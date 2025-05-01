Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images
THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado praised his head coach in New Orleans after a tough season .. Analyzing Alvarado’s season … Josh Okogie optimistic about Hornets’ young core … Chris Bosh reflects on his Redeem Team role … Moses Wright, Michael Devoe, Jordan Usher continue success in Europe … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
ALVARADO PRAISES HIS COACH IN NOLA
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado spoke highly about how head coach Willie Green dealt with an injury-filled 2024-25 season (21-61 record).
“Put y’all self in his shoes: He got guys that he built, he’s getting to know too as well, and then guys that he gotta put confidence in their self because they in a situation they usually not in and then he gotta build that offer. So I think he handled as best that he could handled it. But I think he handled that s*** pretty well, I’m lying cuz I’d lose my s***. He ain’t lose his s***. Nah for real, I don’t know about him, but I hear all the noise and all the other bull****, and this is not me just being protective of a coach that took a chance on me, but this is coming from a place that… I hear a lot of s***, but put yourself in his shoes — it’s tough.
“Your best player gets injured. Then, your best defender gets injured. Then, your best upcoming player get injured. Then, one of your players get traded. Then, your point guard gets injured. Now you’ve gotta rely on people that was capable of and he put that confidence in, but then he could believe in so much that you gotta believe in yourself, too. And then guys like me running plays and shooting threes… Not saying I can’t do it. I’m doing it, but it’s different. It’s just a different motive and different situation. Like I said, I think he handled it as well as best as he can. You’ve gotta put yourself in his shoes and figure it out.”
ALVARADO SEASON IN REVIEW
- Age: 27
- NBA experience: Four seasons (four with Pelicans)
- Games played/games started: 56/23
- Key stats: 10.3 ppg, 4.6 apg, 1.3 spg, 81.1 FT percentage
While establishing career highs in several statistical categories, Alvarado’s fluctuating role for New Orleans could be mapped directly to the significant injury issues the Pelicans experienced throughout the campaign. The point guard from Georgia Tech made seven straight early-season starts when the squad was severely shorthanded, then was a first-stringer in each of his final 11 appearances in March and April. Particularly during the back end of the schedule, he reprised his high-usage Puerto Rican national team role, averaging 17.6 points over his final five games. The Pelicans badly missed the catalyst’s presence during a 23-game hamstring injury absence from mid-November through early January, going 2-21.
2024-25 Season Recap: Jose Alvaradohttps://t.co/n26wqBtBfM
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 28, 2025
OKOGIE BELIEVES HORNETS’ CORE AMONG BEST IN NBA
During exit interviews, one Hornets player went out of his way to recognize some of the team’s top young talent.
Veteran guard Josh Okogie showed some love to the team’s core group of players, highlighting their versatility.
“This is one of the most well-balanced core groups that I’ve been a part of,” Okogie said. “You have passing, defense, rim protection, guys who can shoot.”
It might be tough to focus on the team’s positive aspects fresh off a 19-63 season, but Okogie makes a valid point. Charlotte’s top four players (LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and Miles Bridges) all bring their own unique skillsets to the table.
While those four have flashed their talent, Okogie also pointed out that the group has struggled to stay healthy.
“If those four can be on the court at the same time and be healthy, the sky’s the limit for this organization,” he said.
🎙️ Josh Okogie: “I don’t think you can find another core group in the league that has the range of talents, both offensively and defensively, like this core has.”
“…if those four can be on the court at the same time and be healthy, the sky’s the limit for this organization.” pic.twitter.com/JdEbcMTfWy
— r/CharlotteHornets on Reddit (@HornetsReddit) April 16, 2025
CHRIS BOSH ON REDEEM TEAM ROLE
Chris Bosh’s “invisible work” was vital as the USA returned to the top by winning the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
The great ones all have one thing in common.
They do whatever it takes to win.
Cue Chris Bosh.
As part of USA’s Redeem Team, which is being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year, Bosh had to focus not on scoring, despite having just averaged 22.3 points per game in the NBA with Toronto.
He had less celebrated tasks.
“I didn’t lead the team in points,” he said. “I didn’t start every game.
“But I knew exactly why I was there. I was there to rebound. To switch. To help. To connect.”
View this post on Instagram
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
josh okogie doesn’t play about his teammates 🤣 — @NBA2K pic.twitter.com/eWTRZKAlug
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) April 23, 2025
On this day in 2024 volleyball met basketball 😱🛑
Moses Wright with the block of the season in Game 3 vs Barcelona 😤❌ pic.twitter.com/7X2kk04bKX
— Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) April 30, 2025
Moses Wright WOW 🤯#FlightTime I @TurkishAirlines pic.twitter.com/0LRp3BiV39
— Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) April 29, 2025
HEAD-TO-HEAD:
Welches „Ass aus dem Ärmel” wird heute zum Trumpf? 🧐
Michael Devoe und Malik Parsons sind die Topscorer ihrer Teams, sitzen aber beim Sprungball gewöhnlich erst einmal auf der Bank.
📺Alle Spiele der #easycreditbbl live bei #dynbasketball.#welcometowow pic.twitter.com/iZhHUpcty1
— easyCredit BBL (@easyCreditBBL) April 4, 2025
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
EuroBasket #ProJackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, plays pro in France) could not help JL Bourg en Bresse (17-5) in their last game. Despite his good performance JL Bourg en Bresse lost 80-89 on the road to the leading ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne Basket. Usher was the top scorer with 14 points in 32 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his third season in pro basketball. There are only four games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game will be critical. It’s Usher’s first year with the team. Usher has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 15.1ppg, 2.9rpg and 2.1apg in 26 games he played so far.
Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23, plays in Belgium) was the major contributor in a Windrose Giants Antwerp’s victory against the 14th-ranked Zwolle (12-20) 104-93 in the BNXT League on Wednesday night. He recorded 25 points and grabbed 7 rebounds; not bad, considering it’s only Franklin’s second season in pro basketball. Windrose Giants Antwerp (20-13) is placed sixth in the BNXT League. There are only four games left until the end of the BNXT League Regular Season. So now every game is very crucial. It’s Franklin’s first year with the team. He has relatively good stats this season 10.1ppg, 5.2rpg, 1.4apg and 1.1spg.
Experienced Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, currently in Croatia) was not able to help Split in their game against Dubai (24-5) in the ABA League. He recorded 9 points and added 3 passes in 21 minutes. But Split lost 82-87 on the opponent’s court to the much higher-ranked (#3) Dubai. It was Split’s fifth consecutive loss in a row. There are only two games left until the end of the ABA League Regular Season. So now every game will be important. This year Smith averages 7.6ppg, 1.2rpg and 2.0apg in five games.
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays pro in Germany) contributed to a SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels’ surprising victory against the 12th-ranked Chemnitz (1-2) 97-95 in the German BBL last Saturday. Devoe scored 8 points and added 5 assists. SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfelsis placed 26th in the BBL. This season Devoe has very high stats. He averages 15.6ppg, 3.5rpg and 3.5apg.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays in Turkey) was not able to secure a victory for TED Ankara (15-19) in their game against Cayirova (20-14) in the Turkish TBL (second division), despite his very good performance last Saturday. He recorded 13 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in 39 minutes. But TED Ankara lost 78-85 at home to the much higher-ranked (#6) Cayirova. The Regular Season already ended. It’s Gueye’s first season with the team. Gueye has very impressive stats this year 16.8ppg, 9.5rpg, 3.1apg, 1.5bpg and 1.2spg in 33 games.
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, currently in Lebanon) led Al Riyadi to an easy victory against the ninth-ranked Mayrouba crushing them 117-65 in the Lebanese LBL in Friday night’s game. He scored 13 points and added 6 assists. This season Georges-Hunt averages 8.7ppg, 3.3rpg and 3.3apg. He is a naturalized Virgin Islander.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays pro in Belgium) helped his Belgian team Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen win their game against the 17th-ranked Feyenoord crushing them 95-66 in the BNXT League last Wednesday. He recorded 8 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists and 3 steals in 30 minutes. This year Heath averages 9.5ppg, 2.3rpg, 4.0apg and 1.6spg in 31 games.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays in Spain) couldn’t help MoraBanc Andorra in their game against Real Madrid in the Spanish Liga Endesa. Lammers recorded only 4 points. His team was edged 98-97. This season he averages 8.4ppg, 4.9rpg and 1.2bpg.
Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19, currently in Japan) managed to help SeaHorses Mikawa in a victory against the leader San-en NP 80-72 in the Japanese B1 League in Saturday night’s game. He scored 5 points in 14 minutes. This year Schafer averages 2.9ppg and 2.9rpg in 51 games. He is a naturalized Japanese.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays pro in France) couldn’t help Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball in their game against Cholet Basket in the French Betclic ELITE ProA. He cannot count Saturday’s game as one of the best ones. Moore scored only 2 points. His team was defeated 77-71. This season he averages 5.6ppg and 4.3rpg.
Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for Olympiacos in Greek GBL
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Charlotte Hornets in the NBA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA few monts ago
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League last year
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) plays for Esgueira in Portuguese Liga Betclic
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Brillantes in Venezuelan SPB
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) played for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay last year
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Institute of Technology basketball alumni.