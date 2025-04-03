Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images

THE FLATS – Michael Devoe notches big 32-point night … Josh Okogie off Hornets’ injury list … Jose Alvarado, Pelicans ready to move past injury bug … Marcus Georges-Hunt signs with Lebanese team … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

DEVOE DELIVERS 32 POINTS, WEIßENFELS WIN IN OLDENBURG FOR FIRST TIME IN 11 YEARS

Michael Devoe poured in 32 points as SYNTAINICS MBC picked up their first victory at EWE Baskets Oldenburg in 11 years with a thrilling 97-95 win. The game was back and forth with 18 lead changes and 11 ties but Weißenfels won in Oldenburg for the first time since the 2013-14 season. They have won their sixth of the last seven games for a 13-11 record including the tiebreaker over Oldenburg with two wins. Oldenburg had their three-game winning streak snapped for a 12-12 record including a 10-2 mark at home, where they had won their last six games. In addition to Devoe’s big game, Spencer Reaves scored 21 points while Justin Jaworski had 23 points in the loss.

More from Easy Credit BBL

PLAYER OF THE WEEK 👑🏀 32 PTS, 8/14 aus dem Feld, 13/14 von der Linie – Michael Devoe vom @syntainicsmbc hat mal wieder abgeliefert! 😤🔥 Congrats an unseren Player of the Week! 👏🔥 📺 Alle Spiele der #easycreditbbl live bei @dynsport #welcometowow #madetowow #easycreditbbl pic.twitter.com/7G71BzZVsi — easyCredit BBL (@easyCreditBBL) April 1, 2025

OKOGIE CLEARED FROM HORNETS’ INJURY REPORT

Josh Okogie (rest) was not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game against Indiana.

After sitting out Monday’s game against Utah for rest purposes, Okogie is slated to return to the floor Wednesday. The veteran swingman logged just 11 minutes Sunday against the Pelicans in his return from a lengthy absence with a hamstring injury, so fantasy managers should anticipate Okogie operating under a minutes restriction against the Pacers.

From CBSSports.com

Wedgie No. 43, on pace for 50 Josh Okogie with the first wedgie of his careerhttps://t.co/sV8QQClaMi x @NoDunksInc pic.twitter.com/etCyIfa5IS — WedgieTracker (@WedgieTracker) April 3, 2025

PELICANS, ALVARADO READY TO MOVE PAST INJURIES

The New Orleans Pelicans had another season wrecked by injuries.

Zion Williamsons (back) and CJ McCollum (foot) were the latest players to see their seasons come to an end.

So that means Williamson, McCollum, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray will miss a total of 196 games this season.

Seems like every season people are saying,” What if the Pelicans were healthy?”

“I’m pretty sure everybody is getting tired of the what if because you know we know how good we are but what if is getting pretty tired in the sense like we got to just do it, it’s not saying we’re not going to do it because we’re gonna do it, we got next year to come and make everybody believe again, you know we believe, it’s just the injuries messed us up a little bit,” said guard Jose Alvarado.

More from WDSU.com

Alvarado on leadership role – NBA.com

Jose Alvarado drops it off to Keion Brooks Jr. for a CLUTCH bucket 🪣 pic.twitter.com/zpKztKOBkb — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 31, 2025

TREY MURPHY HOW DID YOU DO THAT?? The pass by Jose Alvarado too 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aKCq02M9ch — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2025

GEORGES-HUNT SIGNS WITH LEBANESE TEAM

Former Timberwolves player Marcus Georges-Hunt signed with Lebanese team Al Riyadi for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

More from HoopsHype