passes in 32 minutes. But his team was edged 79-78. This year Heath averages 9.7ppg, 2.3rpg, 4.1apg and 1.6spg in 32 games.

Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, plays in Lebanon) led Al Riyadi to an easy victory against the tenth-ranked Hoops crushing them 103-72 in a derby game in the Lebanese LBL last Friday. Georges-Hunt scored 14 points. This season Georges-Hunt averages 10.0ppg, 2.8rpg and 3.0apg. He is a naturalized Virgin Islander.

Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, currently in Spain) managed to help MoraBanc Andorra in a victory against the closely-ranked Lleida 96-79 in the Spanish Liga Endesa on Sunday night. He scored only 3 points and blocked 2 blocks in 14 minutes. This year Lammers averages 7.9ppg, 4.7rpg and 1.2bpg in 26 games.

Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:

Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA few monts ago

(6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA few monts ago Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Charlotte Hornets in the NBA

(6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA

(6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA

(6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League

(6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) plays for TED Ankara in Turkish TBL

(6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) plays for TED Ankara in Turkish TBL James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League

(6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League last year

(6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League last year Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala

(6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) plays for Esgueira in Portuguese Liga Betclic

(6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) plays for Esgueira in Portuguese Liga Betclic Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA

(6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE

(6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) played for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay last year

(6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) played for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay last year Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Brillantes in Venezuelan SPB

Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Institute of Technology basketball alumni.