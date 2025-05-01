Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images

THE FLATS – Jose Alvarado praised his head coach in New Orleans after a tough season .. Analyzing Alvarado’s season … Josh Okogie optimistic about Hornets’ young core … Chris Bosh reflects on his Redeem Team role … Moses Wright, Michael Devoe, Jordan Usher continue success in Europe … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

ALVARADO PRAISES HIS COACH IN NOLA

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado spoke highly about how head coach Willie Green dealt with an injury-filled 2024-25 season (21-61 record).

“Put y’all self in his shoes: He got guys that he built, he’s getting to know too as well, and then guys that he gotta put confidence in their self because they in a situation they usually not in and then he gotta build that offer. So I think he handled as best that he could handled it. But I think he handled that s*** pretty well, I’m lying cuz I’d lose my s***. He ain’t lose his s***. Nah for real, I don’t know about him, but I hear all the noise and all the other bull****, and this is not me just being protective of a coach that took a chance on me, but this is coming from a place that… I hear a lot of s***, but put yourself in his shoes — it’s tough.

“Your best player gets injured. Then, your best defender gets injured. Then, your best upcoming player get injured. Then, one of your players get traded. Then, your point guard gets injured. Now you’ve gotta rely on people that was capable of and he put that confidence in, but then he could believe in so much that you gotta believe in yourself, too. And then guys like me running plays and shooting threes… Not saying I can’t do it. I’m doing it, but it’s different. It’s just a different motive and different situation. Like I said, I think he handled it as well as best as he can. You’ve gotta put yourself in his shoes and figure it out.”

ALVARADO SEASON IN REVIEW

Age: 27

NBA experience: Four seasons (four with Pelicans)

Games played/games started: 56/23

Key stats: 10.3 ppg, 4.6 apg, 1.3 spg, 81.1 FT percentage

While establishing career highs in several statistical categories, Alvarado’s fluctuating role for New Orleans could be mapped directly to the significant injury issues the Pelicans experienced throughout the campaign. The point guard from Georgia Tech made seven straight early-season starts when the squad was severely shorthanded, then was a first-stringer in each of his final 11 appearances in March and April. Particularly during the back end of the schedule, he reprised his high-usage Puerto Rican national team role, averaging 17.6 points over his final five games. The Pelicans badly missed the catalyst’s presence during a 23-game hamstring injury absence from mid-November through early January, going 2-21.

More from NBA.com

2024-25 Season Recap: Jose Alvaradohttps://t.co/n26wqBtBfM — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 28, 2025

OKOGIE BELIEVES HORNETS’ CORE AMONG BEST IN NBA

During exit interviews, one Hornets player went out of his way to recognize some of the team’s top young talent.

Veteran guard Josh Okogie showed some love to the team’s core group of players, highlighting their versatility.

“This is one of the most well-balanced core groups that I’ve been a part of,” Okogie said. “You have passing, defense, rim protection, guys who can shoot.”

It might be tough to focus on the team’s positive aspects fresh off a 19-63 season, but Okogie makes a valid point. Charlotte’s top four players (LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and Miles Bridges) all bring their own unique skillsets to the table.

While those four have flashed their talent, Okogie also pointed out that the group has struggled to stay healthy.

“If those four can be on the court at the same time and be healthy, the sky’s the limit for this organization,” he said.

More from SI.com

🎙️ Josh Okogie: “I don’t think you can find another core group in the league that has the range of talents, both offensively and defensively, like this core has.” “…if those four can be on the court at the same time and be healthy, the sky’s the limit for this organization.” pic.twitter.com/JdEbcMTfWy — r/CharlotteHornets on Reddit (@HornetsReddit) April 16, 2025

CHRIS BOSH ON REDEEM TEAM ROLE

Chris Bosh’s “invisible work” was vital as the USA returned to the top by winning the gold medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

The great ones all have one thing in common.

They do whatever it takes to win.

Cue Chris Bosh.

As part of USA’s Redeem Team, which is being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year, Bosh had to focus not on scoring, despite having just averaged 22.3 points per game in the NBA with Toronto.

He had less celebrated tasks.

“I didn’t lead the team in points,” he said. “I didn’t start every game.

“But I knew exactly why I was there. I was there to rebound. To switch. To help. To connect.”

More from FIBA Basketball