Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images
THE FLATS – Michael Devoe notches big 32-point night … Josh Okogie off Hornets’ injury list … Jose Alvarado, Pelicans ready to move past injury bug … Marcus Georges-Hunt signs with Lebanese team … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
DEVOE DELIVERS 32 POINTS, WEIßENFELS WIN IN OLDENBURG FOR FIRST TIME IN 11 YEARS
Michael Devoe poured in 32 points as SYNTAINICS MBC picked up their first victory at EWE Baskets Oldenburg in 11 years with a thrilling 97-95 win. The game was back and forth with 18 lead changes and 11 ties but Weißenfels won in Oldenburg for the first time since the 2013-14 season. They have won their sixth of the last seven games for a 13-11 record including the tiebreaker over Oldenburg with two wins. Oldenburg had their three-game winning streak snapped for a 12-12 record including a 10-2 mark at home, where they had won their last six games. In addition to Devoe’s big game, Spencer Reaves scored 21 points while Justin Jaworski had 23 points in the loss.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK 👑🏀
32 PTS, 8/14 aus dem Feld, 13/14 von der Linie – Michael Devoe vom @syntainicsmbc hat mal wieder abgeliefert! 😤🔥
Congrats an unseren Player of the Week! 👏🔥
📺 Alle Spiele der #easycreditbbl live bei @dynsport #welcometowow #madetowow #easycreditbbl pic.twitter.com/7G71BzZVsi
— easyCredit BBL (@easyCreditBBL) April 1, 2025
OKOGIE CLEARED FROM HORNETS’ INJURY REPORT
Josh Okogie (rest) was not listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game against Indiana.
After sitting out Monday’s game against Utah for rest purposes, Okogie is slated to return to the floor Wednesday. The veteran swingman logged just 11 minutes Sunday against the Pelicans in his return from a lengthy absence with a hamstring injury, so fantasy managers should anticipate Okogie operating under a minutes restriction against the Pacers.
From CBSSports.com
Welcome back, Josh Okogie! pic.twitter.com/ULAS4Ll5WC
— r/CharlotteHornets on Reddit (@HornetsReddit) March 25, 2025
Wedgie No. 43, on pace for 50
Josh Okogie with the first wedgie of his careerhttps://t.co/sV8QQClaMi x @NoDunksInc pic.twitter.com/etCyIfa5IS
— WedgieTracker (@WedgieTracker) April 3, 2025
PELICANS, ALVARADO READY TO MOVE PAST INJURIES
The New Orleans Pelicans had another season wrecked by injuries.
Zion Williamsons (back) and CJ McCollum (foot) were the latest players to see their seasons come to an end.
So that means Williamson, McCollum, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray will miss a total of 196 games this season.
Seems like every season people are saying,” What if the Pelicans were healthy?”
“I’m pretty sure everybody is getting tired of the what if because you know we know how good we are but what if is getting pretty tired in the sense like we got to just do it, it’s not saying we’re not going to do it because we’re gonna do it, we got next year to come and make everybody believe again, you know we believe, it’s just the injuries messed us up a little bit,” said guard Jose Alvarado.
Alvarado on leadership role – NBA.com
Jose Alvarado drops it off to Keion Brooks Jr. for a CLUTCH bucket 🪣 pic.twitter.com/zpKztKOBkb
— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 31, 2025
TREY MURPHY HOW DID YOU DO THAT??
The pass by Jose Alvarado too 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aKCq02M9ch
— NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2025
Jose Alvarado Stats For NBA Game vs HORNETS 30-03-2025 https://t.co/txaah62SPE#JoseAlvarado #Jose #Alvarado #nba #nbahighlights #basketball #new #orleans #pelicans #neworleanspelicans pic.twitter.com/b3YRegJpPR
— NBA Players Highlights (@NBAPlayersHigh) March 31, 2025
GEORGES-HUNT SIGNS WITH LEBANESE TEAM
Former Timberwolves player Marcus Georges-Hunt signed with Lebanese team Al Riyadi for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Road To The Final Four! #LW3
GT4! All these years later! #NCAA The Madness… pic.twitter.com/0I09EXXdfw
— Dennis 3D Scott (@Dennis3DScott) March 30, 2025
EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays pro in Germany) led SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels to a 2-point victory over the closely-ranked EWE Baskets (12-12) 97-95 in the German BBL last Saturday. He was MVP of the game. Devoe scored 32 points (!!!), grabbed 5 rebounds and dished 4 assists in 25 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his third season in pro basketball. SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels (13-11) is placed seventh in the BBL. It’s Devoe’s first year with the team. Devoe has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 16.2ppg, 3.7rpg and 3.6apg in 23 games he played so far.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in France) was the major contributor in a Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball’s victory against the third-ranked JDA Dijon (7-3) 85-72 in the French Betclic ELITE ProA on Saturday night. He scored 13 points. Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball (12-11) is placed seventh in the Betclic ELITE ProA. This season Moore averages 6.1ppg and 4.4rpg.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21, currently in the NBA) led New Orleans Pelicans to a victory against the Charlotte Hornets (19-56) 98-94 in the NBA in Sunday night’s game. Alvarado recorded 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 31 minutes. The New Orleans Pelicans have rather weak 21-54 record this season. Alvarado has relatively good stats this year 9.6ppg, 2.4rpg, 4.6apg and 1.4spg in 51 games.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays pro in Turkey) could not help TED Ankara (14-17) in their last game on Wednesday. Despite his very good performance TED Ankara was defeated 89-78 on the road by the higher-ranked Haremspor (#9). Gueye recorded a double-double by scoring 16 points and getting 13 rebounds. He also added 3 assists and 5 blocks. There are only three games left until the end of the Regular Season. So now every game will be critical. This season Gueye has very high stats. He averages 17.0ppg, 9.5rpg, 3.2apg, 1.6bpg and 1.2spg.
Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays in Greece) was not able to help Olympiacos in their game against Monaco (20-12) in the Euroleague. Wright did not have that impressive stats last Thursday. He scored only 2 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in 10 minutes. The league leader Olympiacos was edged80-77 at home by the lower-ranked (#3) Monaco. It was Olympiacos’ third consecutive loss in a row. There are only two games left until the end of the Euroleague Regular Season. So now every game is very crucial. It’s Wright’s first season with the team. This year Wright averages 4.2ppg and 2.5rpg in 13 games.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, currently in Spain) contributed to a MoraBanc Andorra’s victory against the tenth-ranked UCAM 85-79 in the Spanish Liga Endesa in Saturday night’s game. Lammers recorded 10 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. This season he averages 8.6ppg, 5.0rpg and 1.3bpg.
Experienced Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, plays pro in Croatia) helped Split win their game against the closely-ranked Dubrava crushing them 107-72 in the Croatian Premijer Liga last Thursday. He scored 8 points and added 5 passes in just 13 minutes. This year Smith averages 6.0ppg, 1.5rpg and 3.5apg in two games.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays in Belgium) helped his Belgian team Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen edge the closely-ranked Kortrijk 93-91 in the BNXT League on Wednesday night. Heath scored 14 points, made 4 passes and 5 steals. This season he averages 10.0ppg, 2.3rpg, 3.7apg and 1.5spg.
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, currently in France) helped JL Bourg en Bresse win their game against the 14th-ranked La Rochelle crushing them 87-67 in the French Betclic ELITE ProA in Saturday night’s game. He scored 7 points in 22 minutes. Usher has relatively good stats this year 14.7ppg, 2.9rpg and 2.2apg in 23 games.
Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23, plays pro in Belgium) helped his Belgian team Windrose Giants Antwerp win their game against the 11th-ranked Okapi Aalst 85-82 in the BNXT League last Wednesday. Franklin scored 10 points, had 5 boards, handed out 3 passes and blocked 2 shots. This season he averages 8.4ppg, 4.5rpg and 1.3apg.
Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Charlotte Hornets in the NBA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA few monts ago
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Al Riyadi in Lebanese LBL
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League last year
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) plays for Esgueira in Portuguese Liga Betclic
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Brillantes in Venezuelan SPB
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) played for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay last year
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Institute of Technology basketball alumni.